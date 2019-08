Jerry Hong of Idaho Falls used a 9-iron to ace the 133-yard 13th hole Aug. 9 at Sand Creek Golf Course. The shot was witnessed by Cheese Kyle, Kent Naduald, Jack Simonds, and Curly Hampton.

Also at Sand Creek, Dean Nielson of Idaho Falls aced the 187-yard 7th hole on Aug. 16 using a 3-iron. The shot was witnessed by Steve Nielson.