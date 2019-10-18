At Rexburg, the Madison High School football team held on for an 18-15 win over Highland on Friday.
The win was Madison's first over the Rams since 2012, when they won at Holt Arena en route to an undefeated season and the 5A state title. That 2012 game was also Highland's last loss to a 5A District 5-6 opponent before Friday.
The Rams, who entered Friday ranked No. 3 in the 5A state media poll, were held to a safety in the first half, which ended with a 12-2 Madison lead off two Ryan Winfree touchdowns. An Easton Cordero quarterback keeper extended Madison's lead to 18-2 in the third quarter before Highland began a rally, scoring off a Cooper Duffin touchdown reception with 36 seconds left in the third quarter and a Kaleb Demuzio run with 5:11 left in the fourth. The Bobcats intercepted Highland quarterback Easton Durham to end the game.
Madison (3-5, 1-1) ends the regular season Friday at Thunder Ridge.
SUGAR-SALEM 41, SOUTH FREMONT 7: At Sugar City, the Diggers moved to 6-1 and wrapped up the 3A District 6 title with a win over rival South Fremont.
Two touchdowns by Sam Parkinson and a touchdown by Hadley Miller put Sugar-Salem up 21-0 at halftime. Browning Bennion (two touchdowns) and Crew Clark scored in the second half to extend the lead to 41-0. South Fremont got on the scoreboard with a pass from Jace Neville with 2:42 left in the game. Sugar-Salem ended the game with 328 net yards rushing while South Fremont had 43.
Sugar-Salem (6-1, 2-0) ends the regular season Friday at Mountain Home. South Fremont (3-4, 0-1) plays at conference opponent Teton the same night.
LOST RIVERS 70, VALLEY 20: At Arco, Lost Rivers' undefeated season continued another week with a dominant win over Valley.
The Pirates led 46-0 at halftime and scored every time they had the ball in the first half, coach Sam Thorngren said.
"We were really zoned in," Thorngren said. "We just controlled the game in the trenches. Our line pretty well dominated."
Lost Rivers (7-0, 3-0) plays Friday at Raft River in a game that will decide the 1A Division I Snake River conference title. Lost Rivers is currently ranked No. 1 in the 1ADI state media poll while Raft River is ranked No. 4.
CLARK-WATERSPRINGS 74, SHO-BAN 8: At Watersprings, the Warcats took a dominant conference win over Sho-Ban.
The Warcats, who led 46-0 at halftime, had more than 500 yards of offense.
"In the second half, I ran with a freshman who had never played quarterback a day in his life," Clark-Watersprings coach Chris Strahm said. "It was fun to see. We had a lot of different people score tonight. I pulled my starting running backs after the first quarter. It was a good night."
Clark-Watersprings (5-2, 3-0) play Friday at Rockland in a game that could decide the conference title.
Other scores
Hillcrest 34, Thunder Ridge 7
Skyline 34, Shelley 0
Snake River 28, American Falls 14
North Fremont 28, Firth 13
Carey 70, Challis 0