How Blackfoot's Tyler Vance beat cancer with an unflappable composure

The sun had yet to rise, so darkness cloaked Jace and Tyler Vance on this early morning in December 2018. Father and son sat in a truck in the parking lot outside Blackfoot High School, where a 14-year-old Tyler was preparing to head inside to freshman basketball practice. The only light came from the blue Toyota Tacoma’s front beams.
The temperature hovered in the 30s, so Tyler was dressed for the cold, but that wasn’t why he wore a black beanie. That was to hide his bald head. Days prior, after doctors diagnosed Tyler with stage-four testicular cancer and he started chemotherapy, his hair had started to fall out. Plus, Tyler complained about pain in his hair — not his head, in his hair. So one day, Jace sat his son in a chair in the kitchen and shaved his head.
“It’s just hair, but that was a hard moment,” Jace said. “That was a hard evening for me to see that.”
“I was a mess,” said Cat, Tyler’s mother. “It was so hard for me.”
So Tyler wore the beanie everywhere, even around the house. He wasn’t ready to take it off, not even in the car with his dad on the way to this basketball practice, his first since starting chemo. “Just self-conscious,” Jace explained.
That’s when Jace saw another car pull up next to his. Inside was one of Tyler’s teammates, Braxton Marlatt, and his dad. Braxton jumped out of the car to greet Tyler. He ran in front of the truck’s headlights.
Braxton was bald. Tyler’s eyes lit up. He ripped off his beanie — for the first time in more than a week, for the first time since he put it on — and joined his buddy.
“And he was good,” Jace said through tears, “because one of his best friends went to war with him.”
Years later, though, Tyler wears a disarming smile when he reflects on memories like it. It’s clear who was most affected by his battle.
“I think my parents had a bigger reaction,” Tyler says. “They took it really hard.”
***
Tyler Vance is a senior now, almost three years removed from the diagnosis, but when he chats about the intricacies of the process, it’s clear that none of this really fazed him. He's a quiet guy, but he talks about his nine-week battle with cancer with bemusing nonchalance. He describes his fight — with cancer — like a normal checkup, like a routine physical to play high school sports.
“It is what it is,” Vance says, his blonde hair fully grown back now, sitting in neat bangs on his forehead. “You just kind of had to get it done.”
He only plays football and baseball now, not basketball — “That was kind of just a filler sport,” he says — but he plays both like he was never sick. Last baseball season, his first at the varsity level, he hit a sizzling .566, collected 40 RBI, clubbed four home runs. A Post Register all-area first-teamer last season, Vance used his glove and his bat to help the Broncos finish 19-7 overall.
This football season, injuries have limited him to just four games, but Vance has made a difference as a defensive back and a kicker. Ahead of Blackfoot’s 4A playoff opener against Middleton Friday night, Vance has totaled 19.5 tackles. In September, he split the uprights with a short field goal that iced Blackfoot’s road win over Skyline, a crucial victory that helped the Broncos win a share of the conference title.
For Vance, this was exactly what he planned all along. He’s too even-keeled, too easygoing to let his sickness interfere with sports. That possibility never registered on his radar, not now and especially not in December 2018, when the whole process began.
It started when Vance noticed a lump below his waist. He told his parents — casually of course, right in the kitchen — and Jace jumped into action. It helped that he already had a hunch something was up with Tyler. “Just intuition, I guess,” Jace said.
So after school that week,Tyler and Jace met with the Blackfoot Medical Center’s Dr. Taylor Johansen, who examined Tyler. An ultrasound confirmed Johansen’s suspicion. Minutes later, when Cat joined the group at the medical center, Johansen broke the news. Tyler had cancer.
“I was just blank,” Tyler said. “I didn’t know what to say. It was crazy to hear that.”
The good news was this: The cancer may have spread to his lymph nodes and his abdomen, but testicular cancer is one of the most curable types. Tyler’s prognosis was good.
Still, Tyler and Cat peppered Johansen with questions. Jace stayed quiet. After Johansen answered their questions, he turned to Jace, curious if he had any. No, Jace answered, but he asked Johansen a favor: Don’t sugarcoat anything. Be straight with me. This is my kid.
“And he stared me dead in the eye,” Jace said, “and he said, ‘You don’t have to worry about that with me.’ And I knew of him just enough to know that he was that type of guy, that I wouldn’t have to beat around the bush with.”
With that, Johansen set everything up. Tyler underwent surgery within a few days to remove the tumor, then did his first round of chemo at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. Then he came home to do his next eight weeks of treatment at centers in Blackfoot, Idaho Falls and Rexburg. The schedule was straightforward: One week, he did five days of three-hour chemo sessions. The next Monday, he did one seven-hour day of chemo. Then the same thing the next Monday. The process repeated for eight weeks until Tyler completed it, cancer-free, in February 2019.
In the hospital bed, Tyler passed the time by texting his friends, watching movies. “Just “whatever’s on Netflix,” he said. The sessions drained his energy, but soon enough, he established a routine: Come home, nap for a couple hours, then use his stamina to go about the rest of his day. He didn’t lead a normal life, but he talks about it like he did.
“After awhile, you just start to forget about it,” Tyler says flatly. “Just hanging out, having fun with your friends. Not worried about it.”
In truth, he rarely was. He broke down on occasion, feeling fed up with the process, just wanting to be done. But those times were rare. “For the most part,” Jace said, “it was, ‘Let’s do this. Let’s get it done. Let’s move on and get on with our life.”
Tyler felt that way so strongly that he insisted on keeping up with his freshman basketball team. At first, everyone worried: Mom, dad, coach Jake Harris. Soon after they learned of the diagnosis, Jace and Cat pulled Harris aside after a game and told him the news. It resonated with Harris, whose father had died of cancer a few years prior. He promised to help in any way he could.
Still, at first, Harris couldn’t help but hesitate about letting Tyler play. No, he thought. We better consult some people before we say let’s go. Similar thoughts pinged around Cat’s head. We’re done with basketball, she reasoned.
Who could blame them? This 14-year-old had stage-four cancer.
Except that’s when it started to dawn on everyone. “I realized for his physical and mental state,” Cat said, “that is what got him through chemo.” In a roundabout way, what weakened Tyler in some ways strengthened him in others. The treatments may have left him drained, even nauseous at times, but he needed to be around his teammates. For Tyler, normalcy wasn’t as important as chemo, but it sure came close.
“I thought that was really amazing,” Marlatt said. “I can’t imagine how hard that would be, to practice going through all that stuff.”
“You hear a lot about using sports to get away from whatever’s going on in life, so when he asked that, that’s kind of how I took it. He’s got a lot of things going on,” Harris said. “I knew as long as strength-wise, he wanted to do it, I was more than willing to help him, keep an eye on him.”
The problem was that Harris couldn’t do much more. It frustrated him. Ate at him. He had already watched his father, a 6-foot-3 former athlete named Nils, submit to cancer. So even though Tyler made an effort to make it to practices and games, Harris wasn’t always looking at the same boy. Tyler grew skinnier. He no longer had hair. Some days his eyes looked sunken in. This was the same guy who used to finish first in all the running drills Harris put the team through.
“And when he was on those cancer treatments, he was struggling to run,” Harris said. “Huge physical difference. Definitely not the same kid than before the cancer treatments. Still very functional, just not what his standards would be.”
That’s where the other legs of Tyler’s support system came in. All told, around six of his friends all shaved their heads with him, including Marlatt. For one, they made sure to hang out with Tyler — who, surprise surprise, said even that felt normal — but with the help of a few Blackfoot administrators, they also made his transition back to school easier.
Tyler’s back grew weak from the chemo treatments, so his friends spawned a rotation of who carried his backpack around the school. “He didn’t like it, but he didn’t have a choice,” said Ben Wilson, a baseball teammate. Plus, staffers like Joy Mickelsen, advisor Tyrel Smith and counselor Steven Whitehead worked with Tyler to make sure he stayed up on schoolwork when he missed class.
Still, the Vances wanted to remain private about the matter. Nobody in the family, Tyler included, wanted to feel defined by the cancer. Tyler didn’t want any special treatment, not in basketball practice, not even from the Make-A-Wish foundation. “He wanted to earn his spot,” Cat said.
“To him, it wasn’t a big deal,” Wilson added. “Just another day around the workplace.”
For the family, though, it only cemented what they had begun to notice already: Tyler didn’t need any motivation to keep living life like usual. Really, that’s what he wanted more than anything.
“It wasn’t normal,” Tyler says. “But it is what it is, and life had to go on. I was healthy, and the procedure went well. I’m grateful for that.”
***
Tyler has been cancer-free for nearly three years now, but to those who know him best, his life may never go back to the way he likes it — normal.
For one, he’s starting to creep out of his soft-spoken shell. Wilson sees it in Tyler’s baseball habits. He used to prefer working out by himself, hitting on his own. Now he likes to invite teammates over to his house. “It made him more of a team guy,” Wilson said.
Jace thinks the fight made his son tougher. Cat realizes it made him a better communicator. When Tyler was younger, she explained, she could vouch for him at doctor’s appointments: Here’s how he’s feeling. This hurts him. That hurts him.
What she couldn’t translate was how cancer felt.
“I think that helped him grow up,” Cat said. “He had to communicate to his doctors, and he had to communicate with his advisers and his teachers because he missed a lot of school. So I think that helped shape him to communicate and ask questions, ask clarifying questions, to coaches, teachers, and even family members having conversations with him that he probably wouldn’t have necessarily had.”
For the Vances, the reminders still linger in the corners of their minds like bats in a dark room.
After his chemo sessions, Tyler would come home and nap on the couch. Now when he naps, it’s always in the same spot. During those nine weeks, when Cat and Tyler took exit 333 into Rexburg, they did so almost always for chemo treatments. Sights and smells have become triggers. “It’s hard to describe or even make sense,” Cat said.
In the treatment facilities themselves, the reception counter usually featured a small bowl of hard candies. Now Tyler doesn’t always feel comfortable eating Jolly Ranchers. The taste reminds him of chemo. He didn’t always feel nausea from the treatments, but when he did, sometimes he tried ginger chews to combat the feeling. Tyler avoids those entirely now.
Even more important is this: Tyler has become an advocate, inspiring others to get cancer screenings, even boys who were his age when he got his diagnosis. Local doctors have told his parents they’ve seen an influx of patients interested in screenings. Even earlier this season, before kickoff of a game against Snake River, Vance escorted onto the field a young girl battling cancer for Childhood Cancer Awareness Night.
“It’s hard to see the little kids going through it,” Tyler said.
Tyler’s parents feel healing in seeing him do things like that. It reassures them that Tyler is making the most out of his battle, especially because he’s serving others in doing so. He’s never been one for the spotlight. He would rather swing it onto people he can help. His diagnosis was anything but normal, but that’s the way he treated it.
The fight may have only lasted nine weeks, but for those who love Tyler, it may never end. Maybe that’s part of being a parent. Perhaps it’s just anxiety. His parents laugh when they think about how commonplace their son makes his cancer struggle sound, but deep down, they know the scars will take longer to heal.
“For me, it won’t ever go away,” Jace said. “It’s better. I hope it continues to get better. There’s not a day that goes by that we don’t hug and tell each other that we love each other, and worry about making sure they come home safe.”