So what did we learn from Week 1?
Sugar-Salem’s pretty good. Hillcrest can still run the ball. The optimism around Snake River and Blackfoot may be well founded.
Who’s ready to emerge this week? Here we go with the Top-5 storylines heading into Week 2. Rigby and Hillcrest already had a head start on Thursday night, with Rigby coming away victorious.
1. Game of the Week: So those guys from Sugar-Salem aren’t going away. This week the Diggers turn back the clock and face their former 3A nemesis Shelley. It’s no secret Shelley has struggled since moving up to 4A, but if there’s ever a time for the Russets to get a huge program-lifting win, this is the week. The rivalry was one of the fiercest in the state and it’s likely neither team has forgotten, despite changing leagues. Defending 3A state champion and current No. 1 Sugar-Salem had little trouble last week in a 54-0 drubbing of Declo. The Diggers will be heavily favored tonight and Shelley did give up 55 points in last week’s loss to Sky View (Utah).
Just how many points is Shelley’s homefield advantage worth?
2. Who can stop the Thunder Ridge duo of Kaysen Isom and Tao Johnson? OK, so the hype after one game may be unwarranted, but the two did help the Titans win their first game in program history last week and appear to be a tough combo to stop. Isom ran for 101 yards and Johnson passed for 204 yards as the two accounted for all five of Thunder Ridge’s scores in the win over Bonneville. The Titans take on Skyline tonight. Here’s betting Isom and Johnson were at the top of the list during Skyline’s defensive preparation.
3. The new stadium at Madison turned out to be charmed as the Bobcats got a turnover and scored in the closing seconds to beat Lake City last week. Madison scored 14 points in the final 78 seconds and christened the new digs with a win. The biggest question in 5A District 5-6 is who will challenge Highland for the top spot in the conference? Madison’s off to a good start and gets a good road test tonight at Sky View (Utah). Rigby lost a heartbreaker at Coeur d’Alene, but rebounded with Thursday night’s win over Hillcrest.
4. North Fremont moved up to No. 2 in the 2A state media poll following its 40-0 win over Filer in last week’s opener. The scuttlebutt around the Huskies was how were they going to replace some of the skill players and rushers that helped lead them to the state title game a year ago? A solid returning line is a good start. Week 2 has them at Teton.
5. This one is not necessarily a storyline, but a call to action for all coaches. In order for us to properly follow your team — which means everything from publishing weekly scores, to pursuing feature stories, to getting nominated for state rankings, and even earning all-area awards at the end of the season — we need results and statistics. Please email stats and game boxes to prsports@postregister.com and add your stats and rosters to maxpreps.com. This helps us out greatly and it helps the student-athletes get the proper recognition that a local Sports section can provide.