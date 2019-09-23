At Hillcrest, the Idaho Falls girls soccer team trailed Hillcrest by a goal, but came back to tie the game before half and then pulled away in the second for a 3-1 victory.
BreAnn Benson scored off an assist by Zoe Hansen to give the Knights the lead, but Kendra Billman scored two goals off two assists by Kennedy Robertson, and Katelyn Allen found Billman again for a hat trick to seal the win for Idaho Falls.
The Tigers (5-4, 4-2) host Blackfoot on Thursday. Hillcrest (3-7, 2-4) is at Shelley on Wednesday.
BONNEVILLE 4, SHELLEY 2: At Shelley, Madison Pugmire scored two goals and Kenzie Pugmire added a pair of assists for the Bees. Ali Ellsworth scored on a header off Grace Haroldsen’s corner and Brooklyn Pett added a goal for Bonneville.
The Bees host Skyline on Wednesday. Shelley hosts Hillcrest on Wednesday.
Boys soccer
HILLCREST 1, IDAHO FALLS 0: At Idaho Falls, a penalty kick by Johan Hernandez in the first half held up as the Knights (9-1-1, 5-0-1) remained unbeaten in conference.
“Hillcrest came out with intensity and rhythm and we looked absolutely flat,” Idaho Falls coach Ryan Cook said. “The second half we made some adjustments at midfield … but we weren’t quite creative enough.”
Idaho Falls (3-3-3, 2-1-2) is at Blackfoot on Thursday. Hillcrest (9-1-1, 5-0-1) hosts Shelley on Wednesday.
SHELLEY 4, BONNEVILLE 2: At Bonneville, the Russets trailed 2-0 in the first 15 minutes but rallied for the win behind goals from sophomore Junior Vega, junior Scott Mickelson, senior Will Hanosky, and junior Rey Gonzalez.
Shelley (3-7, 3-3) is at Hillcrest on Wednesday. Bonneville (0-10, 0-5) plays Skyline.
Volleyball
Sugar-Salem wins Bonneville-Hillcrest Classic: The Diggers defeated Boise in Saturday’s championship match 2-0 to win the grueling two-day tournament.
Sugar-Salem lost to Century 2-0 in Friday’s opening match, but rebounded to down Rigby 2-0.
In Saturday’s pool play action, the Diggers beat Boise 2-1, lost to Highland 2-1, but advanced to the Gold Bracket on point differential.
Sugar-Salem beat Bishop Kelly 2-0, Century 2-1, and Boise 2-0 to set up the championship match against Boise.
“Our block set a strong presence and the defense played scrappy enabling the offense to run effectively,” coach Cami Dodson said in an email. “Each player did their part and that is when we were able to get into a rhythm and find success.”