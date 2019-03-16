At Saint George, Utah, Stansbury handed the Bonneville baseball team a 4- 3 loss to start the day, but the Bees bounced back with a 17-5 win over Hunter. Bruer Webster surrendered one earned run and struck out 10 in the win over Hunter and Matt Boone belted a homer.
STANSBURY 4, BONNEVILLE 3
Stansbury 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 — 4 8 2
Bonneville 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 3 7 0
STANSBURY: NA
BONNEVILLE: Pitching: Dylan Virgil 3.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 K, 4 BB; Jordan Perez 3.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Caden Chrisensen 2-3, Tavyn Lords 2-3, Randon Hostert 2-3. 2B: Christensen, Hostert. 3B: Christensen, Perez. RBI: Hostert, Lords.
BONNEVILLE 17, HUNTER 5
Hunter 2 0 0 0 3 — 5 6 4
Bonneville 10 0 0 7 x — 17 14 3
HUNTER: Pitchers: Carter 0.2 IP, 5 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Carlson 2.2 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 2 K, 4 BB; Reymus 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Carlson 2-3, Guevara 3-3. 2B: Carlson. RBI: Carlson 3, Guevara 3, Frandsen.
BONNEVILLE: Pitchers: Bruer Webster 4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 10 K, 1 BB; Joey Hutson 1.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Caden Christensen 3-3, Jordan Perez 3-4. 2B: Perez, Webster. 3B: Randon Hostert. HR: Matt Boone. RBI: Bird, Boone 2, Christensen 4, Franson, Hostert 3, Howell, Willie Nelson, Perez, Webster 2.
BLACKFOOT 8, POCATELLO 2: At Blackfoot, the Broncos scored five runs in the third to pull away. Chase Turner pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief and Carter Cooper had three RBIs and Cayden Cornell added two RBIs.
Pocatello 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 — 2 4 1
Blackfoot 1 1 5 0 1 0 x — 8 7 0
POCATELLO: Pitching: Landon Sullivan 2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB; Jay Graham 0.0 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 3 BB; Jackson Dahlstrom 4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: RBI: Peyton Cleaves.
BLACKFOOT: Pitchers: Jace Grimmett 4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 3 BB; Dameon Tiller 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 3 BB, Chase Turner 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Cayden Cornell 2-3, Carter Cooper 2-3. 3B: Cornell. RBI: Cooper 3, Cornell 2, Grimmett, Carlos Pimentel.
BOULDER CITY 18, THUNDER RIDGE 0: At Hurricane, Utah, Boulder City shut out Thunder Ridge, taking advantage of five errors. Tanner Webb finished 2 for 2 for the Titans. In the second game against Hurricane, Thunder Ridge took the lead with a four-run fourth, but couldn’t hold the advantage.
TRidge 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 5
Boulder 4 1 8 5 x — 18 8 1
THUNDER RIDGE: Pitchers: Mason Dale 2.1 IP, 5 H, 10 R, 5 ER, 3 K, 6 BB; Colby Scott 0.2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Dawson Dunthorn 1.0 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 1ER, 2 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Tanner Webb 2-2.
BOULDER CITY: Pitchers: Joey Giunta 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 0 BB; Troy Connell 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER. 1 K, 1 BB; Jonathan Neal 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Blaze Trumble 2-3, Troy Connell 2-3, Matthew Felsinfield 2-4. 2B: Connell, Trumble, Scott Bahde. RBI: Connell 2, Giunta, Trumble 3, Felsinfield, Brendan Thorpe, Bahde, Travis Hungerford.
HURRICANE 6, THUNDER RIDGE 4
TRidge 0 0 04 0 0 — 4 5 2
Hurricane 2 0 1 2 1 x — 6 6 1
THUNDER RIDGE: Pitching: Kaysen Isom 3.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 K, 5 BB; Dylan Forsgren 1.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Tanner Webb 2-3. 2B: Forsgren. RBI: Taylor Cannon, Webb 2.
HURRICANE: Pitchers: Jerimiah Johnson 3.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Zeb Hirschi 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER 1 K, 0 BB; Zane McKeehan 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Brock Starley 2-3, Kage Akipoleki 2-3. RBI: Starley 3, Kyle Stevenson, Akipoleki.
JEROME 12, RIGBY 2: At Jerome, the Tigers broke the game open with a seven-run fifth inning, spoiling the Trojans’ season opener.
Rigby 0 0 2 0 0 — 2 3 5
Jerome 0 0 1 4 7 — 12 8 2
RIGBY: Pitchers: Wyatt Gilbert 3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Trey Armstrong 1.0 IP, 6 H , 8 R, 5 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Taran Clark 0.2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 1ER, 2 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: 2B: Mcgwire Jephson. RBI: Freddie Sheppard.
JEROME: Pitchers: Bos 4.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 6 K, 2 BB; Turner 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: James 2-4. 2B: James, Mills. RBI: Wallace, Rue, Craig 3, Page 2, Mills.
ONTARIO 4, SUGAR-SALEM 1: At Ontario, a good pitching dual ended with Ontario taking the game. Ontario pitcher Seth Forsyth surrendered just two hits while striking out 12 Digger batters.
Sugar-S 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1 3 1
Ontario 1 0 2 1 0 0 x — 4 4 4
SUGAR-SALEM: Pitchers: Grady Rasmussen 2.2 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 7 K, 2 BB; Tanner Harris 1.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 0 BB; Caleb Norman 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB.
ONTARIO: Pitchers: Seth Forsyth 6.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 12 K, 1 BB; Chance Palmer 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: RBI: Nick Esplin 2.
SOUTH FREMONT 22, BURLEY 5: At Burley, an 11-run fourth-inning proved the difference as South Fremont totaled 15 hits in pulling away for the win.
German Gonzalez knocked in four runs and pitched two innings of scoreless relief.
S. Fremont 5 3 3 11 0 — 22 15 2
Burley 0 2 3 0 0 x — 5 7 6
SOUTH FREMONT: Pitching: Sawyer Klinger 3.0 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; German Gonzalez 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R 0 ER, 4 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Bridger Erickson 2-4, Talon Maupin 3-4, German Gonzalez 2-3, Karter Yancey 2-5, Jake Thueson 3-4. 2B: Hollist, Maupin 3. RBI: Erickson, Gonzalez 4, Hollist 3, Klinger, Morton, Thueson 3, Karter Yancey 3, Kyler Yancey 2.
BURLEY: Pitching: Ramiro Garcia 0.2 IP, 0 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 4 BB; Cameron Tipton 1.2 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 0 K, 3 BB; Izaak Macias 1.0 IP, 5 H 11 R, 6 ER, 1 K, 3 BB; AJ Tegethoff 0.2 IP, 1 H 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Landon Noble 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Jace Robinson 2-3. 2B: Slayder Watterson. RBI: Macias, Noble Robinson, Kyle Condie.
Softball
WEST JEFFERSON 7, SNAKE RIVER 6: At Blackfoot, West Jefferson held off the Panthers in the bottom of the seventh to notch the win in their opener.
Kyla Johnson picked up the win and also added a triple and RBI. J’mae Torgerson knocked in two runs.
“Overall I thought it was a great opener,” coach Raquel Torgerson said. “There’s always room to improve at this point.”
West Jefferson 0 0 2 3 0 1 1 — 7 10 2
Snake River 1 0 0 1 2 0 2 — 6 4 3
WEST JEFFERSON: Pitchers: Kyla Johnson 7.0 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 5 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Tyra Pancheri 2-4, Baylee Mason 2-4, Sam Brown 2-3. 2B: Pancheri, Trinity Smith. 3B: Johnson. RBI: Johnson, J’mae Torgerson 2
SNAKE RIVER: Pitchers: L. Larsen 4.0, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 5 K, 3 BB; A. Larsen 3.0, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: 2B: Tew. RBI: Tew 3, Warren 2.
BLACKFOOT 19, MINICO 5: At Minico, the Broncos had little trouble in this one, collecting 18 hits and scoring 15 runs over the final three innings.
Kimberly Wieland earned the win with a six-inning complete game.
Blackfoot 3 0 1 6 1 8 — 19 18 1
Minico 1 0 0 0 4 0 — 5 8 6
BLACKFOOT: Pitchers: Kimberly Wieland 6.0 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 6 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Ahna Yancey 5-5, Kyah Henderson 3-5, Chloe Cronquist 3-4, Demry Wixom 4-4. 2B: Tylar Dalley, Henderson, Yancey 2, Wixom. HR: Wixom. RBI: Josie Anderson, Cronquist 3, Dalley 3, Henderson 4, Shakayla Morgan, Yancey, Wixom 6, Yoleni.
MINICO: Pitchers: Taelor Hernandez 4.0 IP, 12 H, 10 R, 7 ER, 3 K, 1 BB; Amber Wickel 2.0 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Amber Wichel 3-3. 2B: Wickel, Banada. RBI: Wickel 3, Banada, Bingham.