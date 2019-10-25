At Malta, the Lost Rivers football team wrapped up the 1A Division I District 4-5-6 Snake River Conference title with a 36-16 win over Raft River in a battle of conference unbeatens.
The Pirates, ranked No. 1 in this week's 1A Division I state media poll, led Raft River, ranked No. 4, 28-8 at halftime. Pirates coach Sam Thorngren said Lost Rivers had four consecutive goal line stands at one point, including ending a nine-minute long drive by the Trojans, but hardly had the ball during the third quarter. Thorngren said the Pirates left some points out there with a fumble on a sneak on the five-yard line on their first drive and going three-and-out after a goal line stand, but they rose to the challenge against a Raft Rivers team he described as 'good and scrappy.'
"It is kinda nice to see them when they’re challenged," Thorngren said of his team. "We’re pretty proud to win a tough conference."
He added that the Pirates (8-0) have made his job easy this fall in the first year of a football co-op between longtime rivals Butte County and Mackay.
"The kids have just been great about it," Thorngren said. "These kids were all- conference players before and they're all splitting time, they're not getting as many reps but you don't hear a peep from them. I think all the adults can learn something from these kids on how they've handled it."
Lost Rivers ends the regular season versus Challis on Friday in Mackay.
CLARK-WATERSPRINGS 42, ROCKLAND 18: At Rockland, Clark-Watersprings scored 28 points in the second half en route to a conference win over the Bulldogs.
The victory extends the Warcats’ win streak to five games and gives Clark-Watersprings (6-2), in its third year as a co-op, the 1A Division II District 5-6 Rocky Mountain Conference title. Rockland and Clark-Watersprings entered Friday’s game undefeated versus conference opponents.
“It’s super exciting,” Warcats coach Chris Strahm said. “To think that two teams that wouldn’t be able to do much separately and not even have teams with the numbers we have…to be able to go from that and be conference champs and come together and accomplish this, it’s an amazing feeling.”
Strahm said the Warcats, who led 14-12 at halftime, had a great game from Matt Almgren, who had at least 30 carries, and two other running backs also scored.
“Our kids really were just conditioned,” Strahm said. “I feel like we’ve been picking up steam. We’ve kinda been underdogs every single game. It’s kinda good to play that underdog role.”
THUNDER RIDGE 20, MADISON 14: At Thunder Ridge, the Thunder Ridge High School football team defeated Madison 20-14 for its first win over a 5A team in its two-year history as a program.
The win, paired with Rigby's win over Highland, created a three-way tie for No. 2 in 5A District 5-6 between Highland, Madison and Thunder Ridge, who all finish the regular season with 1-2 records in conference. The Titans are now 3-6 overall.
The Titans led 14-0 at halftime off touchdown runs by Kaysen Isom. Madison (3-6) got on the scoreboard in the third quarter with a Easton Cordero run and tied the game at 14-14 with 2:40 left in the contest off a 30-yard pass from Cordero to Mark Williams. Thunder Ridge's Kayden Toldson caught a 25-yard pass from Tao Johnson for the game-winning touchdown with 28 seconds left.
Thunder Ridge had 285 total offensive yards to Madison's 270.
SUGAR-SALEM 50, MOUNTAIN HOME 6: At Mountain Home, Sugar-Salem ended the regular season with a nonconference road win over 4A Mountain Home.
The Diggers (7-1) led 37-0 at halftime and scored 23 points in the first quarter. Sam Parkinson (one fumble recovery, one run), Hadley Miller, Tanner Harris (two runs) scored in the first half and the Diggers also had a safety. McKay Schulthies (pass from Harris) and Kyler Handy (pass from Kyzon Garner) scored in the second half. Sugar-Salem had 311 total net yards to Mountain Home's 105.
Other scores
Skyline 35, Bonneville 19
Blackfoot 33, Shelley 16
North Fremont 38, Ririe 8
Snake River 36, Preston 20
Teton 17, South Fremont 14
Firth 41, West Jefferson 20
Valley 52, Challis 0