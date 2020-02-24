At Bonneville, the Blackfoot boys basketball team knocked of defending district and state champion Idaho Falls 60-55 on Monday night, earning a berth in the 4A District 6 championship game and a berth to the state tournament.
With two state berths available, the Tigers still have a shot to defend their title, but they’ll have to get by Hillcrest in an elimination game on Tuesday.
“They outplayed us really,” Idaho Falls coach Howard Hart said. “They outscored us in three of the four quarters and they defended well … they played like they wanted to go to state.”
Reece Robinson and Jett Shelley combined for 30 points and Isiah Thomas added 14 for the Broncos (11-11), who snapped the Tigers’ seven-game win streak.
Idaho Falls (17-5) was led by Keynion Clark’s 22 points.
BLACKFOOT 60, IDAHO FALLS 55
Blackfoot 14 17 11 18 — 60
Idaho Falls 9 14 19 13 — 55
BLACKFOOT — Reece Robinson 16, Jett Shelley 14, Brayden Wright 2, Jace Grimmett 2, Isiah Thomas 14, Canden Dahle 6, Jayden Wistisen 4, Carter Layton 2.
IDAHO FALLS — Ryan Farnsworth 5, Dylan Seeley 15, Spencer Moore 7, Jaxon Sorenson 6, Keynion Clark 22.
HILLCREST 63, BONNEVILLE 53: At Bonneville, the Knights kept their season alive with a win over the Bees in a 4A District 6 elimination game.
Hillcrest sealed the win in the fourth quarter, outscoring Bonneville 23-12.
“We just attacked the basket harder and knocked down some shots,” Hillcrest coach Dave Austin said.
Garrett Phippen led three scorers in double figures with 21 points.
Hillcrest (13-12) faces top seed Idaho Falls on Tuesday in an elimination game. The winner earns a berth to the state tournament and will face Blackfoot for the conference tournament championship.
Bonneville ends its season 9-16.
HILLCREST 63, BONNEVILLE 53
Hillcrest 13 16 11 23 — 63
Bonneville 13 17 11 12 — 53
HILLCREST — Cooper Kesler 9, Tre Kofe 13, Jase Austin 8, Garrett Phippen 21, Sam Kunz 1, Dallin Weatherly 11.
BONNEVILLE — Jordan Perez 13, Kellan Bird 15, Carson Johnson 2, Caleb Stoddard 5, Cy Gummow 10, Carson Judy 2, Devin McDonald 4, Jackson Hurley 2.
SUGAR-SALEM 65, TETON 51: At Rexburg, the Diggers will get a chance to defend their state title after claiming the 3A District 6 tournament championship on Monday night.
Crew Clark scored 20 points, Hadley Miller scored 15 and Tanner Harris added 12 as Sugar-Salem improved to 17-5.
“It was good to punch our ticket to state, and now we’ll go to Boise and see what happens,” coach Shawn Freeman said.
Teton (14-7) will face Marsh Valley on Thursday in a regional play-in game at Shelley High.
SUGAR-SALEM 65, TETON 51
Teton 8 16 13 14 — 51
Sugar-Salem 13 16 16 20 — 65
TETON — Hyrum Heuseveldt 8, Xander Vontz 2, Dusty Hess 10, Harrison Moulton 1, Luke Thompson 10, Alan Castro 1, Carson Reiley 19.
SUGAR-SALEM — Crew Clark 20, Tanner Harris 12, Mason Guymon 3, Keayen Nead 1, Hadley Miller 15, Sam Parkinson 2, Rylan Bean 1, Toby Pinnock 2, Pasen Michaelson 1, Kyler Handy 8.
Other scores
2A District 6 tournament at South Fremont HS
Elimination game
Firth 56, Ririe 31