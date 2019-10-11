At Blackfoot, Friday's Buck Bowl between Madison and Blackfoot featured a second-half rally by the Broncos, who won the nonconference game 21-19.
Madison, coached by Mitch Buck, led 19-7 at the half but the Broncos, coached by Stan Buck, rallied back with a touchdown run by Teegan Thomas with four minutes left in the third and added the go-ahead score on a 2-yard touchdown run by Craig Young with 9:08 left in the game.
Thomas finished with 94 yards rushing, but it was the Blackfoot defense that came through, shutting out Madison in the second half.
Bobcat quarterback Easton Cordero passed for 196 yards and two scores and also ran for 124 yards and a touchdown.
Blackfoot (6-1), which moved into this week's 4A state media poll at No. 5, returns to conference play next week when the Broncos play Idaho Falls.
Madison (2-5) hosts Highland next Friday.
IDAHO FALLS 49, COLUMBIA 22: At Idaho Falls, Spencer Moore ran for 343 yards and four touchdowns and added two receiving scores as the Tigers pulled away in the second half.
Idaho Falls (3-4) hosts Blackfoot on Friday.
SUGAR-SALEM 42, TETON 0: At Driggs, Tanner Harris passed for two touchdowns and Browning Bennion ran for two more as the No. 1 Diggers rolled over Teton in a 3A Mountain Rivers Conference matchup.
Sugar-Salem improved to 5-1 overall, with all five wins coming by shutout.
Teton (3-4, 0-1) plays South Fremont on Oct. 25, while Sugar-Salem, which came off a bye week, hosts South Fremont in another conference game next week.
CLARK-WATERSPRINGS 30, NORTH GEM 14: At Bancroft, Matt Almgren rushed for more than 200 yards and two touchdowns and Bubba Summers ran for more than 100 yards as Clark-Watersprings continued its turnaround season.
After a 0-5 season a year ago, Clark-Watersprings improved to 4-2 and 1-0 in conference.
"They're playing with some confidence right now," coach Chris Strahm said.
Clark-Watersprings hosts Sho-Ban next week.
LOST RIVERS 56, GRACE 6: At Grace, Brady McAffee ran for 122 yards and Bridger Hansen passed for 110 yards as the Pirates remained unbeaten at 6-0 and improved to 3-0 in the 1AD1 Snake River Conference.
"That was probably our best all-around game of the year," coach Sam Thorngren said.
Lost Rivers hosts Valley next week.
The Butte County-Mackay co-op moved to No. 1 in this week's 1A Division I media poll after its win last week over previous No. 1 Oakley.
Other scores
Bonneville 21, Shelley 6
Snake River 45, Marsh Valley 12
Ririe 14, Salmon 7