At Thunder Ridge, the Madison and Thunder Ridge softball teams split a conference doubleheader full of home runs.
Hailey Mortensen, Carlie Arnold, Karly Hanosky and April Pennell each had home runs in Madison’s 16-2 win in five innings in game one. Hanosky went 4 for 4 with two doubles, a home run and a stolen base while Arnold went 2 for 4 with a double, a home run and a stolen base. Savannah Fuhriman had a triple for Thunder Ridge.
The Titans went yard in a 10-7 game two win, getting three home runs from Sierra John and a home run from McKenna Trejo. John had four RBIs and Trejo went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Thunder Ridge (5-7, 2-4 5A District 5-6), which hosts Rigby today in a doubleheader.
Hanosky and Arnold each went 2 for 4 with an RBI for Madison (5-8-1 , 4-4 5A District 5-6), which plays Friday at Skyline.
MADISON 16, THUNDER RIDGE 2 (5 INNINGS)
Madison 032 56—16 11 2
TRidge 100 01—2 3 5
MADISON—Pitchers: Carlie Arnold 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Arnold 2-4, Karly Hanosky 4-4. 2B: Arnold, Hanosky 2, April Thompson. HR: Hailey Mortensen, Arnold, Hanosky, April Pennell. SB: Arnold, Cyra Burbidge 3, Hanosky, Mortensen, Pennell 4, April Thompson.
THUNDER RIDGE—Pitchers: McKenna Trejo 3 IP, 7 H, 10 R, 7 ER, 3 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: none. 2B: Trejo. 3B: Savannah Fuhriman. RBI: Hawkes, Trejo. SB: Sierra John.
THUNDER RIDGE 10, MADISON 7
Madison 204 100 0—7 10 2
T. Ridge 301 132 x—10 12 3
MADISON—Pitchers: Carlie Arnold 1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; April Pennell 5 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 6 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Arnold 2-4, Karly Hanosky 2-4, Marianna Weaver 2-3. RBI: Weaver, Arnold, Hanosky, Pennell, Cyra Burbridge 2. SB: Maddy Jensen 2, Hailey Mortensen, Weaver 2, Pennell.
THUNDER RIDGE—Pitchers: Kambry Miller 7 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 7 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: McKenna Trejo 2-4, AryLue Jones 2-4, Kalli McLaren 2-3. 2B: Chloe Hawkes. HR: Sierra John 3, Trejo. RBI: Hawkes 2, John 4, Miller, Trejo 2.
BLACKFOOT 2, IDAHO FALLS 1: At Blackfoot, the Blackfoot High School softball team won a battle of 4A District 6 unbeatens Tuesday with a 2-1 victory over Idaho Falls.
The teams, which entered Tuesday’s game with identical 4-0 conference records, combined for nine hits and four errors. Three of those errors were by Idaho Falls, which Tigers head coach Traci Wilkinson said proved to be the difference in the game.
“Two of them were in the third and one was in the first,” Wilkinson said. “We knew this was gonna be a tough game for us. We’ll learn from this. We face them again tomorrow and hopefully we come out on top.”
Kyah Anderson went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Blackfoot (9-1, 5-0 4A District 6). Jaidyn Clement went 2 for 3 with two doubles while Olivia Hillam went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Idaho Falls (14-2, 4-1 4A District 6). The teams play again today at Feist Field in Tautphaus Park.
BLACKFOOT 2, IDAHO FALLS 1
I.F. 001 000 0—1 5 3
Blackfoot 011 000 x—2 4 1
IDAHO FALLS—Pitchers: Kennedy Burton 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K. Leading hitters: Jaidyn Clement 2-3, Olivia Hillam 2-3. 2B: Clement 2. RBI: Hillam.
BLACKFOOT—Pitchers: Kymber Wieland 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 5 K. Leading hitters: Kyah Henderson 2-3. RBI: Henderson.
BONNEVILLE 10, SHELLEY 1: At Bonneville, the Bees took a dominating conference win over the Russets.
Olivia Lemons went 4 for 5 with a double, two RBIs and three stolen bases, Robyn Taylor went 2 for 4 with a home run and Aly Radford went 2 for 4 with a double for Bonneville (5-10, 3-2 4A District 6), which plays today at Shelley (3-10, 2-3 4A District 6).
BONNEVILLE 10, SHELLEY 1
Shelley 000 001 0—1 3 6
Bonneville 211 204 x—10 11 2
SHELLEY—Pitchers: Kodie Dye 6 IP, 11 H, 10 R, 3 ER, 5 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: none. SB: Ashley Hathaway, Jenna Tenerowicz
BONNEVILLE—Pitchers: Annie Elliott 7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 14 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Olivia Lemons 4-5, Aly Radford 2-4, Robyn Taylor 2-4. 2B: Lemons, Harrigfeld, Radford. HR: Taylor. RBI: Ryley Baker, Maely Harrigfeld, A. Harrigfeld, Elliott, Shandell Carter, Lemons 2. SB: Harrigfeld, Lemons 3.
SKYLINE 7, HILLCREST 1: At Skyline, Rilee Blanchard surrendered just one run into the fifth inning as the Grizzlies picked up their first win on the season.
Skyline (1-10, 1-4 4A District 6) and Hillcrest (1-12, 0-5) play again today at Hillcrest.
SKYLINE 7, HILLCREST 1
Hillcrest 000 001 0 — 1 6 1
Skyline 122 002 x — 7 12 2
HILLCREST — Pitchers: Howell 6.0 IP, 12 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 2 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Gonzalez 2-4. 2B: Gonzalez. RBI: Shiffer.
SKYLINE — Pitchers: Rilee Blanchard 4.2 IP, 6 H, 1, 1 ER, 6 K, 1 BB; Ashlen Huntsman 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Jaida Valenzuela 3-4, Elizabeth Peters 2-4, Analise Cheret 2-3. 2B: Peters. HR: Peters. RBI: Valenzuela, Huntsman, Peters, Cheret.
WEST JEFFERSON 6, SNAKE RIVER 3: At Terreton, West Jefferson defeated Snake River in a clash of eastern Idaho small school powerhouse softball programs.
It was the first meeting between the teams in close to a decade, West Jefferson head coach Raquel Torgerson said.
“They’ve always had a solid, solid program,” Torgerson said. “I felt like our team focused on being a little more disciplined and trying to cut our fielding errors out.”
Madi Pancheri went 2 for 3, Tyra Pancheri went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, Baylee Mason had a home run and an RBI, Makiah Rogers had a triple and an RBI and Jalette Peterson had a double for West Jefferson (7-1), which plays Ririe on Thursday at Tautphaus Park.
WEST JEFFERSON 6, SNAKE RIVER 3
S. River 200 010 0—3 4 4
W. Jefferson 500 001 x—6 7 4
SNAKE RIVER—Pitchers: Anna Larsen 6 IP, 7 H, 1 BB, 5 K, 2 HBP. Leading hitters: none. RBI: Emma Warren.
WEST JEFFERSON—Pitchers: J’Mae Torgerson 4 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 3 K; Kyla Johnson 3 IP, 1 H, 0 BB, 3 K. Leading hitters: Madi Pancheri 2-3, Tyra Pancheri 2-3. 2B: T. Pancheri, Jalette Peterson. 3B: Rogers. HR: Mason. RBI: Rogers, Mason, T. Pancheri 2.
Baseball
BLACKFOOT 10, BEAR LAKE 0 (6 INNINGS): At Blackfoot, Juan Pimentel, Isaiah Thomas and Tehgan Bassett held Bear Lake to three singles and the Broncos scored twice on wild pitches to end the game in the sixth inning.
Blackfoot (7-8-1) hosts Shelley on Thursday.
BLACKFOOT 10, BEAR LAKE 0 (6 INNINGS)
B.Lake 000 000 — 0 3 2
Blackfoot 106 003 — 10 10 1
BEAR LAKE — Pitchers: Carlsenp 5.0 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Culver 0.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Rowland 0.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB.
BLACKFOOT — Pitchers: Juan Pimentel 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 2 BB; Isaiah Thomas 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 0 BB; Tehgan Bassett 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Ethan Case 2-2, Chase Turner 3-4, Carlos Pimentel 2-3. 2B: Jace Jorgensen, Turner. RBI: Jorgensen, Pimentel, Turner 3.
SNAKE RIVER 11, WEST JEFFERSON 0 (5 INNINGS): At Terreton, Payton Brooks tossed a five-inning shutout and also had two hits, including a triple.
The Panthers (6-9) host Marsh Valley on Friday.
SNAKE RIVER 11, WEST JEFFERSON 0 (5 INNINGS)
S.River 141 41 — 11 12 0
W.Jefferson 000 00 — 0 3 4
SNAKE RIVER — Pitchers: Payton Brooks 5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 12 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Brooks 2-4, Siler Serr 2-3. 2B: Gage Hirning, Kaden Martin. 3B: Brooks. RBI: Cole Gillins 2, Tucker Hansen, Hirning 2, Benson Isom 2, Kaden Martin, Bridger Wray.
WEST JEFFERSON — Pitchers: Calder 1.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 0 BB; Grimes 1.2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Hall 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: 2B: Grimes.
SUGAR-SALEM 12, TETON 2 (6 INNINGS): At Sugar City, the Diggers jumped out to an early lead and ended this one early. Curtis Drake struck out nine in a six-inning complete game to notch the victory.
Sugar-Salem (12-8) is at South Fremont on Thursday.
SUGAR-SALEM 12, TETON 2
Teton 000 200 — 2 5 4
Sugar 320 025 — 12 12 1
TETON — Pitchers: Carson Reiley 5.0 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 5 K, 4 BB; Harry Moulton 0.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Fletcher Wartig 2-3, Reiley 2-3. 2B: Reiley. RBI: Reiley.
SUGAR-SALEM — Pitchers: Curtis Drake 6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 9 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Tanner Harris 2-4, Hayden Crapo 2-2, Kyle Ostermiller 2-4. 2B: Kaden Malstrom. 3B: Drake, Harris, Ostermiller. RBI: Crapo, Kyzon Garner, Harris 2, Malstrom, Ostermiller.
Tennis
IDAHO FALLS 9, SKYLINE 3
Boys singles: Rhett Price (SKY) def. Sam Vance by forfeit; Jack Groberg (IF) def. Bryce Fowers 6-0, 6-0; Luke Rodel (IF) def. Kade Nef 6-0, 6-0
Girls singles: Lilly Crone (IF) def. Emily Stuart 6-0, 7-6; Alexis Adams (IF) def. Frida Rodriguez 6-1, 6-1; Kate Barrett (IF) def. Tana Johnson 6-2, 6-2
Boys doubles: Dallin Gardner/Hunter Romrell (IF) def. Zach Hansen/Eric Johnson 6-2, 4-6, 6-3; Carsen Austin/Will Webb (SKY) def. Houston Facer/Austin Sumsion 6-4, 7-6
Girls doubles: Whitney Black/Rachel Harris (IF) def. Maggie Jones/Anna St. Mitchel 6-0, 6-0; Anna Barrett/Maddy Cook (IF) def. Symphony Garcia/Grace Houghton 6-1, 6-0
Mixed doubles: Josh Francis/Muriel Stuart (SKY) def. Trevin Facer/Claire Andary 2-6, 6-4, 6-4; Jackson Baker/Brooklyn Smith (IF) def. Josh Hansen/Lizzie Bialas 6-2, 6-4
Monday’s Results
Baseball
HILLCREST 4, MADISON 2: At Hillcrest, an RBI single by Matt Morrison in the fifth inning was followed by a steal of home by Caleb Harris as the Knights (12-6) held off the Bobcats.
Hillcrest is at Bonneville on Wednesday.
Madison (3-11) plays Thursday at Thunder Ridge.
HILLCREST 4, MADISON 2
Madison 000 011 0 — 2 3 3
Hillcrest 020 020 x — 4 6 5
MADISON — Pitchers: Carter Boice 4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Marc Telford 1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Landon Drake 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: 2B: Davis Berry.
HILLCREST — Pitchers: Jace Hanson 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Luke Patterson 3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Caleb Harris 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: 2B: Kolter Smith. RBI: Matt Morrison.
IDAHO FALLS 6, BLACKFOOT 2: At Melaleuca Field, Zach Lee gave up two runs in six strong innings and Paul Wilson finished 2 for 2 with a double and home run for the Tigers (11-3).
Idaho Falls plays Skyline on Thursday at Melaleuca Field.
IDAHO FALLS 6, BLACKFOOT 2
Blackfoot 001 001 0 — 2 6 2
I.F. 010 302 x — 6 8 0
BLACKFOOT — Pitchers: Jace Grimmett 3.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 K, 1 BB; Candon Dahle 3.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Cayden Cornell 2-3. 2B: Jace Jorgensen.
IDAHO FALLS — Pitchers: Zach Lee 6.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Nate Rose 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Paul Wilson 2-2. 2B: Cannon Thompson, Wilson, Caden White, Rose. HR: Paul Wilson. RBI: Thompson, Wilson, White 2, Chris Dompier.
RIGBY 23, THUNDER RIDGE 5 (5 INNINGS), RIGBY 13, THUNDER RIDGE 8: At Rigby, the Trojans scored early and often. Trey Saathoff knocked in four runs and Trey Armstrong picked up the win as the beneficiary of early run support in the first game. Saathoff had two more hits in the second game as the Trojans improved to 4-10, 3-3 in 5A District 5-6.
Thunder Ridge dropped to 1-13, 0-5 in 5A District 5-6.
RIGBY 23, THUNDER RIDGE 5 (5 INNINGS)
TRidge 20 120 — 5 9 6
Rigby 768 2x — 23 17 2
THUNDER RIDGE — Pitchers: Kaysen Isom 1.1 IP, 8 H, 10 R, 8 ER, 1 K, 3 BB; Dawson Dunthorn 1.1 IP, 8 H, 11 R, 9 ER, 0 K, 5 BB; Colby Scott 1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Tanner Webb 2-3, Isom 2-2, Ayson Webb 2-2. 3B: Kaysen Isom. RBI: Lane Gillespie, Isom, A. Webb 2.
RIGBY — Pitchers: Trey Armstrong 5.0 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Trey Saathoff 3-4, Mcgwire Jephson 3-4, Connor Martin 2-3, Dayne Loundsbury 3-3, Kolby Osborn 2-3. 2B: Jephson. 3B: Loundsbury. RBI: Saathoff 4, Jephson, Clark 2, Armstrong, Hendricks, Martin, Loundsbury 4, Osborn, Garner.
RIGBY 13, THUNDER RIDGE 8
TRidge 020 320 1 — 8 10 1
Rigby 401 026 x — 13 10 3
THUNDER RIDGE — Pitchers: Mason Dale 4.2 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 6 K, 5 BB; Dylan Forsgren 0.2 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Cade Lowe 0.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Tanner Webb 2-4, Lane Gillespie 2-2, Lowe 2-3. 2B: Dale, Forsgren, Lowe. 3B: Webb. RBI: Dale, Kaysen Isom, Webb 4.
RIGBY — Pitchers: Loundsbury 4.2 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 1 BB; Jephson 2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Saathoff 2-2, Clark 2-3, Osborn 2-3. 2B: Jephson, Clark. RBI: Clark 2, Martin 3, Osborn 2, Gilbert.
MALAD 16, SNAKE RIVER 7: At Blackfoot, Malad pounded out 17 hits and put the game away with a 10-run third inning.
MALAD 16, SNAKE RIVER 7
Malad 30(10) 300 0 — 16 17 7
S.River 321 010 0 — 7 9 1
MALAD — NA
SNAKE RIVER — Pitchers: Gage Hirning 2.0 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Cole Gillins 0.2 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 K, 3 BB; Chase Harral 4.1 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Treyton Young 2-4, Siler Serr 3-4. 2B: Benson Isom. 3B: Siler Serr. RBI: Payton Brooks, Dalton Capell, Harral, Isom, Serr.
BONNEVILLE JV 3, SOUTH FREMONT 2 (8 INNINGS): At Bonneville, South Fremont rallied to tie the game in the seventh, but the Bees took advantage of an error in the eighth to plate the winning run.
BONNEVILLE JV 3, SOUTH FREMONT 2 (8 INNINGS)
S.Fremont 000 000 20 — 2 5 3
Bonneville 002 000 01 — 3 5 0
SOUTH FREMONT — Pitchers: Sawyer Klinger 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 0 BB; Karter Yancey 3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 0 BB; Payton Hollist 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 3 BB; German Gonzalez 1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Kyler Yancey 2-2, Karter Yancey 2-3. 2B: German Gonzalez, Kyler Yancey, Karter Yancey. RBI: Gonzalez 2.
BONNEVILLE — Pitchers: Caleb Boone 3.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 4 BB; Hutson 4.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 K, 5 BB. Leading hitters: RBI: Riley Bowman, Boone M.
Softball
FIRTH 14, TETON 6: At Firth, Kelsey Cardenas picked up the win with a complete game and belted a homer.
The Cougars (4-7) host Declo today in a doubleheader.
FIRTH 14, TETON 6
Teton 005 001 0 — 6 11 8
Firth 310 613 x — 14 4 1
TETON — Pitchers: Sadie Hicks 4.0 IP, 4 H, 10 R, 6 ER, 3 K, 5 BB; Caisey Lerwill 2.0 IP, 0 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Janie Nelson 2-4, Sayler Kunz 2-3. 3B: Bekah Park. RBI: Sydney McCallum, Nelson 2, Park, Caisey Lerwill.
FIRTH — Pitchers: Kelsey Cardenas 7.0 IP, 11 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: HR: Cardenas. RBI: Cardenas 2, Brooklyn Clayson 2, Mckenna Hogan, Kate Leslie.
Golf
Shelley, Idaho Falls, Thunder Ridge at Shelley
Monday at Idaho Falls Country Club
Girls
Team scores: Thunder Ridge 193, Shelley 216, Idaho Falls INC
Medalist: Nicole Nelson (Shelley) 38
Individuals
THUNDER RIDGE (193)—Amber Bigler 43, Taygan Haycock 46, Lindsey Webster 51, Hailee Anderson 53, Kailey Wheeler 56
SHELLEY (216)—Nicole Nelson 38, Kyla Shaw 55, Tenlee Williams 61, Breanna Foster 62, Noelia Reyes 62
IDAHO FALLS (INC)—London Hall 44, Zoe Wilkinson 63
Boys
Team scores: Idaho Falls 176, Thunder Ridge 192, Shelley 218
Medalist: Brandon Ball (Idaho Falls) 36
Individuals
IDAHO FALLS (176)—Brandon Ball 36, Jaedon Thompson 43, Nick Kempkers 46, Logan Shelley 51, Will Taylor 52
THUNDER RIDGE (192)—Jayden Kunz 46, Chris Palmisciano 47, Ty Olney 47, Brady Holverson 52, Trey Hopkins 55
SHELLEY (218)—Kegan Hollist 54, Zeke Archibald 54, Cooper Mitchell 55, Preston Kohler 55, Will Hardee 59
Tennis
HILLCREST 11, RIGBY 4
Boys singles: Daniel Crofts (H) def. Joey Summers 7-5, 6-3; Jndy Hansen (R) def. Max Pendlebury 6-1, 6-3; Balor Reilly (H) def. Ross Meyers 6-1, 6-1
Girls singles: Marie Phelan (H) def. Brodie Brown 6-0, 6-0; Nicole Tran (H) def. Emma Taylor 6-0, 6-1; Sophia Lopez (H) def. Leah Brown 6-1, 6-0
Boys doubles: Brock Taylor/Ethan Serr (H) def. Ethan Hansen/Jacob Gambles 6-0, 7-6; Bridger Oswald/Tagg Olaveson (R) def. Grant Neville/Bryten Rothwell 7-6, 7-5; Jace Moscon/Jason C (H) def. Wyatt Taylor/Quinn Young 6-3, 7-6
Girls doubles: Emily Biddulph/Nicole Griggs (H) def. Adrian Paschall/Jayce Hawke 6-0, 6-1; Anna Marlowe/Savannah Meikle (H) def. Sky Jones/Layni Byington 6-1, 6-2; Shaylee Taylor/Emily Poole (R) 6-3, 6-2
Mixed doubles: Matthew Zollinger/Raegan Olsen (H) def. Kade Hall/Brianna Brown 6-4, 6-2; Nate Walter/Abby Barnes (H) def. Benz Summers/Kyla Campbell 6-1, 6-3; Ben Wells/Mikayla Gardner (R) def. AJ Dahkle/Mackenzie Elison 6-7, 7-6, 6-4