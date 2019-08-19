Kurt Clements used an 8-iron to ace the 135-yard 17th hole at Sage Lakes Golf Course. The shot was witnessed by Clint Wheeler, Jim Donovan and Duane Yost.
Hole in One
Allan Steele
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
News Trending Today
-
Idaho Falls Power, NuScale reps outline reactor project
-
Reactor innovation center to come to INL
-
Idaho Falls completes sweep of pool to advance to World Series semifinal
-
Reactor innovation center will be boon to community, nation
-
What went wrong with the interrogation of Christopher Tapp
-
NuScale announces grant to build reactor simulators
-
Astle, Brandon
-
Rigby P&Z director fired
-
City to drop center lane, widen bike paths along South Boulevard
-
Lab director, DOE official, politicians reflect on INL's future