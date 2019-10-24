It’s the final week of the regular season for football, so just about every game could be considered the game of the week as teams try to earn playoff spots.
1. Idaho Falls vs. Hillcrest. Winner into the postseason as the 4A District 6 No. 3 team, loser hopes for an at-large bid.
Early in the season this game didn’t look like it would have playoff implications, but the Tigers (3-5, 2-2) have played better down the stretch and, despite last week’s loss to district champ Blackfoot, put themselves in position to make the playoffs.
Hillcrest (4-4, 2-2) put up 34 points against Thunder Ridge last week, its highest scoring game since Week 3, but it’s the run defense that will be tested in this one.
2. Highland at Rigby was another game that might not have seemed significant in early September. When it comes to championships in 5A District 5-6, Highland has been the team to beat for years.
But Rigby enters having won six straight games and Highland suffered a rare loss last week, falling to Madison 18-15. Who has the confidence and swagger in this one?
Highland still wins the conference title with a win tonight, but Rigby has its fate in its hands. If the Trojans slow down the Rams running game and if the weather plays a factor, host Rigby might just be celebrating a title and the conference’s top seed heading into the playoffs.
3. North Fremont at Ririe. There may have been some questions about this year’s North Fremont team after the Huskies lost a talented group of seniors off of last year’s state finalist squad. Those questions have been answered as North Fremont (7-0) has remained unbeaten and is No. 1 in the state media poll rankings.
A win by Ririe (5-2, 2-1) earns the Bulldogs the Nuclear Conference title.
4. Clark-Watersprings at Rockland. Clark-Watersprings didn’t win a game last season but has already clinched a playoff berth with a 5-2 record and today’s game against Rockland is for the district championship.
5. Lost Rivers at Raft River. Lost Rivers, the co-op between Mackay and Butte County, has jumped to the top of the 1A Division 1 state media poll with a 7-0 record, but can add district champ to it resume with a win over Raft River (6-1).