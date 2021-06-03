Earlier this year, when Idaho Falls released its season schedule, Jake Binder had to take a second look. He saw something he hadn’t before.
The Chukars faced several six-game series. Same team, same location, six days in a row.
“Little head-scratching,” said Binder, the Chukars’ right-handed ace. “It’s new to me.”
In fairness to Binder, these six-game series are new to everyone, including the minor leagues at large. Officials implemented them in an effort to reduce travel for reasons involving both COVID and finances. They’re particularly important to the Pioneer League’s teams, which now operate independent of MLB.
The Chukars are learning on the fly. Few on the roster have experienced six-game series, only three- and four-gamers in other capacities. If they have experienced one, the series has involved different opponents over a six-day stretch. These series feature less variety and more monotony: Same team six times in a row.
Of the Chukars’ 20 series this season, 11 are six-game sets. They make up a majority of Idaho Falls’ 98 games. In fact, the Chukars are in the midst of their first one this season, a homestand against Rocky Mountain. They captured Game 1, 15-3, on Wednesday night. They will be in action the next five days.
The other thing about this new wrinkle is it doesn't allow for many off days. The Chukars almost always get Tuesdays off — their schedule includes just one Tuesday game all season — but otherwise, they’re playing every day. That means if a series starts on a Wednesday, like this week’s did, Idaho Falls will play daily until Monday. The only changes come in the first pitch times.
The good news is that baseball more closely resembles a marathon anyway, a long grind, but the Chukars gave the six-game sets mixed reviews.
“I think I’d rather have the three games, definitely,” said outfielder Thomas DeBonville, who mashed a three-run homer in Idaho Falls’ series-opening win over Rocky Mountain on Wednesday. “But I don’t see anything wrong with it.”
DeBonville might be one of the only Chukars who has experienced anything close to six straight. Last summer, he played in both the Pecos League and the Liberation League (which now features, no typo, a team called the California Dogecoin). In those leagues, DeBonville’s teams rotated playing the same three teams for six straight days.
That’s similar to the Pioneer League, but for reasons both tangible and mental, it’s not quite the same.
Consider this hypothetical: Let’s say in Game 1, one team notices its opponent’s No. 9 hitter struggles with the outside fastball. It happens again in Game 2. For the rest of the series, that team will pound that side of the zone against that hitter. Then, it’s up to the other team to make adjustments — then back on the other team to make counter-adjustments.
“It kind of becomes a mental chess match at that point,” Binder said.
For his part, DeBonville noticed it happening earlier this season, in an eight-game set — four home, four away — against Missoula. He picked up on the Paddleheads’ pitching approach against him.
“So then they kept going back to it every game,” DeBonville said. “I tried to figure that out, and if they kept doing it, then you know what’s coming.”
The other side of this six-faced cube has to do with pitching. In theory, when teams face a six-game set, they could roll out a six-man rotation. That way, the opponent sees a different starter every day. They can’t study anyone’s tendencies too hard. Guesswork seeps into the gameplan more than they’d like.
The Chukars aren’t doing so, not yet at least. They’re sticking with a five-man cycle. Manager Billy Gardner Jr. prefers it that way.
But as long as Gardner, the man tasked with helping the Chukars win games and find homes on affiliated clubs, operates that way, he’ll always face the an opponent's Game 1 starter twice in the same series.
“Which I’m not a big fan of,” Gardner said. “I think five is probably what the max should be, a five-game series.”
Idaho Falls faces six-game series, though, so Binder is often the odd man out. The Ithaca College alum is Idaho Falls’ Game 1 starter, which means he’ll often be the one facing the opponent on the front and back ends of series. He’ll do so this week. He’s scheduled to start Game 6 against the Vibes, set for Monday night.
He’s aware, of course, so he’s already started to prepare. Two things are on his mind. For one, Idaho Falls plays Rocky Mountain 24 times this season, so Binder has begun to remember hitters and their tendencies. More importantly, he’s facing the Vibes again on Monday, the more pressing matter.
Slowly, eventually, these long series become less head-scratchers and more exact science.
“I formulate opinions at-bat to at-bat for particular hitters,” Binder said. “You get a bunch of data on guys. Absolutely, you pick up tendencies. I’ll go over the chart with Bob Milacki, our pitching coach. I talk to other pitchers. They bounce things back and forth with me. Always trying to learn something to help you for the next outing against the same team.”