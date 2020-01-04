At Idaho Falls, Keynion Clark recorded yet another double-double for the Idaho Falls High School boys basketball team in a 54-39 nonconference win over Mountain Home.
Clark had a game-high 23 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocks for the Tigers, who led 25-19 at halftime before stretching the lead to 42-29 after three. Idaho Falls has now won six games in a row.
Jaxon Sorenson added 16 points for Idaho Falls (6-1), which hosts District 91 rival Skyline on Thursday.
IDAHO FALLS 54, MOUNTAIN HOME 39
M.H. 14 5 10 10—39
I.F. 14 11 17 11—54
MOUNTAIN HOME—Kane Binkley 15, Noah Moseley 7, Hyrum Wright 7, Brandon Bethel 4, Anthony Flores 2, John Ybarra 2, Jon Tetrault 2.
IDAHO FALLS—Keynion Clark 23, Jaxon Sorenson 16, Ryan Farnsworth 7, Spencer Moore 6, Dylan Seeley 2.
SUGAR-SALEM 36, BEAR LAKE 35: At Sugar City, the Diggers edged the Bears to avenge their lone loss this season.
The Bears missed a 3-pointer, but made a putback to cut their deficit to 36-35, then time expired. Sugar-Salem head coach Shawn Freeman said he and Bear Lake coach Brandon Carlsen chatted and laughed a little postgame about the low scoring.
“I think we were alluding to our defense was pretty solid on both sides and it’s always a good game with them,” Freeman said.
Hadley Miller had 14 points and Crew Clark added 10 for Sugar-Salem (7-1), which hosts Firth on Tuesday.
SUGAR-SALEM 36, BEAR LAKE 35
Bear Lake 10 5 8 12—35
S-S 11 7 8 10—36
BEAR LAKE—Ashton Carlsen 1, James Alleman 2, Owen Teuscher 19, Tiagen Criswell 1, Matthew Hammond 8, Briston Schrieber 4.
SUGAR-SALEM—Crew Clark 10, Tanner Harris 5, Keyan Nead 4, Hadley Miller 14, Sam Parkinson 2, Rylan Bean 1.
THUNDER BASIN (WYO.) 58, THUNDER RIDGE 54 (OT): At Gillette, Wyo., Thunder Ridge fell in overtime of the third place game at the Gillette Energy Classic Tournament.
Thunder Basin, from Gillette, made seven 3-pointers in the game.
Kayden Toldson had a team and game high 22 points and Tyler Godfrey added 14 for Thunder Ridge (4-5), which plays Tuesday at Skyline.
THUNDER BASIN (WYO.) 58, THUNDER RIDGE 54 (OT)
T.R. 8 16 15 11 4—54
T.B. 9 13 8 20 8—58
THUNDER RIDGE—Bradley Briggs 1, Tao Johnson 8, Tyler Godfrey 15, Dutch Driggs 4, Jay Scoresby 2, Kayden Toldson 22, Porter Harris 2.
THUNDER BASIN—Blaine Allen 19, Mason Hamilton 3, Hayden Sylte 5, Deegan Williams 18, Jordan Klaassen 3, McKale Holte 10.
WEST SIDE 50, RIRIE 35: At Dayton, Ririe fell to West Side in a nonconference game.
Ririe coach Jordan Hamilton said the Pirates outrebounded the Bulldogs and scored off numerous offensive putbacks.
“Even though our shots weren’t falling, I was really proud of my guys,” Hamilton said. The effort was always there.”
Gage Sperry and Tyler Sutton had eight points each to lead Ririe (2-5), which plays Tuesday at South Fremont.
WEST SIDE 50, RIRIE 35
Ririe 8 7 8 12—35
West Side 15 13 9 13—50
RIRIE—Gage Sperry 8, Ryley Holland 3, Tyler Sutton 8, Ryker Player 7, Landon Johnson 3, Harmon Brown 1, Keagan Park 5.
WEST SIDE—unavailable.
WATERSPRINGS 50, CHALLIS 48: At Challis, Watersprings defeated Challis to snap a three-game skid.
Daniel Canfield and Robert Canfield led the Warriors with 15 points each while Gabe Smith added 11 for Watersprings (3-6), which hosts Sho-Ban on Tuesday.
WATERSPRINGS 50, CHALLIS 48
Watersprings 13 9 13 15—50
Challis 17 10 7 14—48
WATERSPRINGS—Daniel Canfield 15, Robert Canfield 15, Gabe Smith 11, Kaden ALdinger 7, Dylan Dostal 2.
CHALLIS-unavailable.
Girls basketball
BONNEVILLE 62, CENTENNIAL 40: At Boise, Bonneville concluded a 3-0 weekend at the annual TimberLion Tournament with a win over Centennial at Timberline High School.
Senior Makayla Sorensen, who last played basketball for the Bees as a sophomore, had 26 points and 10 rebounds in the win.
“This tournament was a really good showing for us,” Bonneville coach Ryan Erikson said.
Sadie Lott added 17 points for the Bees (11-0), who play Tuesday at Blackfoot in a battle for No. 1 in 4A District 6.
BONNEVILLE 62, CENTENNIAL 40
Bonneville 20 5 17 20—62
Centennial 8 6 11 15—40
BONNEVILLE—Hannah Harker 1, Sadie Lott 17, Makayla Sorensen 26, Brooke Cunningham 6, Mariah Jardine 2, Sage Leishman 4, Maely Harrigfeld 6
CENTENNIAL—Taylor Pooley 8, Annie Stinar 10, Caitlyn McMurray 2, Hayley Hatzenbeller 3, Abby Nichols 14, Dahl 3.
EAGLE 44, RIGBY 35: At Boise, Rigby fell to defending 5A state champion Eagle at Timberline High School to end the TimberLion Tournament 2-1.
The Mustangs shot 47 percent from 3-point territory and held Rigby’s Tylie Jones to two points.
“They were on fire, especially the first quarter,” Rigby coach Troy Shippen said. “We tried to play catch up the rest of the game.”
Ruby Murdoch had 14 points to lead the Trojans (9-4), who play Monday at Skyline in a rescheduled game from November.
EAGLE 44, RIGBY 35
Rigby 5 12 5 13—35
Eagle 19 6 12 7—44
RIGBY—Ruby Murdoch 14, Tylie Jones 2, Hallie Boone 2, Camryn Williams 3, Victoria Briggs 3, Kiersten Raymond 1, Brooke Donnelly 6, Anastasia Kennedy 4.
EAGLE—Samantha Elitharp 2, Elise Boockholdt 6, Analynn Bohner 1, Caitlin Michalik 13, Aimee Peery 2, Stephanie Kirk 4, Betsey King 14, Aspen Carter 2.
HILLCREST 56, FERNLEY (NEV.) 46: At Boise, the Knights ended the TimberLion Tournament with a win over Fernley (Nev.) at Borah High School to snap a five-game skid.
Macey Larsen had 23 points to lead Hillcrest, which also got a boost from Hallie Carlson (11 points) and Trinity Larsen (six points).
“I think our big push was Hallie Carlson had some key buckets,” Hillcrest coach Alan Sargent said. “Our defense out of Trinity Larsen was a big spark she caused a lot of turnovers.”
The Knights (4-8) plays Wednesday at Idaho Falls.
HILLCREST 56, FERNLEY (NEV.) 46
Hillcrest 10 8 23 15—56
Fernley 10 9 14 13—46
HILLCREST—Baily Jones 3, Macey Larsen 23, Trinity Larsen 6, Chrissy Olson 2, Hallie Carlson 11, Abigail Parker 6, Brooke Cook 5.
FERNLEY—Burns 11, Jacobsen 8, Sullivan 10, Burkel 2, Bunyard 9, Condie 6.
IDAHO FALLS 32, CAPITAL 27: At Boise, the Tigers ended the TimberLion Tournament with a win over Capital at Borah High School to snap a four-game skid.
Capital led 10-8 at halftime despite a scoreless first quarter, but the second half was Idaho Falls’. Abbey Corgatelli had nine points and Alexis Adams added seven for Idaho Falls (3-10), which hosts Hillcrest on Tuesday.
IDAHO FALLS 32, CAPITAL 27
Capital 0 10 13 4—27
Idaho Falls 4 4 12 12—32
CAPITAL—Peterson 2, Laufenburger 14, Strickland 4, Sarria 7.
IDAHO FALLS—Alexis Adams 7, M. Tucker 4, Kennedy Robertson 2, Calyn Wood 3, Abbey Corgatelli 9, Aubree Duffin 3, M. Hurst 4.
CHALLIS 41, WATERSPRINGS 24: At Challis, the Vikings began 2020 with a nonconference win over the Warriors.
Abigail Yadon returned to the lineup for Watersprings after sitting out the early part of the season due to knee issues from volleyball season.
“The coach put her in a few minutes each quarter,” Challis coach Kari Smith said. “She didn’t play in December (when we played Watersprings last).”
Olivia Farr had 11 points for Challis (4-9, 0-1), which hosts Butte County on Tuesday. Riley Winkelmann and Angie Gomez had six points each for Watersprings (2-7), which plays Tuesday at Sho-Ban.
CHALLIS 41, WATERSPRINGS 24
Watersprings 8 7 4 5—24
Challis 12 8 11 10—41
WATERSPRINGS—Riley Winkelmann 6, Jessica Merkle 2, Joanna Hayes 2, Angie Gomez 6, Rylee Mathison 4, Abigail Yadon 4.
CHALLIS—Austyn Erickson 6, Halle Oerke 5, Alli Rembelski 4, Olivia Farr 11, Zoe D’Orazio 7, Tessa Gregory 8.
Other scores
Boys
Rigby 50, Centennial 46 (OT)
Star Valley (Wyo.) 60, Blackfoot 55 (OT)
Sugar-Salem 36, Bear Lake 35
Girls
Douglas (Wyo.) 74, Thunder Ridge 63
wrestling
SIX RIRIE WRESTLERS REACH MEDAL MATCHES AT BEAR LAKE CLASSIC: At Montpelier, the Bulldogs had six wrestlers place at the Bear Lake Classic tournament.
Connor Parkinson won the 106-pound title by an 8-2 decision over Malad’s Tayson Davis. Both were No. 1 seeds. Hyrum Boone placed fourth at 106.
Layton Yearsley took second at 160 and Gabe Sommers took second at 195. Both of those matches featured the No. 1 seeded wrestlers.
Stetson Machen (fourth at 120) and Tanner Smith (fourth at 145) also placed for the Bulldogs. Star Valley (Wyo.) won the team title with 325 points. Grace placed second (156), Malad third (141) and Ririe was fourth with 110 points.