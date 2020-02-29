At Bonneville, the third meeting between Idaho Falls and Blackfoot in the 4A District 6 boys basketball tournament proved historic for the Broncos.
Blackfoot held off the defending state and district champion Tigers 61-56 on Saturday night, earning the Broncos the district’s top seed at the 4A state tournament and a district tournament title that’s been a long time coming.
This is the first district title for Blackfoot since 1991, a year that drew many similarities to Saturday. That year, the Broncos defeated Skyline in the if-necessary A-1 District 6 championship game at Bonneville. Although the Broncos have played in several district championship games since 1991, Saturday was their first since. This is also Blackfoot's first trip to state since 2009.
Blackfoot, the tournament’s No. 2 seed, lost to Idaho Falls in the regular-season finale, but defeated the Tigers in the first matchup of the district tournament, knocking Idaho Falls into the loser’s out bracket and handing the Tigers their first conference loss of the season.
The teams met on Thursday and Idaho Falls held off a rally to defeat the Broncos 61-55 in overtime, setting up Saturday’s if-necessary game.
The game was close, but Blackfoot had its highest scoring quarter with 22 points in the fourth to earn the win.
“It comes down to one or two things and they did the better job of those one or two things,” Idaho Falls coach Howard Hart said.
Reece Robinson led Blackfoot with 16 points. Keynion Clark led I.F. with 20.
Both teams had already clinched berths in the state tournament, but the top seed could prove crucial. As the No. 2 team out of the conference, Idaho Falls (19-6) will play perennial power Preston in the opening round on Thursday. The Indians were the No. 1 team in the final 4A state media rankings.
Blackfoot (12-12), which was unranked in the state poll, faces Kuna on Thursday.
The 4A state tournament is at Borah High.
BLACKFOOT 61, IDAHO FALLS 56
Blackfoot 10 16 13 22 — 61
Idaho Falls 11 11 17 17 — 56
BLACKFOOT — Reece Robinson 16, Jett Shelley 9, Brayden Wright 2, Jace Grimmett 5, Isiah Thomas 10, Canden Dahle 4, Jayden Wistisen 3.
IDAHO FALLS — Ryan Farnsworth 2, Dylan Seeley 13, Spencer Moore 10, Jaxon Sorenson 9, Carter Rindfleisch 2, Keynion Clark 20.
MALAD 41, FIRTH 37: At American Falls, Malad held off Firth to win the 2A state play-in game.
Taden Jacobsen scored 13 points and Jace Erickson added 11 for the Cougars (11-14). Malad faces Cole Valley in the opening round of the state tournament on Thursday.
MALAD 41, FIRTH 37
Firth 15 4 11 7 – 37
Malad 11 9 10 12 – 41
FIRTH – Kaden Arave 5, Jaxon Howe 2, Austin Jacobsen 4, Taden Jacobsen 13, Jace Erickson 11, Athan Blonquist 2.
MALAD – Howe 12, Ward 1, Larsen 4, Tripp 10, Fonnesbeck 4, Simpson 8, Williams 3.
Other scores
5A state play-in game
Timberline 49, Madison 45
1A Division I state play-in game
Kamiah 42, Butte County 41