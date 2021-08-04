At first blush, Sandy Downs’ dirt doesn’t feel like anything special. It’s brown, lush, grainy, the kind to expect at rodeos. In the venue’s competition area, the dirt’s texture best compares to, well, dirt.
To those tasked with keeping the venue’s material in pristine shape, maybe that’s a good thing — the dirt is in such good shape that you might not notice otherwise.
Ahead of the War Bonnet Round Up, which will run Thursday through Saturday, groundskeepers are kicking preparation into gear: Arriving early in the morning and leaving late, installing new equipment, ensuring the animals have ample space and readying for the first Round Up in two calendar years.
The last time Sandy Downs hosted the rodeo, groundskeepers won the Justin Best Footing Award, which recognizes the rodeo committee that goes above and beyond to ensure safe ground for the rodeo’s animal athletes.
Traipsing across the dirt Wednesday morning, Idaho Falls Public Information Officer Bud Cranor quipped: “We’re hoping for it again.”
To hear the grounds crew members tell it, this is important. They take pride in this. When cowboys and cowgirls — barrel racers in particular — gush about the condition of the ground, they beam.
“You just kind of fall in love with it,” park manager Josh Stephens said. “You meet people from eight states away. You get to meet new people every year. The rodeo community is really tight — there’s a lot of good people in it. So you just fall in love with it, and you want to put on the best show you can.”
“I’m too prideful in my job sometimes,” Parks and Recreation Maintenance Operator Jeff Moad joked. “We treat it as our baby. We love it. We want to be here. We want to work for these guys, for the city. We think it’s a great thing.”
So a group of about six groundskeepers — including Moad and Stephens — work year-round to keep the site in shape, but they really start preparing two weeks in advance. That’s when they start doing things like ripping the ground, which is fancy speak for breaking up the soil and pushing moisture farther into the dirt.
Lately, that has hardly been an issue. Rain has soaked the area, which means less work on that front. “Mother Nature did it this year for us,” maintenance operator Jacob Williams said. Still, workers spend most of their days laying water, making sure the ground is suitable for competitions like barrel racing.
“There is never a time throughout the year that we’re not working on the War Bonnet,” Parks and Recreation director PJ Holm said.
This year, attendees will have the benefit of improved seating, too. In 2017, Stephens flew to New Jersey to meet with a representative from Archer Seating, which sells old seats from sports venues. The company made an offer to Stephens and his team for a batch of seats from the Colorado Rockies’ Coors Field.
It was an easy decision for Stephens and Co., in large part because of the giant discount. If the group wanted to purchase the seats brand new, it would cost them around $250,000. Instead, Stephens walked away with the seats for $70,000.
“We got a pretty good savings there,” Stephens said.
That was back in 2017, but even today, the group feels proud of the addition. What Stephens added next may capture why he and his group do what they do.
“Just a better customer experience,” he said. “Sitting on concrete, that’s hard on people. And the aesthetics — it just makes us look professional. It’s just better for the spectators. Sometimes you get older people that need something comfortable.”