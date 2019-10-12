At Rexburg, Annalise Brunson had four goals and one assist for the Madison High School girls soccer team in a 9-1 win over Rigby to begin the 5A District 5-6 tournament.
Brunson scored in the 16th minute (Breckley Birch assist), 27 seconds into the second half (Kassia Gulley assist), 48th minute (Zabree Clark assist) and 55th minute (Jyrikka Busby assist) for No. 1 seeded Madison, which led 3-0 at halftime. Birch (header off an Ellie Allen assist) and Bolingbroke (Gulley assist) scored in the first half while Julia Williams (Brunson assist), Clark (Williams assist) and Megan Morrin (Clark assist) scored in the second half. Madison coach Jaymon Birch said Rigby scored after Williams's goal.
"It was some of the prettiest soccer I've seen us play," said coach Birch, adding that he commended the work rate of Brunson, Breckley Birch and Abbey Anderson.
The win sends the Bobcats (13-2-0) to their fourth consecutive 5A District 5-6 championship, which they will host Tuesday against No. 2 seeded Highland. This will be the fourth consecutive meeting in the title game between the Rams and Bobcats, and Madison enters as three-time defending champion. No. 4 seeded Rigby (5-9-1) will play the same day at Thunder Ridge in an elimination game.
HIGHLAND 3, THUNDER RIDGE 1: At Pocatello, No. 2 seeded Highland scored twice in the second half of a win over No. 3 seeded Thunder Ridge to advance to its fourth consecutive 5A District 5-6 championship game.
Sidney Lance scored for the Titans, who were tied 1-1 with the Rams until 12 minutes left. Titans coach Seth Boyle said that Thunder Ridge failed to clear the ball and the ball hit a player in the hand, resulting in a penalty kick. Thunder Ridge's keeper got a glove on the ball, but it went in. Highland added its third goal with five minutes remaining.
Highland plays Tuesday at Madison for the 5A District 5-6 championship while Thunder Ridge (5-9-1) hosts Rigby the same day in an elimination game.
4A District 6 tournament
SKYLINE 3, HILLCREST 0: At the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex, the Grizzlies shut out the Knights to remain undefeated versus 4A District 6 opponents and reach the 4A District 6 championship game for the second consecutive year.
All three goals came in the first half: Emily Stuart in the 13th minute (Teresa Ledezma assist), Mattie Olson (Stuart assist) in the 20th and Ledezma in the 22nd (Corbyn Stosich assist).
Skyline (13-1-0) hosts No. 2 seeded Bonneville on Wednesday for the 4A District 6 championship. The same two teams met last year. No. 4 seeded Hillcrest (6-10-1) plays the same day at No. 3 seeded Idaho Falls in an elimination game.
Boys soccer
5A District 6 tournament
THUNDER RIDGE 2, HIGHLAND 1: At Bonneville, Jesus Lopez scored twice to send the No. 1 seeded Titans to the 5A District 5-6 championship game for the second consecutive year.
Israel Chavez assisted both goals for Thunder Ridge (12-2-1), which will host No. 2 seeded Madison on Tuesday for the championship. The same two teams played in last year's championship game. No. 4 seeded Highland will play the same day at No. 3 seeded Rigby in an elimination game.
4A District 6 tournament
HILLCREST 3, SKYLINE 0: At Hillcrest, the No. 1 seeded Knights shut out No. 5 seeded Skyline to reach their second consecutive 4A District 6 championship game.
Jaxon Keller (Saul Espinosa assist) put Hillcrest up 1-0 at halftime and Johan Hernandez scored twice in the second half (Jake Hoover, Espinosa assists).
"The defense played well. Offensively, we created a lot of opportunities, but we’re gonna need to do better at finishing," Hillcrest coach Ryan Ellis said. "We’re not gonna have a lot of opportunities against I.F. (Wednesday in the district title game)."
Hillcrest (14-2-1) hosts No. 2 seeded Idaho Falls (9-3-3) in Wednesday's 4A District 6 championship while Skyline plays the same day at Blackfoot in an elimination game. The Knights enter Wednesday having won three consecutive district titles, two 5A and one 4A.
IDAHO FALLS 5, BLACKFOOT 1: At the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex, No. 2 seeded Idaho Falls defeated No. 3 seeded Blackfoot to reach the 4A District 6 championship game.
Junior Soto (two goals), Eric Soto, Josh Burtenshaw and Jackson Hague scored for Idaho Falls, which led 3-1 at halftime. Blackfoot's Frankie Garcia tied the game at 1-1 about 20 minutes into the first half.
"I thought my boys possessed the ball very well today," Idaho Falls coach Ryan Cook said. "Blackfoot's well coached, well disciplined. Even when the score was 4-1, 5-1, I told my boys, 'You can't settle.' There was no easy moment."
"We didn’t cope with I.F.’s physicality very well today," Blackfoot coach Liam Pope said.
Idaho Falls (9-3-3) plays Wednesday at No. 1 seeded Hillcrest for the 4A District 6 championship. Blackfoot (7-8-0) hosts No. 5 seeded Skyline in an elimination game the same day.
Volleyball
At Lehi, Utah, Bonneville tied for third at the Wasatch Tournament.
After defeating Mountain Ridge, Hunter and Maple Mountain on Friday and not dropping a set, the Bees defeated Desert Hills on Saturday morning to reach the gold bracket. Bonneville defeated Salem Hills in the quarterfinals before falling to No. 2 seeded Lone Peak 22-25, 25-21, 10-15 in the semifinals. Bonneville was one of three non-Utah teams in the tournament.
"They actually had a libero that was really spectacular," Bonneville coach Chantal McMurtrey said of Lone Peak. "She dug up some balls we would usually score on. It was a really good match. Very fast paced. You like to play those kinds of teams at this point in the season."
Makayla Sorensen had 11 kills and nine digs, Sadie Lott had 10 kills, three blocks and 10 digs, Mariah Jardine had eight kills and three blocks and Alexis McMurtrey had two aces, five digs and 27 assists in the Lone Peak match for Bonneville (29-5), which hosts Skyline and Lone Peak on Wednesday.