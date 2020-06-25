Shelley Williams used a 9 iron to ace the 124-yard 16th hole at the Idaho Falls Country Club on Monday. The shot was witnessed by Richard Williams and Rachael Morgan.
News Trending Today
-
Ada County coroner to provide testing on remains of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan
-
Camas Street development rejected
-
Backcountry seismic activity sends scientists out in the wild near Stanley
-
Little, Denney say they'll appeal Reclaim Idaho court ruling
-
Gov. Little defends coronavirus response
-
US inmates got virus relief checks, and IRS wants them back
-
Little: Idaho to stay in Stage 4 of reopening
-
Idaho Falls man arrested for reportedly choking woman, had other warrants
-
Idaho Falls man charged for reported sexual abuse of teen boy
-
Women’s health specialist taking patients in Shelley