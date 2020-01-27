At Rigby, the Rigby boys basketball team extended an early lead to double digits in the third quarter as Britton Berrett scored 23 points and Christian Fredericksen added 12 points in a 73-60 nonconference win Monday night over Bonneville.
Carson Johnson topped the Bees with 19 points.
Rigby (15-1) is at Hillcrest on Wednesday. Bonneville (5-10) hosts Madison on Wednesday.
RIGBY 73, BONNEVILLE 60
Bonneville 13 13 10 24 — 60
Rigby 15 17 19 22 — 73
BONNEVILLE — Jordan Perez 9 , Kellan Bird 6, Carson Johnson 19, Caleb Stoddard 5, Cy Gummow 7, Devin McDonald 8, Jackson Hurley 6.
RIGBY — Trajen Larsen 1, Kaden Dabell 4, Kaden Miller 7, Britton Berrett 23, Christian Fredericksen 12, Keegan Thompson 5, Daniel Talavera 3, Ethan Fox 2, Brycen Uffens 10, Tanoa Togiai 4. Arthur Tucker 2.
WEST JEFFERSON 56, BUTTE COUNTY 45: At Terreton, Landen Larsen led three players in double figures for the Panthers with 15 points in the nonconference win.
Just three players scored for the Pirates, led by Sage Cummins with 20 points.
West Jefferson (9-5) is at conference leader and state No. 1 North Fremont on Thursday. Butte County (7-9) is at rival Mackay on Wednesday.
WEST JEFFERSON 56, BUTTE COUNTY 45
Butte County 8 17 15 5 — 45
West Jefferson 14 11 14 17 — 56
BUTTE COUNTY — Sage Cummins 20, Brady McAffee 17, Bridger Hansen 8.
WEST JEFFERSON — Jael Garcia 9, Straton Morton 12, Landen Larsen 15, Kyson Gabrish 10, Jaden Burtenshaw 5, Branson Morton 2, Peyson Calaway 3.