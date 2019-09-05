At Bonneville, the Bonneville High School volleyball team defeated Idaho’s top two 5A volleyball teams from last season for a pair of nonconference wins.
The Bees defeated defending 5A state champion Madison 25-19, 25-23, 25-9 and defending 5A state runner-up Skyview 25-18, 22-25, 25-15, 25-16 on a night of ‘really fun volleyball,’ said head coach Chantal McMurtrey.
“We have quite a bit of offense and both of those teams play really, really scrappy defense,” McMurtrey said. “It was really fun to play both teams.”
Through both matches, Makayla Sorensen had 35 kills and 25 digs, Sadie Lott had 27 kills, six blocks, two aces and 11 digs, Mariah Jardine had 16 kills and Alexis McMurtrey had 71 assists and six aces for Bonneville (4-0), which hosts Thunder Ridge and Idaho Falls on Tuesday in a tri-match. Madison (3-3), which fell to Skyview 23-25, 25-21, 23-24, 25-20, 8-15, plays Tuesday at Shelley.
Girls soccer
MADISON 6, HIGHLAND 2: At Pocatello, Madison began 5A District 5-6 play with a win over Highland.
The Rams struck first with a goal within the first four minutes, then Madison took a 2-1 halftime lead off a Julia Williams free kick and an Annalise Brunson goal off a Breckley Birch assist. Hannah Bolingbroke (Brunson assist) and Brunson (unassisted) scored in the second half and Zabree Clark scored twice (Bolingbroke assist, Bolingbroke and Brunson assists) before the Rams added a second goal in the final minute.
“I would say Rachel Hicks our keeper and Annalise Brunson were my players of the game. It’s a toss up,” Madison coach Jaymon Birch said. “Rachel made double digit saves.”
Birch added he was pleased with the defensive play of Williams, Ali Dummar, Lizzy Gehmlich, Heidi Daughterty and Jyrikka Busby for Madison (4-2, 1-0), which plays Monday at Hillcrest.
IDAHO FALLS 4, SHELLEY 2: At Shelley, Kendra Billman scored twice for the Tigers and Sydney Stohl and Kacy Fredrickson added goals for I.F. Billman and Fredrickson each have five goals on the season
The Tigers (3-0) are at Blackfoot on Monday. Shelley (0-6) is at Highland on Tuesday.
Boys soccer
BLACKFOOT 4, BONNEVILLE 0: At Blackfoot, Misa Reyna scored a hat trick as the Broncos evened their record at 2-2 and improved to 2-0 in 4A District 6.
Bryce Cornell added the other score for Blackfoot, which had scored just two goals in its first three games.
“It’s good to see someone step up,” Blackfoot coach Liam Pope said.
Blackfoot is at Idaho Falls on Monday. Bonneville (0-6) is at Rigby on Monday.
IDAHO FALLS 10, SHELLEY 1: At Idaho Falls Soccer Complex, James Harris scored three goals and Jameson Lee added two in the win for the Tigers. Evan Carnazzo assisted on two goals.
I.F. had six different players find the net and seven players recorded an assist.
“It was a well balanced game,” coach Ryan Cook said.
The Tigers (1-2-2, 1-0-1) host Blackfoot on Monday. Shelley (1-4, 1-2) hosts Highland on Tuesday.
Cross-Country
West Jefferson Invite
Full results at athletic.net
Boys
Teams: 1. Salmon 15, 2. Firth 67, 3. Butte County 68, 4. Ririe 95.
Individuals (top 15)
1. Johnathon Simmons (S), 16:40.4; 2. Hyrum Spencer (WJ), 17:36.4; 3. Treygan Bragg, (S), 17:57.1; 4. Keller Brothers (S), 17:57.6; 5. Nathan Deschaine (S), 18:04.3; 6. Micah Tolman (S), 18:17.5; 7. Jeff Trimble (R), 18:24.8; 8. Riley Sommers (S), 18:30.8; 9. Caleb Gardner (F), 18:59.6; 10. Eli Gebhardt (S), 19:00.9; 11. Austin Beyeler (L), 19:18.6 ; 12. Strider Perry (F), 19:24.4; 13. Rylee Hodge (BC), 19:37.7; 14. Trapper Parsons (BC), 19:38.9; 15. Jackson Howell (F), 19:42.3.
Girls
Teams: Salmon 47, 2. Firth 70, 3, Ririe 71, West Jefferson 73, Butte County 91.
Individuals (top 15)
1. Elizabeth Spencer (WJ), 20:44.1; 2. Natalya Babcock (BC), 21:06.3; 3. Sara Boone (R), 21:53.2; 4. Kaylee Dalling (WJ), 22:01.0; 5. Leah Cannon (S), 22:28.5; 6. Sedona Cannon (S), 22:30.3; 7. Sara Deschaine (S), 22:30.9; 8. Cassi Robbins (F), 23:03.1 ; 9. Saryah Olson (R) 23:28.7; 10. Taylor Trimble (R), 23:32.2; 11. Nicole McKinnon (F), 23:36.5; 12. Sage Wood (WJ), 24:20.9; 13. Paige Hilton (S), 24:21.5; 14. Nateah Hawkins (F), 24:23.2; 15. EmmaRae Darland (BC), 24:51.2