At Boise the Bonneville High School girls basketball team began 2020 by taking down the defending 5A state champion.
The Bees defeated Eagle 50-26 at Timberline High School on day one of the annual TimberLion Tournament to move to 9-0. It was the first meeting between the teams since Dec. 2017 at this same tournament, where Eagle defeated Bonneville in a battle of unbeatens.
“Defensively, we were kinda locked in,” Bonneville coach Ryan Erikson said. “We didn’t shoot the ball amazing in the first half but we got the shots we wanted, which is what we were hoping for. It was a good game to get back into the swing of things after the long break.”
Brooklyn Cunningham had 13 points, Sadie Lott had 11 and Sydnee Hunt added 10 for the Bees, who play Meridian this afternoon at Borah.
BONNEVILLE 50, EAGLE 26
Eagle 10 4 8 4—26
Bonneville 13 14 11 12—50
EAGLE—Boockholt 8, Peery 2, Kirk 4, Cox 2, King 8, Carter 2.
BONNEVILLE—Sadie Lott 11, Morgan Ehlert 2, Makayla Sorensen 4, Brooklyn Cunningham 13, Mariah Jardine 2, Sydnee Hunt 10, Saige Leishman 8.
RIGBY 60, GALENA (NEV.) 15: At Boise, Rigby began the New Year and the annual TimberLion Tournament with a win over Galena, Nev., at Timberline High School.
The Trojans held Galena scoreless in the first quarter.
“We played really good D,” Rigby coach Troy Shippen said. “Every shot they took was contested in the first quarter.”
Tylie Jones had 13 points and Ruby Murdoch, Brooke Donnelly and Camryn Williams each added 10 points for Rigby (8-3), which plays Borah tonight at Boise.
RIGBY 60, GALENA (NEV). 15
Galena 0 3 10 2—15
Rigby 15 15 9 21—60
GALENA—Edwards 2, Landon 4, Riley 4, Hartley 5.
RIGBY—Ruby Murdoch 10, Tylie Jones 13, Hallie Boone 5, Camryn Williams 10, Victoria Briggs 3, Kiersten Raymond 2, Brooke Donnelly 10, Anastasia Kennedy 5, Kylie Jones 2.
KEARNS (UTAH) 36, IDAHO FALLS 35: At Boise, Idaho Falls fell short in a tightly contested game versus Kearns, Utah, at Borah High School at the TimberLion Tournament.
Idaho Falls coach David Vest said the Tigers had a chance for the win, but there was contact and they couldn’t make the shot.
Kennedy Robertson had 11 points and Morgan Tucker added eight for Idaho Falls (2-9), which plays Minico this afternoon at Boise.
KEARNS (UTAH) 36, IDAHO FALLS 35
Idaho Falls 18 4 4 9—35
Kearns 9 7 12 8—36
IDAHO FALLS—Alexis Adams 2, Sage Barrett 2, Morgan Tucker 8, Kennedy Robertson 11, Calyn Wood 2, Abbey Corgatelli 6, Macy Cordon 4.
KEARNS—Hill 5, Hatch 2, Trajillo 2, Mumford 5, Parker 6, Afatasi 16
FIRTH 48, WEST SIDE 42: At Dayton, Firth edged West Side for a nonconference win to start 2020.
The Cougars held a 24-22 halftime lead over the Pirates, who shot well from 3 to keep the game close.
“I thought we did a good job keeping our composure,” Firth coach Sharla Cook said. “We hit some key baskets and closed it out from the free throw line.”
Cassi Robbins had 15 points, Hailey Barker had 11 and Hailey Gee added 10 for Firth (9-3), which plays Tuesday at Aberdeen.
FIRTH 48, WEST SIDE 42
Firth 10 14 12 12—48
West Side 9 13 12 8—42
FIRTH—Cassi Robbins 15, Hailey Gee 10, Kiley Mecham 7, Nicole McKinnon 3, Megan Jolley 2, Hailey Barker 11.
WEST SIDE—M. Barzee 7, C. Keller 9, J. Phillips 5, N. Lemon 4, K. Nance 7, K. Fuller 10.
High school boys basketball
RIGBY 76, GREEN CANYON (UT) 68: At Burley, Rigby defeated Green Canyon (Utah) to begin 2020 and the Redox Holiday Shootout.
The Trojans stretched their lead with a 27-point third quarter.
Both teams were battling,” Rigby coach Justin Jones said. “In the third quarter, our defense picked up and caused some turnovers.”
Britton Berrett had a game-high 28 points while Tanoa Togiai added 13 points and Keegan Thompson had 11 for Rigby (6-1), which plays Timberline tonight at Burley.
RIGBY 76, GREEN CANYON 68
Green Canyon 13 16 17 22—68
Rigby 14 17 27 18—76
GREEN CANYON—K. DeBoard 9, Gen 1, Maughan 9, Yorgesen 20, Smith 8, Robeson 11, C. DeBoard 7.
RIGBY—Kaden Miller 4, Britton Berrett 28, Christian Fredricksen 7, Ryzen Tyler 2, Keegan Thompson 11, Ethan Fox 2, Brycen Uffens 9, Tanoa Togiai 13.
RIRIE 47, TAYLOR’S CROSSING 31: At Ririe, the Bulldogs began the new year with a nonconference win.
Ririe first year coach Jordan Hamilton said he was impressed with the Eagles, who he knew had a lot of size and played tough versus Butte County last month.
“For a second-year program, they’re pretty tough,” Hamilton said. “They have a bright future. Defensively, we really brought it. Our hands were up all night and I thought we boxed out really well.”
Colby Hatch had 10 points for Taylor’s Crossing, which plays tonight at Watersprings. Tyler Sutton and Ryker Player each had 10 points for Ririe (3-5), which plays Saturday at West Side.
RIRIE 47, TAYLOR’S CROSSING 31
Taylor’s Crossing 6 7 11 7—31
Ririe 7 10 15 15—47
TAYLOR’S CROSSING—C. Hammond 7, C. Hatch 10, J. Chamberlain 8, J. Shannon 6.
RIRIE—Gage Sperry 4, Tory Criddle 5, Riley Holland 2, Tyler Sutton 10, Brennan Wood 2, Ryker Player 10, Landon Johnson 5, Harmon Brown 6, Keagan Park 3.
THUNDER RIDGE 47, CAMPBELL COUNTY (WYO.) 40: At Gillette, Wyo., the Titans defeated Campbell County (Wyo.) to start the New Year at the Gillette Energy Classic.
The Titans, who led 27-17 at halftime, outscored Campbell County 30-23 in the second half. Kayden Toldson had 17 points, including 12 in the second half, while Dutch Driggs added 12 points and Tao Johnson added 10 for Thunder Ridge (4-3), which continues tournament play versus South Eugene (Ore.) at 8:45 p.m. tonight.
THUNDER RIDGE 57, CAMPBELL COUNTY (WYO.) 40
CC 4 13 13 10—40
Thunder Ridge 20 7 16 14—57
CC—Luke Hadley 12, Quincy Wofford 4, Ryan Schmit 2, Jefferson Neary 2, Tanner Lemm 13, Austin Robertson 7.
THUNDER RIDGE—Brady Briggs 2, Tao Johnson 10, Tyler Godfrey 2, Jordan Brizzee 3, Dutch Driggs 12, Jay Scoresby 4, Kayden Toldson 17, Porter Harris 7.
Other scores
Girls
Caldwell 70, Hillcrest 46
Thunder Ridge 53, Campbell County (Wyo.) 47
High school wrestling
COEUR D’ALENE 61, MADISON 24
98: Christian Paniagua (CDA) pin Ezra Lewis, 1:11; 106: Diego Vergara (M) pin Kyle Bridge, 5:22; 113: Tyke Burrell (M) by forfeit; 120: Dom Jessos (CDA) dec. Joshua Benson, 6-4; 126: Noah Ingram (M) by forfeit; 132: Hunter Schueller (CDA) pin Jarom Hicks, 0:36; 138: Drew Roberts (CDA) maj. dec. Tyson Clark, 12-3; 145: Nolan Randles (CDA) pin Colby Wadsworth, 1:27; 152: Demarco Piazza (CDA) pin Roy Gunderson, 0:41; 160: Gunner Giulio (CDA) pin Ashton Peterson, 0:25; 170: Orion Stokes (M) pin Bear Brunner, 3:04; 182: Sebastian Prangley (CDA) pin Hyrum Allen, 2:25; 195: Filip Mjertan (CDA) by forfeit; 220: Jackson Washington (CDA) by forfeit; 285: Jackson Kohal (CDA) by forfeit