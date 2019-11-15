In McCall, McCall-Donnelly jumped out to an early lead on the way to a 23-12 win over North Fremont in a 2A state football semifinal.
The Huskies trailed 20-0 in the first quarter and 20-6 at the half. They eventually closed within 20-12 in the third quarter, but would get no closer.
North Fremont, which reached the 2A championship game a year ago and was No. 1 in the state media poll, finishes its season 10-1.
McCall-Donnelly (11-0) will play the winner of Saturday's game between West Side and Melba for the 2A state championship.