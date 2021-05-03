Kailey Wheeler used a 7-iron to ace the 129-yard seventh hole at the Idaho Falls Country Club. The shot was witnessed by Jeremy Wheeler.
Recommended for you
News Trending Today
-
Editorial: A disgraceful week
-
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
-
LeProwse, Jason B.
-
‘Pendulums always swing:’ Democrats hope to regain power in Idaho
-
Gilstrap, Michael
-
Wyoming backs coal with $1.2M threat to sue other states
-
State investigation into Monticello Montessori expands
-
GOOD NEWS SUNDAY: After a year away, county awards gala returns
-
Experts explain why females report COVID vaccine breakthrough cases at higher rates
-
Hopkins, Charles