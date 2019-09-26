Mike Rose of Idaho Falls recorded his sixth hole in one, acing the 180-yard seventh hole at Sand Creek Golf Course on Wednesday. Rose used a 6-iron. The shot was witnessed by Rick Daw, Phil Grimes and Scott Nielson.
Hole in One
Allan Steele
