Billy Gardner Jr. squinted as he peered at the schedule in his office, an 8.5-by-11 printout of his Chukars’ slate taped to the wall. He started to do the math. He raised his eyebrows.
“Fourteen of the next 17,” Gardner realized.
Gardner was talking about the Chukars’ upcoming schedule: 14 of Idaho Falls’ next 17 games are against the Boise Hawks, a grueling stretch in the final leg of the regular season. The Chukars have 11 home games left. Eight will come against the Hawks.
The next series starts Wednesday in Garden City, where the Chukars will try to avenge the previous six-game set, which the Hawks took, 4-2. Idaho Falls’ bats went eerily quiet. Boise used an improved bullpen to defang an electric offense.
That was just two weeks ago, by the way.
“I’m not a big fan of seeing the same team that many times, but it’s the schedule and we have to play it,” Gardner said. “The good thing is we have eight of them at home. We play really well here. They’re a better club, and we’re going to have to play good baseball to win.”
For the Chukars, this six-game set bears importance for several reasons, but particularly because the club needs to climb the standings. As of Tuesday, Idaho Falls trails Billings by two games in the Northern Division’s second half, which is bad news for the Chukars, who will likely need to outpace the Mustangs to secure a playoff spot. If the season ended Tuesday, Idaho Falls would miss the playoffs.
The Chukars know the stakes, in other words. They don’t want to ignore them.
“It’s not something that we’re going to pretend like it doesn’t exist,” Idaho Falls outfielder Matt Feinstein said. “It’s us vs. them, really, and Missoula could be sprinkled in there if they win the second half. We are aware of it.”
Then Feinstein paused. He wanted to clarify.
“But at the same time,” he said, “we just want to take care of our business. We play them for six right at the end of the year, so we know that we’ll be able to control our own destiny at that point. So we’re just worried about winning games now, and taking care of business when we go out there.”
The good news for the Chukars (47-22, 13-8) is when they do, they will be healthier, at least at some positions. Two weeks ago, Idaho Falls played without second baseman Tyler Kelly, who was nursing a hand injury, and infielder Webb Little, who fouled a ball off his knee in the second game and missed the third. Kelly and Little have both returned to the lineup. Gardner expects the same from center fielder Thomas DeBonville, who was in and out of the lineup during his team’s home set against Ogden this week with a nagging back injury. “They’re ready to go,” Gardner said.
Not every Chukar is. Over the last week, Idaho Falls placed starting pitchers Daniel Silva and Austin Dubsky on the ineligible list because of injuries. That’s why the club acquired starters Damon Ellis and Alex Leija. The Chukars also waived relievers Yeison Medina and Mason Alexander, signing Alex Fishberg and Griffin Bremer in their places.
Translation: Idaho Falls’ roster is in flux, which isn’t the best news as the team chases a playoff spot.
“Injuries are tough to overcome, and we’ve had our share lately, where they’ve actually come all at one time, but we’ve weathered that storm,” Gardner said. “Now we’ll get back to full strength and see where it goes.”
The Chukars will have their hands full against the Hawks (32-37, 12-9), who have won six of their last seven, good for the top spot in the Southern Division’s second half. By all accounts, they look like a different team than the one that finished the first half eight games under .500.
Behind those improvements, Gardner says, is Boise’s pitching staff. Starter Matt Dallas leads the Southern Division in wins (seven), strikeouts (83) and ERA (4.44), and fellow starter Zach Penrod mystified the Chukars in a five-inning, two-run outing. But recent additions like reliever AJ Snow have keyed the Hawks’ turnaround. Snow joined the team back in June, but two of his three outings have come in August. In those two, he turned in two scoreless innings.
“At the end of the day, it comes down to pitching,” Gardner said. “You look at their pitching staff, top to bottom, they have some quality starts from Dallas and Penrod. They’ve added some really good arms to the back end of their bullpen.”
The Chukars, for their part, can say the same. Bremer, one of the club’s two new relievers, tossed a scoreless inning in his debut on Sunday. Fishberg, the other, has registered the following showings: No runs in two innings, one run in one inning, one run in 2 1/3 innings.
That’s good news for Idaho Falls, whose bullpen has long been its biggest question mark. As the Chukars prepare to see the Hawks 14 times — including six straight, starting Wednesday — they’re trying to twist the question mark into an exclamation point.
“We really like what we’ve seen out of him. His stuff’s really good,” Gardner said of Fishberg. “He’s got some power with his fastball. He’s got power with his slider. He’s throwing strikes. He’s going to be a major part of what we do here down the stretch coming out of that bullpen, pitching in some leverage situations.”