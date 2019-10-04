At Arco, it wasn't exactly the offensive explosion expected in the matchup between Oakley, the state's No. 1 ranked 1A Division I team, and upstart Lost Rivers on Friday night.
Lost Rivers didn't seem to mind.
The Pirates survived what turned into a defensive battle to defeat Oakley 20-14.
The Pirates (5-0, 2-0) led 8-0 at the half and Oakley came back to tie the game in the third quarter.
A blocked punt set up another scoring drive for Lost Rivers, which capitalized with a touchdown pass from Bridger Hansen to Sage Cummins.
But Oakley would respond and tie the game midway through the fourth.
That set up the late drama as Cummins caught a pass and ran it down to the Oakley 5-yard line in the closing minutes. Hansen scored the go-ahead touchdown on a sneak, but Oakley (5-1, 2-1) wasn't finished.
The Hornets had one last chance, but a Hail Mary pass was knocked down in the end zone on the final play of the game.
"Both teams played great defense," Lost Rivers coach Sam Thorngren said.
MADISON 26, HILLCREST 23: At Rexburg, Hillcrest led 15-14 in the third quarter when Seth Curtis connected with Tre Kofe for a 44-yard touchdown, but Madison responded with two fourth-quarter scores, led by Easton Cordero, who tossed a 35-yard touchdown to Trey Holloway and then scampered in for a 6-yard touchdown with 6:22 left to put the Bobcats up 26-15.
Kofe scored on the Knights' next possession, but that was as close as they would get.
Derrick Hatch ran for 108 yards and scored for Hillcrest. Kofe finished with 96 yards rushing.
Cordero passed for 187 yards and three scores and also ran for 148 yards and a touchdown for Madison (3-4).
Madison plays at Blackfoot next week.
Hillcrest (3-3) plays Skyline at Ravsten Stadium.
CLARK-WATERSPRINGS 70, CHALLIS 0: At Challis, Clark-Watersprings had little trouble in this one, taking a 36-0 lead at the half.
Brayden Remer passed for 150 yards and Matt Almgren ran for 75 yards and Bubba Summers added 78 yards. Both scored two touchdowns. Gavin Tomlinson led the way with four touchdowns.
Clark-Watersprings (3-2) begins conference play next week at North Gem.
Other scores
Teton 12, Snake River 6
Ririe 36, West Jefferson 6
Firth 15, Salmon 8
Late Thursday
HIGHLAND 31, THUNDER RIDGE 6: At Pocatello, when Thunder Ridge had its inaugural season last year, all that meant for Highland was that the Rams had a new league foe they could dominate.
Highland defeated Thunder Ridge 31-6 on Thursday night at Holt Arena to remain undefeated all-time against the second-year program and increase its winning streak to 27 games against 5A District 5-6 opponents.
From the start of their conference opener, the Rams (5-1, 1-0) suffocated the Titans on defense and could do anything they wanted on offense, with the exception of self-inflicted stumbles.
The Rams ran 31 plays in the first half, compared to 15 by a Thunder Ridge offense that did not convert a first down in the first two quarters. The Titans trailed 17-0 at halftime, and the deficit proved too much.
Defending run after run, the Titans (2-4, 0-1) were susceptible to the play-action pass Highland called, amounting to a 45-yard touchdown from Easton Durham to Josh Potter to put the Rams ahead 10-0 on their second drive.
It was 28 minutes, 26 seconds into the game before Thunder Ridge achieved a first down, on an 18-yard over-the-shoulder catch by Kaysen Isom on a pass from quarterback Tao Johnson.
On that third-quarter drive, Thunder Ridge scored its first touchdown on a 25-yard pass on another Johnson-Isom connection on fourth-and-13 to cut the deficit to 24-6 with 4:10 remaining in the third quarter.
That would be the last touchdown by Thunder Ridge, which is not the first to struggle offensively against the stifling Rams defense. Highland entered Week 6 allowing the second-fewest points per game in 5A at 12.8 and no one has scored more than 23 points against the Rams.
Thunder Ridge hosts Rigby next Friday.
-Jeff Papworth/Idaho State Journal