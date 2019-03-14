At Blackfoot, the Bronco softball team scored four runs in the first two innings and made them stand up for a 4-2 win over Rigby. Rigby starter Taylor Sheppard pitched a complete game and did not allow a run after the second, but Blackfoot held Rigby to just three hits.
Blackfoot 4, Rigby 2
Rigby 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 — 2 3 0
Blackfoot 2 2 0 0 0 0 x — 4 8 3
RIGBY — Pitchers: Taylor Sheppard 6.0 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: 2B: Shayla Cherry. RBI: Cherry, Cluff.
BLACKFOOT: Pitchers: Kymbe Wieland 5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 K, 4 BB; Kyah Henderson 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Tylar Dalley 2-4. 2B: Chloe Cronquist, Malia Tafui. RBI Cronquist, Kyah Henderson, Ahna Yancey.
Tennis
MADISON 8, SKYLINE 3
Boys Singles: Lincoln Parker (M) def. Rhett Price (S) 6-1, 6-2; Bash Plummer (M) def. Will Webb 6-3, 2-6, 7-0; Gavin Hammond (M) def. Josh Hansen (S) 4-0, 4-0.
Girls Singles: Emily Stuart (S) 6-1, 6-3; Mariel Stuart (S) 6-4, 7-5. Madi Blanchard (M) by default.
Boys Doubles: Ethan Andreason/Joe Pigott (M) def. Tanner Thomason/Carsen Austin (S) 6-3, 6-4; Zach Hansen/Eric Johnson (S) def. Brian Barton/Travis Barton (M) 6-4, 6-4.
Girls Doubles:Katelyn Wray/Olivia Heder (M) def. Anna St. Michel/Symphony Garcia (S) 6-0, 6-0; Paige Nielson/Adeline Winn (M) def. Kylie Eaton/Grace Houghton (S) 4-1, 4-1.
Mixed Doubles: Bryn Schmidt/Spencer Burgner (M) def. Drew Hathaway/Frida Rodriguez (S) 6-0, 6-3.
BONNEVILLE 11, RIGBY 3
Boys Singles: Kyle Johnson (B) def. Bridger Oswald (R) 6-2, 6-1; Taag Olvaveson (R) def. Jamison Lemon (B) 7-5, 6-7, 0-6. Hansen (R) def. Devin Chatterton (B) 2-6, 7-5, 1-6.
Girls Singles: Sage Leishman (B) def. Jacey Hawke (R) 6-2, 6-1; Talia Trane (B) def. Adrian Paschall (R) 0-6, 6-4, 6-2; Olivia Snell (B) def. Emma Taylor (R) 6-4, 2-2.
Boys Doubles: Kade Belnap/Chris Harker (B) def. Kade Hall/Wyatt Taylor (R) 6-0, 6-0; Dallas Trane/Dallin Blundell (B) def. Porter Hansen/Matthew Barton (R) 6-2, 6-4; Ethan Hansen/Jacob Gambles (R) def. Dawson Belnap/Coleman Snell (B) 6-3, 6-4.
Girls Doubles: Hannah Harker/Alexis McMurrey (B) def. Brianna Brown/Brooke Bishop (R) 6-3, 7-5; Janeal Rydalch/Brooklyn Peterson (B) def. Sky Jones/Shaylee Taylor (R) 6-0, 6-3.
Mixed Doubles: Nate Clements/Maunayia Harrigfeld (B) def. Joey Summers/Marissa Neville (R) 6-4, 6-3; Alex Payne/Sydney Higginson (B) def. Quinn Yound/Kyia Campbell (R) 6-4, 6-0; TJ Becker/Taylor Barton (B) def. Summers/Layni Byington (R) 7-5, 6-2.
HILLCREST 9, BURLEY 3
Boys Singles: Alex Gill (B) def. Grant Neville 6-2, 6-7, 6-7; Carrson Steele (H) def. Sebastian Ruiz (B) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3; Ryan Wheeler (H) def. Corey Worthington (B) 2-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Girls Singles: Maddi Pilling (B) def. Raegen Olsen (H) retired injury; Ally Steadman (H) def. Breelynn Wozniak (B) 6-2, 6-1; Makayla (B) def. Mackenzie Elison 5-7, 6-7.
Boys Doubles: Bryten Rothwell/Jason Calder (H) def. Jacob/Noah (B) 6-2, 6-1; Nathan Walter/Jace Morgan (H) def. Quinn/Brayden (B) 6-0, 6-3.
Girls Doubles: Anna Marlowe/Savannah Meikle (H) def. Rebecca/Jacelyn (B) 6-0, 6-0; Jamie Hansen/Sydney Barnes (H) def. Eliza/Sadie (B) 6-3, 6-3.
Mixed Doubles: Abby Barnes/Balor Reilly (H) def. Christian/Abby (B) 6-1, 6-1; Brooke Wheeler/Ethan Horrocks (H) def. Logan/Sylvia (B) 6-4, 7-6.
IDAHO FALLS 6, MADISON 6
Boys Singles: Sam Vance (IF) def Lincoln Packer (M) 7-5, 2-6, 6-3; Bash Plummer (M) def. Luke Rodel (IF), 7-5, 6-2; Gavin Hammond (M) def. Caleb Childs (IF) 6-3, 6-2.
Girls Singles: 1.Lilly Crone (IF) def. Jane Leatham, 6-1, 6-0; Alexis Adams (IF) def. Madi Blanchard (M), 6-4, 6-2; Kate Barrett (IF) def. Emmi Roach (M), 6-0, 6-0.
Boys Doubles: Ethan Andreasen/ Joe Pigott (M) def. Hunter Romrell/ Jack Groberg (IF), 6-3, 6-1; Brian Barton/ Travis Barton (M) def. Nathan LaPray/Austin Sumsion (IF), 7-6, 6-3. Girls Doubles:
1. Whitney Black/ Rachel Harris (IF) def. Olivia Heder/ Maycee Kessler (M) 6-1, 6-0; Anna Barrett/ Hailey Thompson (IF) def. Anna Klingonsmith/ Ketti Christensen (M) 6-3, 6-0.
Mixed Doubles: Bryn Schmidt/ Spencer Burgener (M) def. Maddy Cook/ Gabe E. (IF) 6-3,6-2; Breenley Woodfield/ Josh Christensen (M) def. Jackson Baker/Brooklyn Smith (IF) 6-3, 7-5.