With the arrival of October, Week 6 of the high school football season is upon us. Here are some things to watch for this week from District 6 teams.
Game of the Week
The top spot in the 4A District 6 standings is up for grabs tonight when Blackfoot takes on Skyline at Ravsten Stadium.
The Broncos and Grizzlies, along with Hillcrest, have separated themselves from the rest of the conference. Blackfoot, with last week’s 35-14 win over the Knights, has the edge in the District 6 race and could really make a statement with a win over Skyline (3-2, 1-0).
The Broncos (4-1, 2-0) have given up just 31 points in their past three games, but will be challenged to stop Skyline’s versatile offense, which was on full display in last week’s Emotion Bowl victory over Idaho Falls.
Game of the Week II
Lost Rivers was probably a team nobody heard of a month ago, but the newly-formed Butte County-Mackay co-op is 4-0, averages 55 points per game, and is up to No. 3 in this week’s 1A Division I state media poll.
The Pirates put up 74 points last week against North Gem, but will likely get a tougher test on Friday when they host Oakley, the No. 1 team in the 1A Division I state media poll. The Hornets (5-0) average 54 points.
Going out on a limb and predicting a final score of Lost Rivers 55, Oakley 54.
Most important game with no impact
Friday’s matchup between Hillcrest and Madison means nothing for conference races or playoff positioning or even rivalry bragging rights.
But this one could be a key game for two teams looking for a strong second-half finish to the season.
The Bobcats (1-4) are coming off a loss to rival Rigby and have dropped four straight since opening the season with a win over Lake City. They get 4A Hillcrest and Blackfoot on back-to-back weeks before getting back into 5A play by finishing up with Highland and then Thunder Ridge.
Hillcrest (3-2) was riding high after its win in the Civil War game against Bonneville, but couldn’t contain Blackfoot last week.
No doubt both the Bobcats and Knights could use a W.
Battle in the Nuclear
North Fremont had little trouble with Salmon last week in a 48-0 win.
The Huskies have a bye this week so the marquee game should be Firth at Salmon.
Salmon was the only team in the conference other than North Fremont that had a winning record, but has struggled against Firth. The Cougars (2-3, 1-0) have beaten Salmon every year since joining the conference in 2013.
Digger defense
Sugar-Salem has posted four shutouts in its five games and outscored opponents 212-24, the only blemish coming in a 24-7 loss at Star Valley, Wyo.
Eight different players have recorded double-figure tackles this season, led by Browning Bennion with 39 and Logan Cutler with 36. The two have combined for eight tackles for loss.