At Rexburg, the Bonneville High School girls basketball team turned a two-point halftime lead into a 56-39 win over Madison to end the regular season 21-0.
The Bees, who led 28-26 at halftime, outscored the Bobcats 28-13 in the second half.
“Madison outplayed us for most of the game,” Bonneville coach Ryan Erikson said. “There’s a lot to learn from this for our girls.”
Sidney Parker had 10 points for Madison (6-14), which takes the No. 4 seed into the 5A District 5-6 tournament and will play Tuesday at No. 1 seeded Rigby. Sadie Lott had 17 points, Sage Leishman added 14 points and Makayla Sorensen had 13 points for Bonneville, which takes the No. 1 seed into the 4A District 6 tournament and has a first-round bye. The Bees host a Thursday game versus the winner of Tuesday’s Idaho Falls at Hillcrest game.
BONNEVILLE 56, MADISON 39
Madison 12 14 3 10—39
Bonneville 14 14 15 13—56
MADISON—Jensen 8, Gillette 2, Gordon 3, Cook 4, Dow 4, Parker 10, Parkinson 8.
BONNEVILLE—Hannah Harker 2, Sadie Lott 17, Makayla Sorensen 13, Brooklyn Cunningham 5, Mariah Jardine 5, Sage Leishman 14.
RIGBY 65, HILLCREST 34: At Rigby, the Trojans shot 10-for-28 from 3-point range in a nonconference win over Hillcrest to end the regular season.
Rigby was without starter Tylie Jones, who hurt her knee versus Madison on Tuesday, and her return is unknown. However, Hillcrest coach Alan Sargent said he guessed Rigby shot 70 percent from the field in the first half.
“The other girls knew they had to step up and they rose to the occasion,” Rigby coach Troy Shippen said. “They played with fire and energy and they had fun.”
Abigail Parker had 12 points for Hillcrest (10-11), which takes the No. 4 seed for the 4A District 6 tournament and hosts No. 5 Idaho Falls on Tuesday. Brooke Donnelly had 18 points and Ruby Murdoch added 12 for Rigby (16-5), which takes the No. 1 seed for the 5A District 5-6 tournament and hosts No. 4 Madison on Tuesday.
RIGBY 65, HILLCREST 34
Hillcrest 5 9 14 6—34
Rigby 15 22 12 16—65
HILLCREST—Baily Jones 2, Brook Jones 2, Macy Larsen 7, Trynity Larsen 6, Haily Cushing 1, Hallie Carlson 2, Abigail Parker 12, Brooke Cook 2.
RIGBY—Ruby Murdoch 12, Hallie Boone 7, Camryn Williams 3, Victoria Briggs 6, Kiersten Raymond 5, Brooke Donnelly 18, Anastasia Kennedy 6, Brindy Shipper 8.
IDAHO FALLS 43, POCATELLO 35: At Pocatello, the Tigers made six 3-pointers in a nonconference win over Pocatello to end the regular season.
The Tigers also frequented the foul line, going 15-for-29.
“We rose above some adversity and made some pretty timely shots and hit some free throws when we needed them,” Idaho Falls coach David Vest said.
Morgan Tucker had 10 points and Abbey Corgatelli added nine for Idaho Falls (5-16), who take the No. 5 seed into the 4A District 6 tournament and will play Tuesday at No. 4 Hillcrest.
IDAHO FALLS 43, POCATELLO 35
Idaho Falls 7 7 16 13—43
Pocatello 4 12 10 9—35
IDAHO FALLS—Alexis Adams 6, Morgan Tucker 10, Kennedy Robertson 2, Calyn Wood 5, Abbey Corgatelli 9, Cassidy Sanders 4, Aubree Duffin 7.
POCATELLO—H. Roubidoux 5, E. Johnson 4, A. Murdoch 3, J. Ramirez 8, M. Rowe 5, H. Pearson 1, M. Wilkes 7, P. Cates 2.
MACKAY 66, NORTH GEM 41: At Mackay, the Miners (13-4, 6-1) earned the Rocky Mountain Conference’s top seed with the win.
Trinity Seefried led four players in double figures with 24 points.
Mackay opens district tournament play Thursday at Hillcrest High.
MACKAY 66, NORTH GEM 41
North Gem 12 11 8 10 — 41
Mackay 18 14 24 10 — 66
NORTH GEM — Bennell 2, Davids 16, Partian 3, Maedey 10, O’Brien 6, Christianson 4.
MACKAY — Riley Moore 17, Alana Christensen 2, Chloe Fullmer 2, Trinity Seefried 24, Brenna McAffee 11, Megan Moore 10.
THUNDER RIDGE 81, SKYLINE 78: At Thunder Ridge, the Grizzlies had the ball with five seconds left but the Titans forced a turnover to hold on for the high-scoring win.
Freshman Aspen Caldwell scored 26 points and Paige Clark and Lauren Davenport combined for 39 for Thunder Ridge.
Lizzie Bialas led four four players in double figures with 21 points for Skyline.
Thunder Ridge (14-7) opens the 5A District 5-6 tournament on Tuesday against Highland.
Skyline (9-10) hosts Shelley on Tuesday in the 4A District 6 tournament.
THUNDER RIDGE 81, SKYLINE 78
Skyline 16 21 20 21 — 78
Thunder Ridge 17 19 24 20 — 81
SKYLINE — Drew Chapman 19, Taryn Chapman 5, Sophia Anderson 18, Lizzie Bialas 21, Macy Olson 11, Tailer Thomas 4.
THUNDER RIDGE— McKenzie Detonancour 4, Sierra John 4, Aspen Caldwell 26, Paige Clark 20, Lauren Davenport 19, Avery Turnage 8.
Boys basketballSUGAR-SALEM 60, TETON 33: At Driggs, Sugar-Salem defeated Teton in a battle of state ranked teams.
The Diggers, ranked No. 3 in 3A in Tuesday’s boys basketball state media poll, led Teton, ranked No. 4, 24-12 at halftime and held Teton to two points in the second quarter. Sugar-Salem head coach Shawn Freeman said the Diggers were wary of Teton’s size and strong defense.
“We talked about taking care of the ball,” Freeman said. “We just had the mindset of playing team basketball and just playing team defense.”
Luke Thompson had 13 points and Hyrum Heuseveldt had 10 points for Teton (11-4, 0-1), which plays Saturday at South Fremont. Tanner Harris had 21 points and Hadley Miller added 16 for Sugar-Salem (11-4, 1-0), which plays Saturday at No. 2 ranked Kimberly.
SUGAR-SALEM 60, TETON 33
Sugar-Salem 14 10 21 15—60
Teton 10 2 14 10—33
SUGAR-SALEM—Tanner Harris 21, Mason Guymon 6, Keyan Nead 4, Hadley Miller 16, Sam Parkinson 5, Rylan Bean 2, Kyler Handy 5.
TETON—Shane Hawkins 3, Hyrum Heuseveldt 10, Xander Vontz 3, Dusty Hess 1, Luke Thompson 13, Carson Reiley 3, Jarom Heuseveldt 3.
SALMON 64, RIRIE 48: At Salmon, Salmon defeated Ririe to pick up its second consecutive 2A Nuclear Conference win.
Ririe coach Jordan Hamilton said the Bulldogs were without two starters due to injury, but said to not take anything away from Salmon.
“They run the floor well, they shot well,” Hamilton said. “I was pretty impressed with them.”
Landon Johnson had 19 points and Tyler Sutton added 11 for Ririe (4-11, 0-4), which hosts North Fremont on Saturday. Blazen Burgess had 24 points to lead Salmon (7-7, 2-2), which plays Wednesday at Firth.
SALMON 64, RIRIE 48
Ririe 8 14 8 18—48
Salmon 17 12 17 18—64
RIRIE—Tory Criddle 1, Riley Holland 5, Tyler Sutton 11, Landon Johnson 19, Harmon Brown 5, Keagan Park 6, Brennan Wood 1.
SALMON—Kauffman 3, Blazen Burgess 24, Pilkerton 5, Kayword 5, Hobbs 19, Tarkalson 2, Slavia 9.
WATERSPRINGS 71, LEADORE 27: At Watersprings, Robert Canfield and Daniel Canfield combined to score 48 points in the Warriors’ win over Leadore.
Robert had 28 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and three steals and shot 57 percent from the field while Daniel had 20 points, five assists and shot 47 percent. Daniel also shot 50 percent from 3-point range. Gabe Smith added 10 points and 11 rebounds for Watersprings (9-9, 4-2), which plays Tuesday at Clark County.
WATERSPRINGS 71, LEADORE 27
Leadore 4 5 10 8—27
Watersprings 23 20 13 15—71
LEADORE—N/A
WATERSPRINGS—Robert Canfield 28, Daniel Canfield 20, Gabe Smith 10, Kaden Aldinger 9, Dylan Dostal 4.
MACKAY 67, NORTH GEM 48: At Mackay, the Miners defeated North Gem in a battle of conference unbeatens.
The Miners have now won eight in a row.
"The boys dug in and played extremely hard on the defensive side tonight," Mackay coach Kelvin Krosch said.
Kyle Peterson and Chase Green had 14 points each while Nolan Moorman added 12 for Mackay (14-4, 6-0), which hosts Challis on Monday.
MACKAY 67, NORTH GEM 48
North Gem 15 6 11 16—48
Mackay 16 24 23 4—67
NORTH GEM—Freeman 4, Casperson 4, Corta 8, Hatch 14, Bodily 18.
MACKAY—Kyle Peterson 14, Nolan Moorman 12, Sereck Peterson 8, Jacoda Whitworth 4, Chase Green 14, Kolton Holt 8, Devean Lynch 4.
Other scores
Boys
North Fremont 59, West Jefferson 51
Wrestling
SOUTH FREMONT 94, SUGAR-SALEM 42
98: Ryker Simmons (SF) by forfeit; 106: Dillon Gneiting (SF) pin Blaze Klingler, 0:53; 106: David Green (SF) pin Logan Stephens, 0:44; 113: Tristen Brown (SUG) maj. dec. Sione Tavarez, 13-1; 120: Kolby Clark (SF) pin Thatcher Norman, 1:02; 120: Mitchell Hansen (SF) pin Andrew Curry, 1:35; 126: Tuffy Briggs (SF) pin Easton Hatch, 0:55; 126: Trent Morton (SF) pin Alex Christean, 0:55; 132: Hunter Hobbs (SF) pin Skyler Klingler, 0:55; 138: Beau Hackworth (SF) pin Bridger Norman, 3:42; 138: Carson Miller (SF) maj. dec. Connor Jensen, 13-2; 145: Michael Ball (SF) dec. Cruz Acevedo, 8-6; 145: Daxtyn Zollinger (SUG) maj. dec. Jackson Coverley, 17-8; 145: Kaden Merrick (SF) pin Alex Copley, 2:28; 152: Trevor Kay (SF) pin Tukker Lerwill, 0:50; 152: Cesar Tavarez (SF) pin Drake Wood, 1:43; 160: Brent Parkinson (SUG) pin Logan Hull, 0:38; 160: River Eddins (SF) pin Jacob Neal, 3:11; 170: Trey Wilson (SUG) maj. dec. Bo Ward, 12-2; 170: Tristan Olson (SF) dec. Cody Tillery, 8-2; 182: Browning Bennion (SUG) pin Justin Angell, 3:28; 195: Sawyer Hobbs (SF) pin Carson Roberts, 3:00; 220: Kyler Dalling (SUG) by forfeit; 285: Braxton Peebles (SUG) pin Antonio Ramirez, 1:24; 285: Kenneth Copley (SUG) pin Bryan Popocatl, 1:28
BLACKFOOT 78, SKYLINE 6
98: double forfeit; 106: Luke Moore (BL) pin Spencer Lane, 0:43; 113: Avian Martinez (BL) by forfeit; 120: Taye Trautner (BL) by forfeit; 126: Eli Abercrombie (BL) by forfeit; 132: Ryan German (BL) by forfeit; 138: Austin Despain (BL) by forfeit; 145: Cole Inskeep (BL) pin Charles Pentz, 3:16: 152: Tanner Soucie (BL) by forfeit; 160: Brock Armstrong (BL) pin Jonny Baczuk, 4:41; 170: Daniel Martinez (BL) pin Ethan Meissner, 5:08; 182: Michael Edwards (BL) by forfeit; 196: Jacob Avertett (BL) pin Micaiah Wood, 3:58; 220: Dragen Robison (BL) by forfeit; 285: Kaden McGary (SKY) pin Isaiah Lewis, 2:00
IDAHO FALLS 43, SHELLEY 27
98: Double forfeit; 106: Double forfeit; 113: Kolton Stacey (SH) pin Parker Baylock-Dickson, 0:12; 120: Justin Morris (IF) pin Kyle DeRoache, 3:42; 126: Brigid Shannon (IF) pin Brock DeRoache, 1:36; 132: Kayson Kenney (IF) by forfeit; 138: (IF) Porter Tuttle (IF) maj. dec. Chase Millus, 10-0; 145: Ethan Baron (SH) pin Weston Morris, 5:52; 152: McKeon Beard (IF) dec. Anthony Hackman, 10-4; 160: Taylor Balmforth (SH) pin Kernan Longua, 0:41; 170: Isaiah Horlacher (SH) pin Leo Nelson, 0:52; 182: Jovon Howe (IF) pin Jamar Taylor, 3:00; 195: Hayden Hokanson (SH) dec. Hunter Breshears, 3-1; 220: Brendan Rasmussen (IF) pin Nathan Thyberg, 3:06; 285: Landon Gneiting (IF) by forfeit