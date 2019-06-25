Hole in One asteele asteele 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Dave Maurer scored a hole in one at Sage Lakes Golf Course hole No. 8. He used an 8-iron on the 151-yard hole.The shot was witnessed by Calvin Bean, Jess Wall and Donn Wall. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save asteele Follow asteele Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments News Trending Today Police make arrest in murder investigation Idaho Falls police investigating apparent murder EIRMC emergency room named best in the country by HCA Healthcare Schwab admitted to killing victim as she attempted to flee Grand Teton, Pine Ridge Mall go separate directions Lemhi County man shot to death during altercation Senate confirms Baranwal to lead federal Office of Nuclear Energy Going against the grain: Eastern Idaho cinema company opens new theater Penfold , Junita Nedrow, Dick Angie Dodge archive Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.