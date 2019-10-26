The football playoffs are here. Tickets were punched on Friday and some teams finished their seasons disappointed while others celebrated (looking at you Rigby).
Not all times or dates were finalized as of Saturday, but here’s the breakdown for area teams in the postseason.
Keep reading for a recap of Friday’s action and results in case you missed anything.
5A
Rigby (7-1) won the District 5-6 title and has a bye the first round. The Trojans will play the winner of this week’s Eagle vs. Capital game.
Madison (3-6) hosts Highland, which lost its final two regular-season games, including one to the Bobcats. The Rams earned an at-large berth.
4A
Blackfoot (8-1) is the District 6 champion and hosts Sandpoint.
Skyline (6-3) is the No. 2 team out of District 6 and hosts Vallivue Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Holt Arena.
Hillcrest (5-4) earned the third playoff spot with its win over Idaho Falls. The Knights play at Jerome.
3A
The top eight seeds earned byes. Sugar-Salem (7-1), the state media poll No. 1 team and District 6 champion, could end up as the third-seeded team based on RPI. The Diggers trail Homedale (0.666) and Snake River (0.632) with a 0.629 RPI.
Teton (4-4), the No. 2 team out of District 6, is at Kellogg this week in a play-in game. Once the three play-in winners are decided, all the teams will be seeded for the quarterfinals based on RPI. The quarterfinals are Nov. 8.
2A
State media poll No. 1 and Nuclear Conference champion North Fremont (8-0) hosts Aberdeen at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Firth (4-4), which finished second in the conference, is at Bear Lake.
Ririe (5-3) earned the No. 3 spot and is at West Side.
Salmon (5-3) picked up an at-large berth and will face Declo.
1A Division 1
Lost Rivers (8-0) won the Snake River conference on Friday and has one more regular-season game to play. The Pirates host Challis at Mackay on Friday. The playoffs begin Nov. 8.
1A Division 2
Clark-Watersprings (6-2) won the Rocky Mountain Conference and hosts Murtaugh in a first-round game.
Friday night recap
Trojans take down Highland
By the time ‘We are the champions’ finished blaring through the loud speakers and all of the postgame mingling and photo taking was wrapping up on the field, Rigby quarterback Keegan Thompson was already looking ahead.
“This is the year we can take state,” he said. “We have that confidence.”
After the Trojans’ performance Friday night, it’s hard to argue that Rigby isn’t at least in the discussion of 5A title contenders after knocking off perennial power Highland 32-13.
The win earned the Trojans the 5A District 5-6 title.
Friday’s win was the first time Rigby has beaten the Rams, who have been among the winningist programs in Eastern Idaho for decades. After falling to Madison last week, Friday’s loss to Rigby is believed to be the first time Highland has lost two conference games since 1992.
“The way we prepared this year we knew we were a different team and not afraid of Highland,” Thompson said. “We knew this was a game we could win.”
The Rams (6-3, 1-2) came in averaging nearly 28 points and kicked a field goal on their first possession. Rigby (7-1, 3-0) put together an 80-yard drive on its next possession and Brigham Youngstrom scored on a 1-yard run for the lead. The Trojan defense made the lead stand up for the rest of the game.
“When we lost to them last October this team was pretty focused on getting us to where we are tonight and they made it happen with a lot of hard work,” coach Armando Gonzalez said, adding that when they scouted Highland during last week’s loss to Madison, they saw a team that wasn’t invincible.
“We knew we were the better football team,” he said. “We just had to go show it. There’s a difference between knowing you can match up and that you can play at a high level, but then you have to actually do it on Friday night.”
Thompson finished 11 of 18 for 170 yards and also ran for 168 yards.
Knights earn playoff berth, knock out Tigers
Hillcrest didn’t waste any time securing its trip to the 4A state playoffs.
The Knights scored touchdowns on their first three drives and cruised to a 59-7 win over Idaho Falls on Friday night at Thunder Stadium.
The win earned Hillcrest (5-4, 3-2) the No. 3 playoff spot out of the conference. Idaho Falls (3-6, 2-3) did not make the playoff cut.
“We’re finally healthy,” Hillcrest coach Kevin Meyer said. “We’ve been missing at least three starters for every game, but we’re healthy now and ready to see what we can do.”
What they did Friday was run all over the Tigers, piling up 489 yards and nine rushing touchdowns. Five of those TD runs went for at least 27 yards as the run-heavy Knights leaned on their dominating offensive line.
Quarterback Demick Hatch and running back Tre Kofe were the biggest beneficiaries of that dominance up front.
Hatch, a 6-foot, 170-pound junior quarterback, ran for 149 yards and four touchdowns on just nine carries. Tre Kofe, a 5-10, 175-pound sophomore, added 148 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.
Junior Keegan Porter also went over 100 yards, picking up 122 yards and a touchdown on six carries.
-Jeff Pinkham/For the Post Register
LOST RIVERS 36, RAFT RIVER 16: At Malta, the Lost Rivers football team wrapped up the 1A Division I District 4-5-6 Snake River Conference title with a 36-16 win over Raft River in a battle of conference unbeatens.
The Pirates, ranked No. 1 in this week’s 1A Division I state media poll, led Raft River, ranked No. 4, 28-8 at halftime.
CLARK-WATERSPRINGS 42, ROCKLAND 18: At Rockland, Clark-Watersprings scored 28 points in the second half en route to a conference win over the Bulldogs.
The victory extends the Warcats’ win streak to five games and gives Clark-Watersprings (6-2), in its third year as a co-op, the 1A Division II District 5-6 Rocky Mountain Conference title.
THUNDER RIDGE 20, MADISON 14: At Thunder Ridge, the Titans defeated Madison 20-14 for their first win over a 5A team in the two-year history of the program.
The Titans finished the season 3-6 overall.
SUGAR-SALEM 50, MOUNTAIN HOME 6: At Mountain Home, Sugar-Salem ended the regular season with a nonconference road win over 4A Mountain Home.
The Diggers (7-1) led 37-0 at halftime and scored 23 points in the first quarter. Sam Parkinson (one fumble recovery, one run), Hadley Miller, Tanner Harris (two runs) scored in the first half and the Diggers also had a safety. McKay Schulthies (pass from Harris) and Kyler Handy (pass from Kyzon Garner) scored in the second half. Sugar-Salem had 311 total net yards to Mountain Home’s 105.
Other scores from Friday
Skyline 35, Bonneville 19
Blackfoot 33, Shelley 16
North Fremont 38, Ririe 8
Snake River 36, Preston 20
Teton 17, South Fremont 14
Firth 41, West Jefferson 20
Valley 52, Challis 0