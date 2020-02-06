At Bonneville, top-seeded Bonneville opened the 4A District 6 girls basketball tournament with a convincing win over Hillcrest on Thursday night, downing the Knights 68-46.

Hillcrest, the No. 4 seed, had opened the tournament with a win over Idaho Falls on Tuesday, but the Bees proved too much on Thursday, jumping out to a 25-4 lead in the first quarter on the way to the 22-point victory to improve to 22-0.

“The girls wanted to start hot and be aggressive on both ends of the court,” Bonneville coach Ryan Erikson said.

Sadie Lott finished with 19 points for the Bees and Sage Leishman added 11.

Baily Jones topped Hillcrest with 13 points.

“We just got down early and could never make up that ground,” Hillcrest coach Alan Sargent said. “They looked pretty confident on the floor and played their usual good defense.”

Bonneville will face No. 3 Skyline on Monday at Hillcrest High. Hillcrest (11-12) plays No. 6 Shelley at Skyline High on Saturday in an elimination game.

SKYLINE 59, BLACKFOOT 53: At Blackfoot, the No. 3 seed Grizzlies took down No. 2 Blackfoot in the 4A District 6 tournament to earn a semifinal matchup with Bonneville on Monday.

Skyline connected on 10 3-pointers, with Drew Chapman, Taryn Chapman and Mattie Olson each knocking down three.

“We try to let the ball fly if we have good shots,” Skyline coach Ty Keck said.

Olson finished with 20 points for Skyline (11-10).

Hadley Humpherys led the Broncos (15-7) with 17 points. Blackfoot plays Idaho Falls in an elimination game Saturday at Skyline High.

NORTH FREMONT 39, FIRTH 35: At St. Anthony, Shelby Reynolds hit a baseline jumper in the closing seconds to secure the win for the Huskies in the 2A District 6 tournament.

Ellie Miller topped North Fremont (9-12) with 14 points.

The Huskies face Ririe in the semifinals on Saturday at South Fremont High. Firth plays West Jefferson on Saturday in an elimination game.

SUGAR-SALEM 47, TETON 38: At Sugar City, in a matchup of two state-ranked teams, the Diggers held off Teton in a Mountain Rivers Conference matchup.

Hadley Miller and Kyler Handy each scored 11 points for the Diggers (13-5, 3-0), who host Snake River on Wednesday. Teton (12-5, 0-2) hosts South Fremont on Wednesday.