At Hillcrest, the Blackfoot girls basketball team needed overtime to knock off top-seeded Bonneville on Tuesday night in the 4A District 6 tournament, downing the Bees 48-45. Blackfoot plays Skyline on Thursday in another elimination game.
Allie Cannon scored 23 points and Hadley Humpherys added 13.
“In the fourth quarter they hit some big 3s for us,” Blackfoot coach Courtnie Smith said.
Maely Harrigfield topped Bonneville with 16 points.
Bonneville finishes its season 21-2, with both losses coming in the district tournament. Blackfoot is 19-4.
BLACKFOOT 48, BONNEVILLE 45, OT
Blackfoot 6 12 7 15 8 — 48
Bonneville 9 6 15 10 5 — 45
BLACKFOOT (48) — Tenleigh Smith 3, Olivia Arave 7, Allie Cannon 23, Izzy Arave 2, Hadley Humpherys 13. FG: 17. FT: 8-11. 3-pointers: 5 (Cannon 3, O. Arave 2). Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: Smith.
BONNEVILLE (45) — Hannah Harker 2, Sadie Lott 12, Maely Harrigfield 16, Sage Leishman 5, Sydnee Hunt 4, Mariah Jardine 6. FG: 12. FT: 12-18. 3-pointers: 3 (Leishman, Jardine 2). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.
1A Division I District 5-6 tournament
BUTTE COUNTY 54, CHALLIS 49: At Terreton, Butte County (10-12) advanced and will play Grace on Thursday. Four players scored at least six points in a balanced effort, led by Emilee Hansen’s 10 points.
Jessi Farr and Zoe D’Orazio each scored 10 points for Challis (10-13).
BUTTE COUNTY 54, CHALLIS 49
Butte County 13 16 12 13 — 54
Challis 10 17 14 8 — 49
BUTTE COUNTY (54) — Addy Vandever 2, Pressley Ray 6, Kiya McAffee 8, Madi Kniffin 8, Anna Knight 3, Belle Beard 9, McKenzie Gamett 2, Emilee Hansen 10, Kelsey Isham 6
CHALLIS (49) — Jessi Farr 10, Zoe D’Orazio 10, Hannah Corrigan 8, Jazmine Rivera 9, Erin Anderson 3, Tessa Gregory 9.
Boys basketball
WATERSPRINGS 83, CLARK COUNTY 24: At Watersprings, the Warriors celebrated senior night in record fashion as senior guard Landon Bowman scored a school-record 41 points in the team’s regular-season finale.
Bowman connected on 7 of 11 3-pointers as Watersprings improved to 12-7, 9-5 in the Rocky Mountain.
“We weren’t happy at halftime with our defensive execution,” Warriors coach Scott Moe said, adding the offense was clicking, but the team needed stops in the second half. Clark County (4-14, 1-12) was held without a field goal in the second half.
Junior Parker Simmons set a career high with 23 points and also added 13 rebounds.
The Warriors will host Grace Lutheran on Saturday on the opening day of the 1AD2 District 5-6 Boys District Basketball Tournament.
WATERSPRINGS 83, CLARK COUNTY 24
Clark County 11 11 1 1 — 24
Watersprings 25 30 22 6 — 83
CLARK COUNTY (24) — Brian Murdock 5, Oscar Mendoza 13, Aldo Acosta 2, Joni Grover 4. FG: 8. FT: 5-15. 3-pointers: 3 (Mendoza 3). Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: None
WATERSPRINGS (83) — Gavin Tomlinson 2, Robert Canfield 9, Michael Buell 2, Landon Bowman 41, Matthew Almgren 2, Parker Simmons 23, Kaden Aldinger 3, Hunter Rogers 1. FG: 33. FT: 8-12. 3-pointers: 9 (Bowman 7, Simmons, Aldiger). Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.
TAYLOR’S CROSSING 76, SHO-BAN 56: At Taylor’s Crossing, Krystian Hammon scored 18 points for Taylor’s Crossing, which improved to 3-14. Sho-Ban dropped to 3-17.
Taylor’s Crossing hosts Butte County tonight.
TAYLOR’S CROSSING 76, SHO-BAN 56
Sho-Ban 18 11 10 17 — 56
Taylor’s Crossing 19 19 20 18 — 76
SHO-BAN (56) — Chippewa 2, Appenay 4, Johnson 3, Lama 10, Jayvis Friday 27, Yazzi 8, Shikon 2. FG: 18. FT: 8-12. 3-POINTERS: 4 (Appenay, Friday 2, Yazzi). TOTAL FOULS: 15. FOULED OUT: Shikon
TAYLOR’S CROSSING (76) — Hatch 11, Krystian Hammon 18, Skraba 6, Davis 8, Hanson 4, Wilde 2, Vindenagel 4, Boone 5, Heath 2, Shannon 16. FG: 25. FT: 8-11. 3-POINTERS: 6 (Hammon 6). TOTAL FOULS: 18. FOUL OUT: None.
Wrestling
FIRTH 42, WEST JEFFERSON 30
98: Double Forfeit. 106: Double Forfeit. 113: Dylan Burtenshaw (WJ) by forfeit. 120: Double Forfeit 126: Hunter Adams (F) by forfeit.132: Teagan Hansen (WJ) pin Dustin Bartausky (F), 3:18). 138: Derek Adams (F) by forfeit. 145: Nicholas Perkins (F) pin Brandon Kimbro (WJ), 1:37). 152: Kurt Wright (WJ) by forfeit.160: Nyck Bolinder (F) pin Hyrum Richins (WJ), 3:43). 170: Dawson Davis (F) pin Reagan Roundy (WJ), 5:00). 182: Jared Roundy (WJ) pin Rylan Adams (F), 1:36). 195: Jordan Scott (F) by forfeit. 220: Jaime Ortiz (F) pin Creed Calder (WJ), 3:39). 285: Kelton White (WJ) by forfeit.