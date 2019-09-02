Timothy Everett aced the No. 3 hole on the short course at Sand Creek Golf Course on Saturday. Everett used a pitching wedge on the 58-yard hole. It was witnessed by Jamie Hawley and Cody Hawley.
Hole in One
Allan Steele
