At Blackfoot, the Blackfoot High School softball team began the 2020 season with a nonconference win over Madison.
The Broncos scored seven runs in the third inning, including three on no outs. Kymber Wieland took the win in the circle, giving up five runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out 12 in seven innings.
Blackfoot (1-0) hosts Thunder Ridge for a doubleheader on Saturday. Madison (0-1) plays Saturday at Skyline.
BLACKFOOT 9, MADISON 5
Madison 000 003 2—5 7 3
Blackfoot 027 000 x—9 11 1
MADISON—Pitchers: April Pennell 3 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 1 K, 6 BB; Jade Davis 3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: none. 2B: Madison Jensen, Hailey Mortensen, Skyelar Petersen. RBI: Davis, Jensen, Petersen 2, April Thompson. SB: Ashley Dredge.
BLACKFOOT—Pitchers: Kymber Wieland 7 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 12 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Yoleni Navarrette 2-3, Wieland 2-4, Taliiyah Martinez 2-3, Madi Drake 2-2. 2B: Kyah Henderson, Drake. RBI: Marli Pearson, Navarrete, Wieland, Tylar Dalley 2, Martinez 2, Drake. SB: Pearson, Malia Taufui 2, Dalley.
SNAKE RIVER 5, SUGAR-SALEM 2: At Moreland, Snake River defeated Sugar-Salem for a nonconference win to begin the season.
“We struggled a little bit batting today,” Snake River coach Kay Martin said. “Defensively, we were lucky.”
Lyndsie Larsen threw a one-hitter, allowing two runs, walking four and striking out 14 in seven innings for the win for Snake River (1-0), which hosts Soda Springs on Wednesday. Sugar-Salem (0-1) plays Ririe today at Tautphaus Park.
SNAKE RIVER 5, SUGAR-SALEM 2
Sugar-Salem 000 200 0—2 1 1
Snake River 003 110 x—5 4 1
SUGAR-SALEM—Pitchers: Maycee Pocock 6 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 8 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: none. 2B: Rylee Mace. SB: Brooke Sanderson, Lia Gibson 2, Kennedy Chambers 2, Megan Ostermiller, Annika Hales 2.
SNAKE RIVER—Pitchers: Lyndsie Larsen 7 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 14 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: none. 2B: Lizzette Reyes, Jesslynn Bishop, Caselle Howell. RBI: Emma Warren 2, Tatum Cherry, Reyes, Howell. SB: Morgan Gardner, Bishop, Halle Leavitt, Taeli Elordi.
Baseball
SNAKE RIVER 10, SUGAR-SALEM (5 INNINGS): At Moreland, Snake River shut out Sugar-Salem for a nonconference win to start the season.
The Panthers outhit the Diggers 10-2 and built a 9-0 lead through three innings.
Snake River (1-0) hosts Soda Springs on Wednesday while Sugar-Salem (0-1) plays March 19 at Marsh Valley.
SNAKE RIVER 10, SUGAR-SALEM 0 (5 INNINGS)
Sugar-Salem 000 00—0 2 1
Snake River 153 01—10 10 2
SUGAR-SALEM—Pitchers: Porter Chase 2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Kyzon Garner 1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Traeson Garner 1.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: none. SB: T. Garner.
SNAKE RIVER—Pitchers: Brooks 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 1 BB; Goodwin 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Brooks 3-3, Goodwin 2-2, Gillins 2-2. 2B: Seer, Brooks, Martin. RBI: Seer, Brooks 2, Goodwin, Martin 2, Wray, Fitzgerald. SB: Fisher, Brooks 2, Gillins, Hiring.