At Bonneville, the Blackfoot girls basketball team earned a date with No. 1 seed Bonneville in the 4A District 6 girls basketball tournament and also earned a berth to the state tournament with a 53-41 win Tuesday night over Skyline.
With the win, the Broncos (18-7) advanced to the district championship game against the Bees. The teams will play at 7 p.m. Thursday at Skyline High. The top two teams in the district automatically qualify for the state tournament, so Thursday’s matchup with be for District 6’s top seed.
Skyline (11-12) was trying to earn its first state tournament berth since 2007.
Gracie Andersen scored 13 points and Tenleigh Smith added 12 for the Broncos.
Blackfoot took a 31-17 lead at the half and Skyline never recovered.
Mattie Olson led the Grizzlies with 21 points.
BLACKFOOT 53, SKYLINE 41
Skyline 11 6 14 10 — 41
Blackfoot 18 13 11 9 — 53
SKYLINE — Sophia Anderson 10, Lizzie Bialas 2, Macy Olson 6, Mattie Olson 21, Tailer Thomas 2.
BLACKFOOT — Tenleigh Smith 12, Isabelle Arave 5, Praire Caldwell 3, Ta. Smith 2, Kianna Wright 10, Kristen Thomas 4, Gracie Andersen 13, Hadley Humpherys 4.
RIRIE 43, FIRTH 41: At St. Anthony, Sara Boone knocked down two free throws with less than two seconds left for the final margin of victory as Ririe (15-8) claimed its fourth straight 2A District 6 tournament title.
“It was definitely a back-and-forth battle,” Ririe coach Jake Landon said. “It’s probably a fitting end to the Nuclear Conference tournament.”
Hailey Gee scored 13 points and Megan Jolley added 11 for Firth (15-8), which will play a state play-in game.
RIRIE 43, FIRTH 41
Firth 11 16 8 6 — 41
Ririe 19 6 12 6 — 43
FIRTH — Cassi Robbins 5, Brooklyn Clayson 1, Hailey Gee 13, Kiley Mecham 9, Megan Jolley 11, Hailey Barker 4.
RIRIE — Breyer Newman 14, Sara Boone 11, Jordan Scott 10, Dallas Sutton 6, Alyssa Foster 2.
WATERSPRINGS 53, NORTH GEM 27: At Hillcrest, the fifth-seeded Warriors remained alive in the 1A Division 2 District 5-6 tournament with Joanna Hayes and Abigail Yadon leading the way with a combined 43 points.
“Everybody played well,” Watersprings coach John Yadon said.
Watersprings (6-14) plays Sho-Ban on Thursday in another elimination game at Hillcrest High.
WATERSPRINGS 53, NORTH GEM 27
North Gem 3 8 10 6 — 27
Watersprings 10 13 10 20 — 53
NORTH GEM — Harlee Davids 1, Dannika Barfiss 4, Sydney Partain 5, Makayla Mabey 3, Shannessy O’Brien 14.
WATERSPRINGS — Riley Winkelmann 5, Joanna Hayes 24, Madison Kincaid 5, Abigail Yadon 19.
Other scores
1A Division II District 5-6 girls tournament
Elimination game
Sho-Ban 71, Leadore 55
Wrestling
SUGAR-SALEM 42, KIMBERLY 41
98: Dallin Walters (K) by forfeit. 106: Rhettlee Moreno (K) pin Logan Stephens (SS) 0:29. 113: Tristen Brown (SS) pin Tegan Newlan (K) 0:41. 120: Jonah Bacon (K) pin Andrew Curry (SS) 1:00. 126: Kyler Singleton (SS) pin Preston Shaw (K) 4:38. 132: Easton Hatch (SS) by forfeit. 138: Gage Carter (K) pin Alex Christean (SS) 0:32. 145: Ethan Coy (K) maj. dec. Cruz Acevedo (SS) 10-0. 152: Travis Erickson (K) pin Jacob Neal (SS) 3:24. 160: Trace Mayo (K) maj. dec. Drake Wood (SS) 13-3. 170: Broddey Cunningham (K) dec. Cody Tillery (SS) 6-3. 182: Browning Bennion (SS) by forfeit. 195: Kyler Dalling (SS) pin Zach Gunnell (K) 2:00. 220: Braxton Peebles (SS) by forfeit. 285: Kenneth Copley (SS) by forfeit.