At Boise, the West Jefferson High School girls basketball team got 30 points from senior Jordi Holdaway in a 50-45 loss to Cole Valley in the 2A state third-place game at Bishop Kelly High School.
Holdaway added eight rebounds, three assists and six steals in her final game for West Jefferson, which ended the season 18-11. The Chargers led 20-19 at halftime and 33-32 after three in a game that was close throughout.
”The girls played awesome on defense,” West Jefferson coach Jalena Dixon said. “In the second half, there were a couple of second chance shots that got us.”
Senior Makiah Rogers added nine points (including three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter) for West Jefferson, which graduates six.
”They’ve just been gritty all year,” Dixon said. “They never give up. It’s cool to coach girls that don’t give up and they believe they can do it.”
COLE VALLEY 50, WEST JEFFERSON 45West Jefferson 8 11 13 13--45Cole Valley 11 9 13 17--50WEST JEFFERSON (45)--Abigail Williams 2, Jordi Holdaway 30, Makiah Rogers 9, Saige Moss 2, Taneal Wright 2. FG: 15-51. FT: 12-17. 3-POINTERS: 3-12 (Rogers 3-6). TOTAL FOULS: 20. FOULED OUT: Wright.COLE VALLEY (50)--Karina Olson 2, Ellie Fraas 1, Lyndsie Krogh 11, Savannah Khoury 14, Anna Veeck 12, Maddie Cooke 10. FG: 18-37. FT: 12-27. 3-POINTERS: 2-3 (Crow 1-1, Veeke 1-1). TOTAL FOULS: 19. FOULED OUT: None.
3A State Tournament
SNAKE RIVER 47, BONNERS FERRY 36: At Skyview High School, Josee Steadman scored a game-high 17 points to help propel Snake River to the 3A conslation championship after a 47-36 win over Bonners Ferry.
The Panthers led by one after the opening quarter, but outscored Bonners Ferry 25-14 over the next two quarters to take control of the game.
Steadman also made three of the Panthers four 3-pointers in the game.
Abby Morgan added 11 points for the Panthers who finish the season 17-8.
SNAKE RIVER 47, BONNERS FERRY 36
Snake River 7 15 10 15 – 47
Bonners Ferry 6 9 6 15 – 36
SNAKE RIVER (47) – Abby Tew 1, Adia Goff 4, Josee Steadman 17, Kassidee Campbell 2, Abby Morgan 11, Jordyn Gilbert 4, Mila Harper 8. FG: 16. FT: 11-22. 3-pointers: 4(Goff, Steadman 3). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: none.
BONNERS FERRY (36) – Baylee Blackmore 3, Jerzie Pluid 11, Holly Ansley 20, Emma Pinkerton 2. FG: 14. FT: 7-14. 3-pointers: 1(Ansley). Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: none.
Boys Basketball
At Driggs, the last 24 hours were wild for the South Fremont High School boys basketball team.
After leaving St. Anthony at 4:30 Friday afternoon to head to Driggs to take on Teton, state highway 33 was shut down stranding the team in Driggs and forcing the 3A District tournament elimination game with the Redskins to be postponed.
After spending a night in a Driggs hotel, the Cougars came out on the right side of a 71-70 double overtime win over the Redskins.
“I’m proud of how our boys handled a difficult situation,” South Fremont coach Ryon Pope said. “We had to find a hotel last minute and the kids had no extra clothes or anything. I had to run to the dollar store to get toothbrushes for everyone.”
The delay seemed to cause a bit of s slow start as the Cougars trailed by seven at halftime.
After the half, South Fremont clawed their way back and sent the game into overtime.
“Neither team led by more than three or four in the fourth quarter,” Pope said. “We missed a lot of free throws tonight, 18 of them and that was big as well.”
After finishing the first overtime tied, Nick Hammond hit four throws to give the Cougars a four point lead with 15 seconds to go. Teton’s Carson Reiley nailed a 3-pointer as the final buzzer sounded to make the final 71-70.
Kyler Yancey led South Fremont with 15 points. Edwin Smith added 13.
Dusty Hess led Teton with 19 points, Reiley added 16.
Teton finished the season 12-9.
South Fremont (9-14) will travel to Sugar City to take on Sugar-Salem for the district championship on Monday. The game tips off at 7 p.m.
SOUTH FREMONT 71, TETON 70, 2OT
South Fremont 14 8 18 15 8 8 -71
Teton 14 15 15 11 8 7 – 70
SOUTH FREMONT (71) – Dallin Orme 3, Talon Maupin 3, Nick Hammond 9, Edwin Smith 13, Kyler Yancey 15, Kaimen Peebles 5, Jace Neville 12, Tag Bair 12. FG: 22. FT: 24-42. 3-POINTERS:1 (Maupin). TOTAL FOULS: 28. FOULED OUT: Orme, Maupin, Yancey.
TETON (70) – Hyrum Heuseveldt 3, Fletcher Wartig 5, Dusty Hess 19, Harrison Moulton 7, Luke Thompson 4, Satchel Heinin 12, Carson Reiley 16, Xander Vontz 4. FG: 18. FT: 24-40. 3-POINTERS: 11 (Heusevedlt, Hess 3, Wartig, Hnin, Reiley 3). TOTAL FOULS: 30. FOULED OUT: Hess, Moulton, Thompson, Heinin.
5A District 5-6 tournament
MADISON 46, HIGHLAND 29: At Rexburg, it’s tough to beat a time four times in one season.
But the Madison High School boys basketball team did that Saturday night with a 46-29 victory over Highland to punch a ticket to the 5A state tournament.
“Give Highland a lot of credit,” Madison coach Travis Schwab said. “They were very patient with the ball and took us out of what we normally do. We made some halftime adjustments and the kids executed.”
The game was tied at halftime, but the Bobcats outscored the Rams 33-16 in the second half and 21-9 in the third quarter.
“Our halftime chant was composure,” Schwab said. “We took them out of their game plan and we punched a ticket to state.”
Kyle Jackson and Spencer Hathaway led Madison with nine points.
Madison (21-3) take on Rigby for the district championship Tuesday at Rigby High School at 7 p.m.
MADISON 46, HIGHLAND 29
Highland 8 5 9 7 — 29
Madison 6 7 21 12 — 46
HIGHLAND (29) – VanSickle 3, Jensen 3, Driscoll 6, Demuzio 6, Bell 2, Tracy 6, Washike 3. FG: 12. FT: 2-7. 3-pointers: 3(Jensen, Dricoll, Washieke). Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: none.
MADISON (46) – Jordan Porter 3, CarsonDowney 7, Jaden Schwab 4, Mason McWhorter 6, Bohlder Murray 6, Kyle Jackson 9, Dawson Wills 2, Spencer Hathaway 9. FG: 16. FT: 12-16. 3-POINTERS: 2 (Porter, Murray). TOTAL FOULS: 16. FOULED OUT: McWhorter.
2A District 6 Tournament
RIRIE 46, NORTH FREMONT 37: At St. Anthony, for three quarters of their 2A District 6 semifinal against North Fremont, the Ririe High School boys basketball team was locked in a defensive battle.
Something had to give and it did when Ririe’s Jonathan Scott went on a personal 7-0 run to help Ririe clinch a berth in the 2A state basketball tournament with a 46-37 win.
“The defensive intensity from North Fremont was consistent all night,” Bulldogs coach Eric Torgerson said. “But Jonathan was great all night. He missed just one shot all night.”
Scott finished with a game-high 20 points including four 3-pointers.
Garrett Hawkes led North Fremont with 24 points.
North Fremont (16-5) will take on Firth Monday with a berth in the district title game on the line. That game begins at 7 p.m. at South Fremont High School.
Ririe (21-1) will take on the winner of Monday’s game on Wednesday for the district championship.
RIRIE 46, NORTH FREMONT 37
North Fremont 6 15 10 6 — 37
Ririe 6 11 10 19 — 46
NORTH FREMONT (37) – Blake Oberhansley 6, Bridger Lenz 2, C. Hill 5, Garrett Hawkes 24. FG: 16. FT: 2-5. 3-POINTERS: 3 (C. Hill, Hawkes 2). TOTAL FOULS: 16. FOULED OUT: None.
RIRIE (46) — Lars Sutton 12, Mateo Rosen 3, Jonathan Scott 20, Michael Ure 11. FG: 17. FT: 8-12. 3-POINTERS: 4 (Scott 4). TOTAL FOULS: 14. FOULED OUT: None.
FIRTH 43, WEST JEFFERSON 31: At St. Anthony, Jace Erickson scored a game-high 15 points to keep Firth’s season alive after a 43-31 win over West Jefferson in the 2A District 6 tournament.
The Cougars led 13-11 after one half of play.
Firth outscored the Panthers 16-9 in the third quarter and 30-20 in the second half for the win.
West Jefferson finishes the season 5-18.
Firth (12-11) takes on North Fremont in an elimination game on Monday at 7 p.m. at South Fremont High School.
FIRTH 43, WEST JEFFERSON 31
West Jefferson 4 7 9 11 – 31
Firth 3 10 16 14 – 43
WEST JEFFERSON (31) – Jacobs 4, B. Larsen 5, L. Larsen 2, Ricks 6, Morton 3.
FIRTH (43) – Ben Park 11, Kai Park 2, Colton Mecham 8, Tanner Killpack 9, Jace Erickson 15.