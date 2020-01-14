At Arco, Belle Beard scored 15 points and added seven rebounds, four assists and four steals as Butte County downed Mackay 61-47 in girls basketball on Tuesday.
Kiya McAffee scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
Butte County (10-4) is at Grace on Thursday. Mackay (10-3) is at North Gem on Thursday.
BUTTE COUNTY 61, MACKAY 47
Mackay 10 13 9 15 — 47
Butte County 12 11 20 18 — 61
MACKAY — Riley Moore 16, Chloe Fullmer 3, Trinity Seefried 13, Megan Moore 13, Aspyn Wasylow 2.
BUTTE COUNTY — Kiya McAffee 14, Madi Kniffin 9, Anna Knight 5, Belle Beard 15, McKenzie Gamett 4, Emilee Hansen 11, Kelsey Isham 3.
RIGBY 59, SKYLINE 50: At Rigby, Ruby Murdoch hit 3 of 4 3-pointers and finished with 16 points as the Trojans (12-5) held off the Grizzlies (7-6) in a nonconference game.
Tylie Jones led all scorers with 19 points.
Both teams return to conference play on Thursday. Rigby is at Highland. Skyline is at Bonneville.
RIGBY 59, SKYLINE 50
Skyline 17 11 8 14 — 50
Rigby 15 15 12 17 — 59
SKYLINE — Taryn Chapman 3, Sophia Anderson 12, Lizzie Bialas 11, Rachel Glaser 2, Macy Olson 7, Mattie Olson 13, Tailer Thomas 2.
RIGBY — Ruby Murdoch 16, Tylie Jones 19, Camryn Williams 3, Victoria Briggs 2, Brooke Donnelly 9, Anastasia Kennedy 6, Brindy Shipper 4.
Scores
Girls basketball
Blackfoot 56, Madison 37