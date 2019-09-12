There were some shake ups in this week’s state football rankings as teams begin to find out just how competitive they are against non-conference opponents. That changes this week as some team jump into conference play.
Here are the top-5 storylines heading into Week 3.
1. Game of the Week
Bonneville at Blackfoot. 4A District 6 is shaping up to be a very intriguing conference. Home to the last three state champions, this matchup is between two 1-1 teams that could contend in the conference or fall to the lower half. The Bees dropped their season opener to previously winless, although 5A, Thunder Ridge. Was that a fluke? Bonneville beat Canyon Ridge 22-6 last week. Are the Bees back? The team is averaging 21 points through its first two games, which might be an underperforming stat considering the team’s returning experience.
Blackfoot’s 28-14 loss to Star Valley (Wy.) last week might just be a blip on the radar for a Broncos team expected to be much improved after making the state playoffs a year ago.
2. Can the Warcats make it two straight?
Clark-Watersprings defeated Richfield last week to win its first game since the end of the 2017 season, snapping a seven-game losing skid. Coach Chris Straum credited the team’s speed as a big factor in the win. This week the Warcats host Raft River, a team that’s receiving votes in the 1A Division I state media poll. Speed might not be enough, but if teams get caught overlooking an opponent with renewed confidence, the end result could be an upset.
3. Getting that W
Two teams that could really use a win are Idaho Falls and Shelley. The Tigers have given up 75 points in losses to Lewiston and Century. They take on Thunder Ridge, which already has a win over a 4A District 6 team as mentioned above. Shelley has been outscored 95-8 in its two losses, including 40-0 last week to 3A stud and former conference rival Sugar-Salem. The Russets play another returning state champion this week with conference foe Hillcrest visiting.
4. More Hillcrest
The Knights are expected to challenge for the 4A District 6 title, but had two very interesting non-conference games — a wild 54-40 win over Raymond (Alberta), and last week’s 42-13 loss to 5A Rigby. If teams can figure out how to stop the Knights’ rushing game, Hillcrest might be forced to adjust. So far, sophomore Tre Kofe has been nearly unstoppable, rushing for 408 yards and three touchdowns. He’s averaging 8.5 yards per carry. Shelley’s defense will be tested.
5. Who’s top dog in the Nuke?
North Fremont, Salmon, and Ririe are all 2-0. Firth is 1-1. The Huskies are scheduled to host Aberdeen in a non-conference game, while Salmon took on Churchill (Alberta) on Thursday night. Ririe hosts Soda Springs, but the top non-conference matchup is probably Firth at Snake River. The Panthers are 2-0 and coming off a grind-it-out 7-6 win at 2A No. 1 West Side. North Fremont may have the highest expectations this year and are currently No. 2 behind West Side in the 2A state media poll. The Huskies actually received more first-place votes than West Side, 4-3.