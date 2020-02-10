At Hillcrest, the Bonneville girls basketball team remained unbeaten and clinched a berth to the state tournament with a 69-55 victory over Skyline on Monday in the 4A District 6 tournament.
The Bees (23-0) will face the winner of today’s Blackfoot-Skyline game on Thursday for the tournament title. Sydnee Hunt led three Bees players in double figures with 21 points.
BONNEVILLE 69, SKYLINE 55
Skyline 16 11 10 18 — 55
Bonneville 8 23 22 16 — 69
SKYLINE — Drew Chapman 6, Taryn Chapman 7, Sophia Anderson 3, Macy Olson 9, Mattie Olson 28, Tailer Thomas 2.
BONNEVILLE — Sadie Lott 13, Makayla Sorensen 12, Brooklyn Cunningham 6, Mariah Jardine 8, Sydnee Hunt 21, Sage Leishman 9.
BLACKFOOT 55, HILLCREST 35: At Hillcrest, Hadley Humpherys scored 18 points as the Broncos (17-7) avoided elimination in the 4A District 6 tournament.
Blackfoot plays Skyline today in another elimination game.
Macy Larsen topped Hillcrest (12-13) with nine points.
BLACKFOOT 55, HILLCREST 35
Hillcrest 13 11 6 5 — 35
Blackfoot 13 14 14 12 — 55
HILLCREST — Baily Jones 8, Macy Larsen 9, Trynity Larsen 3, Haily Cushing 2, Abigail Parker 2, Aspen Cook 8, Brooke Cook 4.
BLACKFOOT — Tenleigh Smith 9, Isabelle Arave 2, Praire Caldwell 3, Taylor Smith 4, Kianna Wright 2, Kristen Thomas 3, Gracie Andersen 12, Hadley Humpherys 18.
FIRTH 46, NORTH FREMONT 41 OT: At St. Anthony, Firth’s Megan Jolley hit a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game into overtime and then the defense held North Fremont to two points as the second-seeded Cougars advanced (15-7) to play No. 1 Ririe in today’s 2A District 6 title game at South Fremont High.
Shelby Reynolds led North Fremont (9-15) with 12 points.
FIRTH 46, NORTH FREMONT 41 OT
North Fremont 8 11 14 6 2 — 41
Firth 7 11 6 15 7 — 46
NORTH FREMONT — Graycee Litton 5, Ellie Miller 11, Remi Litton 4, Ryen Rowbury 3, Brylie Greener 1, Mariya Hoffner 5, Shelby Reynolds 12.
FIRTH — Cassi Robbins 4, Brooklyn Clayson 1, Hailey Gee 13, Kiley Mecham 8, Megan Jolley 9, Hailey Barker 11.
SUGAR-SALEM 52, TETON 28: At Rexburg, the Diggers had little trouble with Teton after taking a 14-point lead in the first quarter to pull away and claim the 3A District 6 title.
Mardee Fillmore finished with a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double for Sugar-Salem, which improved to 21-1.
SUGAR-SALEM 52, TETON 28
Teton 2 6 12 8 — 28
Sugar-Salem 16 12 7 17 — 52
TETON — Kinley Brown 4, Saraee Olivas 3, Waklee Kunz 7, Jaisa Jones 1, Tatum Streit 2, Cambrie Streit 5, Abigail Thomas 2, Annalea Brown 4.
SUGAR-SALEM — Sarenady Price 2, Hailey Harris 13, Lizzy Baldwin 2, Michelle Luke 2, Kalli Bingham 2, Natalya Nead 2, Mardee Fillmore 14, Macey Fillmore 9.