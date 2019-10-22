At Bonneville High School, No. 1 seeded Bonneville and No. 2 seeded Skyline began the 4A District 6 volleyball tournament Tuesday with wins to reach tonight's semifinals.
The defending district champion Bees defeated No. 5 seeded Shelley 25-10, 25-13, 25-18 while the Grizz outlasted No. 3 seeded Idaho Falls in five sets. Bonneville and Skyline will play in tonight's semifinal match at 6 p.m.
Earlier Tuesday, Shelley beat No. 4 seeded Blackfoot in five sets and Idaho Falls beat No. 6 seeded Hillcrest in three sets.
"Everyone is playing their best," Bonneville coach Chantal McMurtrey said. "Sometimes you get a server there that’s playing really hot. Shelley was playing with a lot of confidence. They’ve improved a lot throughout the season."
Makayla Sorensen had 11 kills, 10 digs, two blocks and an ace, Sadie Lott had eight kills, two aces, eight digs and one block, Alexis McMurtrey had 10 digs, one ace and 27 assists and Mariah Jardine had six kills, three blocks for Bonneville (32-6).
At 4 p.m. today, Idaho Falls will play Blackfoot and Hillcrest will play Shelley. The winners of those matches will play each other at 6 p.m. while Bonneville is playing Skyline.
5A District 5-6 tournament
MADISON 3, RIGBY 0; THUNDER RIDGE 3, HIGHLAND 0; HIGHLAND 3, RIGBY 2; MADISON 3, THUNDER RIDGE 0: At Rexburg, No. 1 seeded Madison began its district title defense with a pair of wins.
The Bobcats opened with a 25-14, 25-11, 25-15 win over No. 4 seeded Rigby and ended the night with a 25-19, 25-20, 25-22 win over No. 2 seeded Thunder Ridge.
Versus the Titans, Baylee Peterson had 14 kills, Charity Wilson had 12 kills and 20 digs and Sidney Parker had 12 kills and 17 digs for the Bobcats (24-13), who play in the 5A District 5-6 title game at 5 p.m. Thursday versus the winner of Thursday's 4 p.m. game between Thunder Ridge and Highland. After Thunder Ridge swept Highland, the Rams eliminated Rigby in five sets Tuesday.
2A District 6 tournament
FIRTH 3, SALMON 0; NORTH FREMONT 3, RIRIE 2; FIRTH 3, NORTH FREMONT 0; RIRIE 3, SALMON 0; WEST JEFFERSON 3, RIRIE 2: At Terreton, No. 1 seeded Firth reached Thursday's 2A District 6 championship game thanks to two three-set wins.
The Cougars defeated Salmon 25-13, 25-4, 25-10 and followed it up with a 25-15, 25-9, 25-14 win over North Fremont. Through the two matches, Brooklyn Clayson had eight kills, five blocks and four aces, Jordyn Adams had 11 kills, one block and 19 digs, Kiley Mecham had 13 kills, Hailey Gee had 13 kills, two blocks and 15 digs and setter Kaydee Park had 51 assists, nine aces and 14 digs for Firth.
"The girls were excited to play," Firth coach Elda Park said. "We just went in there and just did our job."
Firth will play in the 2A District 6 title match at 5 p.m. Thursday versus the winner of the 3 p.m. match between North Fremont and West Jefferson. North Fremont edged Ririe in five sets Tuesday and Ririe swept Salmon in three sets before falling to West Jefferson in five.
Swimming
Bonneville Invite
(late Saturday)
Top-3 finishers
Girls
Teams: 1. Sandpoint 158, 2. Skyline 102, 3. Idaho Falls 87, 4. Highland 58, 5. Thunder Ridge 56, 6. Rigby 34, 7. Bonners Ferry 13, 8. Bonneville 9, 9. Hillcrest 1, Pocatello, Century, Madison.
50 free: 1. Mikayla Schoening, Sandpoint, 00:26.38. 2. Tayla Liddle, IF, 00:26.49. 3. Naomi Larson, Skyline, 00:26.86.
100 free: 1. Mikayla Schoening, Sandpoint, 00:57.25. 2. Karlee Puetz, IF, 00:57.33. 3. Kaya Wright, Sandpoint, 01:01.87.
100 back: 1. Julia Cummings, Bonners Ferry, 01:04.58. 2. Kaya Wright, Sandpoint, 01:06.67. 3. Kate Bokowy, Sandpoint, 01:07.63.
100 fly:1. Rees Weimer, Thunder Ridge, 01:07.32. 2. Tiana Carbajal, Skyline, 01:10.35. 3. Ruby Jordan, Highland, 01:12.22.
100 breast: 1. Tayla Liddle, Idaho Falls, 01:14.73. 2. Autumn Morgan, Sandpoint, 01:15.99. 3. Sabrina Wilson, Sandpoint, 01:19.83.
200 free: 1. Kate Bokowy, Sandpoint, 02:14.15. 2. Ayiana Prevost, Sandpoint, 02:19.03. 3. Nadia Richards, Skyline, 02:23.52.
200 IM: 1. Karlee Puetz, Idaho Falls, 02:24.04. 2. Autumn Morgan, Sandpoint, 02:30.66. 3. Emily Ballard, Sandpoint, 02:41.66.
500 free: 1. Naomi Larson, Skyline, 06:03.28. 2. Rees Weimer, Thunder Ridge, 06:09.42. 3. Ayiana Prevost, Sandpoint, 06:14.35.
200 free relay: 1. Sandpoint, 01:48.34. 2. Highland, 01:50.66. 3. Idaho Falls 01:53.42.
200 medley relay: 1. Sandpoint, 02:03.57. 2. Skyline, 02:07.88. 3. Highland, 02:11.88.
400 free relay: 1. Idaho Falls, 04:10.89. 2. Sandpoint, 04:17.92. 3. Skyline, 04:20.06.
Boys
Teams: 1. Idaho Falls 121, 2. Sandpoint 112, 3. Thunder Ridge 67, 4. Skyline 57, 5. Highland 49, 6. Rigby 48, 7. Bonneville 31, 8. Madison 17, 9. Hillcrest 16, Pocatello, Century.
50 free: 1. Luke Smith, Idaho Falls, 00:24.47. 2. Enea Barbanti, Bonneville, 00:24.81. 3. Aidan Nielsen, Sandpoint, 00:24.87.
100 free: 1. Gavin Dustin, Skyline, 00:52.62. 2. Caleb Norling, Sandpoint, 00:54.11. 3. Luke Smith, Idaho Falls, 00:54.43.
100 fly: 1. Benjamin Long, Highland, 00:57.67. 2. Aidan Nielsen, Sandpoint, 00:58.24. 3. Hunter Bidwell, Rigby, 00:58.36.
100 back: 1. Hunter Bidwell, Rigby, 01:01.24. 2. Spencer Green, Thunder Ridge, 01:04.35. 3. Dallin Slater, Hillcrest, 01:14.25.
100 breast: 1. Holton Bundy, Thunder Ridge, 01:14.05. 2. Scott Baker, Highland, 01:15.67. 3. Tyler Jensen, Rigby, 01:16.09.
200 free:1. Gavin Dustin, Skyline, 01:54.68. 2. Hayden Leavitt, Sandpoint, 02:00.45. 3. Hayden Norling, Sandpoint, 02:00.69.
200 IM: 1. Caleb Norling, Sandpoint, 02:15.44. 2. Ethan Grimes, Idaho Falls, 02:24.87. 3. Kotter Lybbert, Idaho Falls, 02:25.07.
500 free: 1. Benjamin Long, Highland, 05:15.87. 2. Hayden Leavitt, Sandpoint, 05:30.56. 3. Hayden Norling, Sandpoint, 05:30.61.
200 free relay: 1. Idaho Falls 01:41.97. 2. Skyline 01:42.41. 3. Sandpoint, 01:47.19.
200 medley relay: 1. Sandpoint, 01:50.85. 2. Idaho Falls, 01:53.99. 3. Rigby, 01:58.21.
400 free relay: 1. Sandpoint, 03:41.04. 2. Idaho Falls, 03:43.03. 3. Skyline, 03:52.83.