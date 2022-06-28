Eighteen months ago, in his introductory press conference as Boise State’s new offensive coordinator, Tim Plough made sure to hit on all the right buzz words that are all but mandatory for 21st-Century OCs.
“Explosive.”
“Aggressive.”
“Exciting.”
“Up-tempo.”
Then came Boise State’s season opener, a five-point loss at UCF. Plough looked like the second coming of Sean McVay in the first half. Eight different receivers caught passes. The offense was averaging over 100 yards a quarter. BSU led by 10 at the break.
The Broncos were a Maserati cruising down the open road. Shiny. Fast. Fun. Then the parking brake got pulled. The Broncos began running the ball. On first down. On numerous Third-and-10s. In the third quarter, BSU had -7 total yards. On the night, the Broncos carried the ball 26 times and gained just 20 yards.
All of a sudden, Plough was left to defend his billing as “exciting” and “up-tempo” and “explosive.”
“I’m an aggressive play caller and trust me, we’re going to take plenty of shots down the field,” he said after the UCF game, “and we should have done more of that in the second half. That’s the thing I really regret.”
From there on out, every one of Plough’s decisions seemed to be inspected with a magnifying glass by fans who are accustomed to Boise State putting up 85 points in every game. Things leveled after the bye week. Boise State went from one of the worst teams in the nation rushing the ball to a squad that had a few big days on the ground.
A healthy George Holani helped. So did some easier competition. But don’t discount Plough’s willingness to change on the fly.
“Obviously, being a former quarterback and being a part of some explosive offenses, you think about throwing the football and you want to throw the football,” Plough said. “But with an inability to run the ball with any type of consistency early on, it just led to a lot of imbalance to our offense.”
But, as Plough later noted, “balance is an illusion — in life and in football.”
In other words, you don’t always need it. If no one can tackle your running back, no point in throwing the ball. If the defense can’t defend an air attack, why run the ball.
Plough did not just come to Boise last season with some system he’d die on a hill with. He looked at the Broncos’ roster, at Bachmeier and Khalil Shakir and Octavious Evans, and thought BSU was better equipped to be a high-volume passing team.
“The UTEP game was an example. We threw for almost 400 yards in the first half and had maybe 10 yards rushing,” Plough said. “But as the year progressed, what you started to realize was: If we keep playing with all this imbalance, it affects our entire team. It affects our defense. It affects our run game. It affects our special teams.
“The lesson for me was like, ‘Hey, for us to win today, we need to run the ball. For us to win the game, we need to do this.’”
Expect more balance in Boise State’s offense. But balance doesn’t have to be in how many times a play results in a run or pass over the course of the game. It can be on a single drive. Or balance in yards gained via run and pass.
Plough seems willing to evolve, to stop overthinking play-calling. That is a good sign for BSU.