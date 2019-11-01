At Watersprings, Murtaugh handed Clark-Watersprings a 32-20 loss in the first round of the 1A Division II playoffs.
The Warcats rallied from a 20-6 halftime deficit by tying the game at 20-20 with 7:10 left in the fourth quarter when Bubba Summers ran in a touchdown.
Warcats coach Chris Strahm said uncharacteristic turnovers cost them.
"That's something we haven't been accustomed to this year," Strahm said of the turnovers. "They got a couple really fast tailbacks. We knew that but it hurt us a couple times, for sure. They're definitely some high speed track guys."
Strahm commended the efforts of Summers, a senior running back, in his final high school football game.
"It was definitely a huge night for Bubba Summers," Strahm said. "He probably played 90 percent of the game."
The Warcats ended their third season as a co-op 6-3. A year ago, the Warcats went 0-6.
"I can’t say enough about how much work the kids put in," Strahm said. "They know where we were last year and they didn’t want to be there again. From the first offseason weight room meeting to today, they put the work in and they never took off the opportunity to get better."
HIGHLAND 31, MADISON 13: At Rexburg, the Rams won the rematch with the Bobcats to move on to the 5A quarterfinals.
After ending the first quarter tied 7-7 following a 21-yard pass from Easton Cordero to Trey Holloway, Madison trailed Highland 14-7 at halftime. The Bobcats cut their deficit to 14-13 to start the third quarter when Mark Williams caught a 22-yard pass from Cordero. The Rams extended their lead with a touchdown, a field goal and an interception return.
Friday was the second meeting in two weeks between the Bobcats and Rams. Madison handed Highland the first of back-to-back conference losses in consecutive weeks on Oct. 18 in Rexburg. Madison received the No. 2 seed from 5A District 5-6 while Highland received an at-large bid to set up Friday's showdown.
Madison ends the season 3-7.
JEROME 41, HILLCREST 34: At Jerome, Jerome stormed back in the final four minutes of the game to defeat defending 4A state champion Hillcrest in the opening round of the 4A playoffs.
The game was back-and-forth throughout. Jerome led 6-0 after the first quarter before Hillcrest entered halftime up 13-6 off touchdowns from quarterback Seth Curtis (run) and Ben Maxwell (catch). A 68-yard Tre Kofe touchdown run put the Knights up 20-13 to end the third quarter. Curtis (run) and Gutama Haws (87-yard kickoff return) scored for the Knights in the fourth quarter, which had Hillcrest leads of 27-13, 27-20, 34-20, 34-27 and 34-33. Following a Jerome defensive stand, Jerome went up 41-24 with a 33-yard pass from Dalan Thompson to Shayler Bingham and a two-point conversion pass to Garrett Elison. Jerome safety Jeffrey Ledezma intercepted Curtis to wrap up the win.
Hillcrest ends the season 5-5.
NORTH FREMONT 58, ABERDEEN 18: At Ashton, Riggen Cordingley scored five touchdowns for the Huskies (9-0) in a win over Aberdeen to start the 2A playoffs.
Cordingley had 152 yards on 21 carries, Luke Hill had six carries for 60 yards and Deshon Wheeler had 176 yards on 15 carries for the Huskies, who led 28-12 at halftime. North Fremont led 6-0 after the first quarter before Aberdeen tied the game 6-6.
"We know each other really, really well," North Fremont coach Ben Lenz said of the Tigers. "It was a fight. Little by little, we were able to get a bit of an edge offensively."
North Fremont's next opponent was not yet known as of 10 p.m. Friday.
WEST SIDE 22, RIRIE 0: At Dayton, Ririe's season came to an end with a loss to West Side in the first round of the 2A playoffs.
West Side took an 8-0 lead in the second quarter, which held up as the halftime score. The Pirates added two more touchdowns in the third quarter.
Ririe ends the season 5-4.
LOST RIVERS 68, CHALLIS 0: At Mackay, Lost Rivers ended the regular season 9-0 with a senior night win over Custer County rival Challis.
The Pirates led 46-0 after the first quarter and began making substitutions.
"Our kids came out well for senior night," Pirates coach Sam Thorngren said. "Everybody played well. Challis showed a lot of heart. They played hard."
Lost Rivers will host Clearwater Valley at a to-be-determined time and location next week to start the 1ADI playoffs. Challis's season ends at 0-9.
Other scores
Teton 33, Kellogg 8
Declo 25, Salmon 8