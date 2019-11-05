Alan Jones used a 7-iron to hit a hole-in-one Sunday at the 135-yard 17th hole at Sage Lakes Golf Course. The shot was witnessed by Bill Kobus, Steve Priebe, and John Flinn.
Hole in One
Allan Steele
