At Twin Falls, Idaho Falls advanced to the 4A state baseball tournament for the third straight year with a convincing 12-2 six-inning win over Emmett in Saturday’s state play-in game.
Cannon Thompson struck out 13 and gave up just one earned run in a six-inning complete game. The Tigers (20-5) rebounded from Tuesday’s loss to Bonneville in the District 6 championship game, scoring three runs in the first inning and taking a 7-1 lead after three innings. Idaho Falls scored five runs in the sixth inning, all with two out, to close out the game.
Idaho Falls will face Twin Falls on Thursday in the first round of the state tournament. The 4A tournament is Thursday through Saturday at Vallivue High in Caldwell.
IDAHO FALLS 12, EMMETT 2 (6 INNINGS)
Emmett 1 0 0 0 1 0 — 2 4 6
I.F. 3 1 3 0 0 5 — 12 10 1
EMMETT — Pitchers: Timmy Williams 4.0 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 3 BB; Teague Gregory 1.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: 2B: Gregory. RBI: Williams, Gage Larson.
IDAHO FALLS — Pitchers: Cannon Thompson 6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 13 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Jaxon Sorenson 3-3. 2B: Paul Wilson. 3B: Thompson. RBI: Sorenson 2, Thompson, Caden White 2, Wilson, Cabes Wollf.
3A
SOUTH FREMONT 12, FILER 1 (5 INNINGS): At Pocatello, Kyler Yancey shut down Filer on three hits and also knocked in a pair of runs for the Cougars (21-5) as they advanced to the 3A state tournament.
South Fremont took advantage of four walks and a three-run triple by Jake Thueson in the fourth inning to turn the game into a blowout.
The Cougars open the state tournament Thursday at 1 p.m. against Homedale. The 3A tournament is at Melaleuca Field.
SOUTH FREMONT 12, FILER 1
Filer 0 0 0 1 0 — 1 3 1
S.Fremont 1 0 4 7 x — 12 8 0
FILER — Pitchers: Kyle Sanford 3.0 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 8 K, 6 BB; Heber Jenkins 1.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Sanford 2-2. RBI: Sanford.
SOUTH FREMONT — Pitchers: Kyler Yancey 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Kyler Yancey 3-3, Bryan Popocatl 2-4, Talon Maupin 2-3. 2B: Kyler Yancey. 3B: Jake Thueson. RBI: Seth Klinger, Sawyer Klinger, Maupin 2, Popocatl, Thueson 3, Kyler Yancey 2.
2A
FIRTH 4, BEAR LAKE 2: At Preston, Chris Ivie belted a two-run homer in the first inning and the Cougars held the lead. Ben Park came in in relief and gave up just two hits in three innings.
Firth will play Grangeville on Thursday in the 2A state tournament at Orofino High.
FIRTH 4, BEAR LAKE 2
B.Lake 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 — 2 6 1
Firth 3 0 0 0 1 0 x — 4 4 1
BEAR LAKE — Pitchers: Owen Tuescher 6.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Jaxon Crane 3-3. 2B: Crane, Joey James. RBI: Devon Rowland.
FIRTH — Pitchers: Grayson Nelson 4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Ben Park 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: 2B: Park. HR: Chris Ivie. RBI: Park, Ivie 2.