At Hurricane, Utah, defending state 4A champion Bonneville opened its baseball season on Saturday, finishing 2-1 over the weekend at the Southern Utah tournament.
An RBI double by RJ Woods sparked a four-run sixth inning in the 9-5 victory over Wasatch in the opener.
Tavyn Lords knocked in three runs in an 8-5 win over Mapleton as starter Jordan Perez picked up the win.
In the third game, Green Canyon jumped on the Bees for eight runs in the first two innings on the way to an 12-4 win.
BONNEVILLE 9, WASATCH 5
Wasatch 2 0 0 0 1 2 0 — 5 8 1
Bonneville 0 1 2 2 0 4 x — 9 8 2
WASATCH — Pitchers: Webster 5.0 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 8 K, 2 BB; Hermanson 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Harmanson 2-4, Webster 2-4. RBI: Hermanson, Webster, Thacker, Hansen.
BONNEVILLE — Pitchers: Willie Nelson 4.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 3 BB; Riley Bowman 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Tyler Kress 1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Dayton Robison 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Kai Howell 2-4, Jordan Perez 2-2. 2B: Perez, Seth Walton, RJ Woods. RBI: Howell 2, Tavyn Lords, Willie Nelson 2, Walton, Woods 2.
BONNEVILLE 8, MAPLETON 5
Bonneville 1 4 2 1 0 0 — 8 5 2
Mapleton 0 2 1 2 0 0 — 5 6 5
BONNEVILLE — Pitchers: Jordan Perez 2.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 5 BB; Riley Bowman 3.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Tavyn Lords 3-4. 2B: Howell, Lords. RBI: Howell, Lords 3, Willie Nelson, RJ Woods.
GREEN CANYON 12, BONNEVILLE 4
Bonneville 0 11 0 2 — 4 7 4
Green Canyon 4 4 1 3 x — 12 8 1
BONNEVILLE — Pitchers: Caleb Boone 1.0 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Kai Howell 2.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 K, 4 BB; Dayton Robison 0.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Ty Martinson 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Tavyn Lords 2-2. 2B: Matt Boone, Lords. 3B: Lords. RBI: Boone, Willie Nelson.
GREEN CANYON — Pitchers: Reece Hansen 5.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 9 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: RBI: Tanner Watson, Hansen, Jace Downs, Collin Sorenson, Ryker Ericson 2, Caleb Petersen 2.
Other scores
Baseball
Rigby 16, Jerome 4
Game 2 canceled due to weather