At Timberline High School, Allie Cannon hit five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 21 points to help propel the Blackfoot girls basketball team to a 64-51 win over Mountain Home and a berth in today’s 4A state consolation championship game.
After being tied after one quarter, the Broncos broke the game open in the second quarter outscoring Mountain Home 20-9.
Cannon was one of three Broncos in double figures as Tenleigh Smith scored 18 points and Isabelle Arave added 10.
Blackfoot (22-5) will take on Hillcrest for the fourth time the season in today’s consolation championship game. The Broncos are 2-1 in those meetings.
Blackfoot and Hillcrest tip-off at 9:15 a.m. at Timberline High School.
BLACKFOOT 64, MOUNTAIN HOME 51
Blackfoot 10 20 15 19 – 64
Mountain Home 10 9 11 21 – 51
BLACKFOOT (64) – Allie Cannon 21, Tenleigh Smith 18, Isabelle Arave 10, Olivia Arave 3, Kristen Thomas 4, Gracie Andersen 2, Rylee Neff 3, Hadley Humphreys 3. FG: 19. FT: 18-23. 3-POINTERS: 8 (Cannon 5, Smith, I. Arave 2). TOTAL FOULS: 20. FOULED OUT: O. Arave.
MOUNTAIN HOME (51) – Abby Acarregui 4, Emalee Pippin 18, Adrie Blanksma 13, Jazzi Cristobal 3, Kyra Jones 4, Sadie Drake 7, Shaleah Lasuen 2. FG: 19. FT: 10-20. 3-POINTERS: 3(Acarregui, Blanksma,Cristobal). TOTAL FOULS: 23. FOULED OUT: Cristobal.
5A TOURNAMENT
LAKE CITY 63, RIGBY 54: At Nampa, Rigby was hot from beyond the 3-point arc in its elimination game of the 5A state girls basketball tournament. But the 10 3-pointers were not enough as Lake City ended the Trojans season with a 63-54 win.
The Trojans led 28-25 at the half, but were outscored 38-26 in the second half, including 20-12 in the third quarter.
Ruby Murdoch, Summer DaBell and Kenadee French each hit a trio of shots from 3-point range. Murdoch led the Trojans with 16 points.
Rigby finished the season 18-9.
LAKE CITY 63, RIGBY 54
Rigby 10 18 12 14 – 54
Lake City 14 11 20 18 – 63
RIGBY (54) – Ruby Murdoch 16, Summer Dabell 9, Kenadee French 13, Tylie Jones 5, Anna Fullmer 3. FG: 18. FT: 8-10. 3-POINTERS: 10(Murdoch 3, Dabell 3, French 3, Fullmer). TOTAL FOULS: 25. FOULED OUT: French, Mobley.
LAKE CITY (63) – Kendall Pickford 1, Aubrey Avery 3, Sara Muehlhausen 6, Klaire Mitchell 14, Chloe Teets 4, Bridget Rieken 21, Brooklyn Rewers 14. FG: 20. FT: 23-31. 3-POINTERS: 1 (Avery). TOTAL FOULS: 13. FOULED OUT: None.
3A TOURNAMENT
SNAKE RIVER 58, TETON 54, 2OT: At Skyview High School, Josee Steadman scored a game-high 20 points to lead Snake River to a 58-54 double overtime win over Teton.
The victory puts Snake River in the consolation championship game against Bonners Ferry today at 9:15 a.m. at Skyview.
The game was tied at 52-52 at the end of the first overtime. The Panthers (16-8) outscored the Redskins 6-2 in the second extra period.
Janie Nelson led a trio of Teton players in double figures with 16 points. Cambrie Striet added 15 and Aspen Lasson 11.
Teton finished the season 12-14.
SNAKE RIVER 58, TETON 54, 2OT
Snake River 9 8 10 15 10 6 – 58
Teton 5 13 15 9 10 2 – 54
SNAKE RIVER (58) – Abbie Tew 6, Olivia Kracl 6, Adia Goff 6, Josee Steadman 20, Abby Morgan 3, Dalli Merrill 2, Jordyn Gilbert 6, Mila Harper 9. FG: 20. FT: 14-23. 3-POINTERS: 4 (Goff, Steadman 3). TOTAL FOULS: 20. FOULED OUT: Tew.
TETON (54) – Aspen Lasson 11, Janie Nelson 16, Halle Lasson 3, Waklee Kunz 9, Cambrie Streit 15. FG: 14. FT: 18-22. 3-POINTERS: 8 (A. Lasson 2, Nelson 2, H. Lasson, W. Kunz, Streit 2). TOTAL FOULS: 18. FOULED OUT: Streit.
2A TOURNAMENT
GRANGEVILLE 52, RIRIE 49: At Bishop Kelly High School, a trying 2A state tournament came to an end for Ririe with a loss to Grangeville.
The Bulldogs, who lost floor leader Maddie Johnson to injury on Thursday, played close for three quarters, but were outscored 17-5 in the final period.
Indee Williams led Ririe with 17 points and three 3-pointers. Kenadee Coles added 11 points.
Ririe finished the season 20-6.
GRANGEVILLE 52, RIRIE 49
Ririe 13 10 21 5 – 49
Grangeville 10 15 10 17 – 52
RIRIE (49) – Indee Williams 17, Kenadee Coles 11, Sara Boone 5, Anna Boone 10, Dallas Sutton 3, Cassidy Parkinson 3. FG: 11. FT: 3-8. 3-POINTERS: 8 (Williams 3, Coles, S. Boone, A. Boone 2, Sutton). TOTAL FOULS: 19. FOULED OUT: None.
GRANGEVILLE (52) – Camden Barger 19, Hayden Hill 2, Paige Lindsley 7, Megan Bashaw 2, Zoe Lutz 8, Jakaili Norman 5, Bailey Vanderwall 9. FG: 20. FT: 12-18. 3-POINTERS: 0. TOTAL FOULS: 12. FOULED OUT: Norman.
Boys basketball
4A District 6
SKYLINE 52, SHELLEY 33: At Hillcrest, Skyline guard Cruz Taylor was hot from beyond the 3-point line, nailing five 3-pointers in the Grizzlies 52-33 win over Shelley in a loser-out game of the 4A District 6 tournament.
Skyline raced out to an 18-6 lead and relied on defense the remainder of the night to keep Shelley at bay.
“Shelley is a good team, tonight they had one bad quarter,” Skyline coach Clint Cornish said. “We got some easy shots early and Cruz got hot, it was a good team win and I am proud of my guys.”
Taylor finished with a game-high 19 points, Zach Hansen added 10.
Shelley was led by Brandon McBride’s eight points. The Russets finish the season 0-22.
Skyline (9-13) plays in another loser-out game on Monday against Bonneville. That game will tip-off at 7:30 p.m. at Hillcrest.
SKYLINE 52, SHELLEY 33
Shelley 6 10 10 7 – 33
Skyline 18 12 12 10
SHELLEY (33) – Wyatt Remington 3, Parker Hanson 2, Brandon McBride 8, Jake Wray 6, Austin 9, Corey Killpack 2, Archibald 3. FG: 6. FT: 6-10. 3-pointers: 5(McBride 2, Austin, Wray 2). Total Fouls: 11. Fouled out: none.
SKYLINE (52) – Jael Garcia 7, Cade Marlow 7, Zach Hansen 10, Cruz Taylor 19, Ethan Wilding 4, Kadin Pabst 5. FG: 13. FT: 2-5. 3-pointers: 8(Garcia, Marlow, Taylor 5, Pabst). Total fouls: 9. Fouled out: none.
3A game postponed
Friday’s 3A District 6 basketball game between South Fremont and Teton was postponed late Friday due to Highway 33 being closed by weather. The game will be played today at noon, weather permitting at Teton High School.
Wrestling
2A District 6 championships
Team scores: 1. Ririe 221, 2. North Fremont 209.5, 3. Challis 108, 4. Salmon 85, 5. Firth 83.5, 6. West Jefferson 52, 7. Watersprings 0.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (top 3 to state)
98: 1st place: Connor Parkinson (RIR) pin Cruz Estrada (NF), 1:04. 3rd place: Martin Estrada (NF) pin Colton Bailey (CH), 4:50.
106: 1st place: Dylan Burtenshaw (WJ) pin Brian Ferguson (RIR), 1:37. 3rd place: Wyatt Platz (SAL) pin Truman Renoff (NF), 1:35.
113: 1st place: Troy Bruce (SAL) dec. Stetson Machen (RIR), 10-8.
120: 1st place: Kohl Nielson (NF) pin Dakota McIntosh (SAL), 2:39. 3rd place: Tyler Ulrich (RIR) pin Braiden Schultz (NF), 1:29.
126: 1st place: Cahl Williams (SAL) dec. Jacob Pilgrim (NF), 10-3. 3rd place: Tanner Smith (RIR) pin Hunter Adams (FIR), 2:04.
132: 1st place: Kade Bruno (CH) pin Tyler Sessions (NF), 2:39. 3rd place: Ty Sherwood (RIR) pin Teagan Hansen (WJ), 2:42.
138: 1st place: Alex Garcia (NF) pin Derek Adams (FIR), 1:46. 3rd place: Gage Morgan (RIR) pin Connor Born (SAL), 0:55.
145: 1st place: Hayden Maupin (NF) dec. Dan Schwendiman (RIR), 6-0. 3rd place: Nicholas Perkins (FIR) pin Kohl Marion (RIR), 0:55.
152: 1st place: Riggen Cordingley (NF) tech. fall Tyson Thacker (RIR), 15-0. 3rd place: Layton Yearsley (RIR) pin Stockton Giles (FIR), 3:33.
160: 1st place: Bruin Bradshaw (CH) pin Tyrek Mago (NF), 1:09. 3rd place: Jacob Seibert (SAL) pin Joe Orchard (RIR), 1:53.
170: 1st place: Cooper Erickson (CH) pin Danny Romander (RIR), 0:46. 3rd place: Garrett Jensen (RIR) pin Dawson Davis (FIR), 0:47.
182: 1st place: Trey Yearsley (RIR) dec. Chris Gundersen (RIR), 3-1. 3rd place: Hayeden Hood (NF) pin Rylan Adams (FIR), 2:27.
195: 1st place: Gabe Sommers (RIR) dec. Blaine Amarr (CH), 3-0. 3rd place: Rafael Rivas (NF) pin Steven Burtenshaw (RIR), 4:41.
220: 1st place: Jose Castillo (NF) pin Nick Gundersen (RIR), 2:00. 3rd place: Jamie Ortiz (FIR) pin DJ Lanier (CH), 4:21.
285: 1st place: Kelton White (WJ) pin Creed Calder (WJ), 1:03.