At Firth, the Firth High School girls basketball team won a marathon game over Ririe to move to 3-0 in Nuclear Conference play.
The Cougars outlasted the Bulldogs 47-46 in double overtime thanks to Megan Jolley’s free throw with one second left in the second overtime. It was her lone point of the game, and it came after being fouled upon making an offensive rebound.
“It was a fun game to be a part of,” Firth coach Sharla Cook said. “Ririe is an excellent team. That was a big win for our program.”
She added that Hailey Gee, who had 23 points, had a great game. Hailey Barker added nine for Firth (10-4, 3-0), which hosts North Fremont on Saturday.
Dallas Sutton had 14 to lead Ririe (6-8, 1-2), which hosts Malad on Saturday.
FIRTH 47, RIRIE 46 (2 OT)
Ririe 10 4 13 9 6 4—46
Firth 14 11 3 8 6 4—47
RIRIE—Breyer Newman 8, Paige Martinez 4, Sara Boone 8, Jordan Scott 5, Dallas Sutton 14, Maggie Ball 7.
FIRTH—Cassi Robbins 5, Brooklyn Clayson 2, Hailey Gee 23, Kiley Mecham 4, Nicole McKinnon 3, Megan Jolley 1, Hailey Barker 9.
BUTTE COUNTY 44, SHELLEY 42: At Arco, the 1A Division I Pirates defeated 4A Shelley in a tightly contested nonconference game.
Butte County coach Carla Hansen said the game was scheduled about a week ago due to Shelley needing to add some games to its schedule. Hansen said there were multiple lead changes in the second half.
Kaylie Peebles had 15 points to lead Shelley (0-13), which hosts Sugar-Salem tonight. Kelsey Isham had 10 points for Butte County (8-4), which hosts West Jefferson tonight.
BUTTE COUNTY 44, SHELLEY 42
Shelley 10 7 17 7—42
Butte County 14 11 12 7—44
SHELLEY—Brooke Kidman 5, Kassidy Arzola 8, Hailey Christensen 3, Clara Benson 8, Alexis Leckington 3, Kaylie Peebles 15.
BUTTE COUNTY—Kiya McAffee 9, Maddi Kniffin 3, Anna Knight 6, Belle Beard 4, Mckenzie Gamett 4, Emilee Hansen 8, Kelsey Isham 10.
NORTH FREMONT 55, SALMON 23: At Ashton, the Huskies defeated Salmon for their first conference win.
Ryan Rowbury led three North Fremont players in double-digit scoring totals with 14 points. Brylie Greener added 12 and Mariya Hoffner added 10 for the Huskies (5-7, 1-1), which plays Saturday at North Fremont. Salmon (3-7, 0-2) hosts West Jefferson on Saturday.
NORTH FREMONT 55, SALMON 23
Salmon 4 6 6 7—23
North Fremont 14 17 14 10—55
SALMON—Pilkerton 2, Tarkalson 2, Matthews 4, Sygit 4, Nelson 2, Lewis 6, A. Williams 3.
NORTH FREMONT—Graycee Litton 9, Ellie Miller 7, Remi Litton 3, Ryan Rowbury 14, Brylie Greener 12, Mariya Hoffner 10.
Boys basketball
RIGBY 54, BONNEVILLE 41: At Bonneville, a 21-point fourth quarter sent Rigby past Bonneville in a nonconference game.
The game was tight throughout with a single-digit margin with four minutes left to play. Bonneville coach John Tucker said Rigby’s Britton Berrett came up clutch in the fourth quarter, going 8-for-8 from the free throw line and scoring 13 points.
“Our kids came out and really got after them,” Tucker said. “They did some really good things.”
Berrett had 25 points and Keegan Thompson added 12 for Rigby (10-1), which plays Saturday at Skyline.
Carson Johnson had 15 to lead the Bees (4-6), who host Thunder Ridge on Saturday.
RIGBY 54, BONNEVILLE 41
Rigby 11 12 10 21—54
Bonneville 13 8 10 10—41
RIGBY—Kaden Miller 3, Britton Berrett 25, Christian Fredricksen 6, Keegan Thompson 12, Brycen Uffens 6, Tanoa Togiai 2.
BONNEVILLE—Jordan Perez 4, Kellan Bird 5, Carson Johnson 15, Cy Gummow 4, Carson Judy 6, Devin McDonald 3, Jackson Hurley 4.
MADISON 67, HILLCREST 47: At Rexburg, a 21-point first quarter set the tone for Madison in a nonconference win over Hillcrest.
Thanks to that early lead, the Bobcats built a 37-20 halftime lead and 50-34 lead after three quarters.
“That first quarter, our kids were rocking,” Madison coach Travis Schwab said. “It was all about our defense.”
Cooper Kesler had 16 points for Hillcrest (3-8), which hosts Skyline on Wednesday. Taden King had 17 points and Dawson Wills added 13 for Madison (7-4), which plays Saturday at Idaho Falls.
MADISON 67, HILLCREST 47
Hillcrest 7 13 14 13—47
Madison 21 16 13 17—67
HILLCREST—Kesler 16, Patterson 4, Kofe 5, Austin 9, Kunz 5, Weatherly 3, Hatch 2, Finch 3.
MADISON—Carson Downey 7, Tyson Lerwill 4, Wesley Jensen 8, Dawson Wills 13, Mark Williams 8, Pierce 2, Taden King 17, Joey Williams 8.
HIGHLAND 69, THUNDER RIDGE 52: At Thunder Ridge, the Titans fell to the Rams in a conference game.
Thunder Ridge held a 20-18 halftime lead before Highland poured in 51 points in the second half. The Rams made eight 3-pointers, including a 3-for-6 performance by Cedar Washakie. The teams made numerous trips to the free throw line, with Highland shooting 17-for-23 and Thunder Ridge going 26-for-38.
Kayden Toldson had 23 points to lead the Titans (4-7, 0-3), who play Saturday at Bonneville.
HIGHLAND 69, THUNDER RIDGE 52
Highland 6 12 23 28—69
Thunder Ridge 10 10 9 23—52
HIGHLAND—Easton Rudd 2, Cooper Duffin 14, Easton Durham 6, Nate Carter 3, Wyatt Driscoll 2, Ryan Shreve 6, Mason Mickelsen 4, DT Shore 2, Jayden Bell 9, Cedar Washakie 19, Isaac Clark 2.
THUNDER RIDGE—Bradley Briggs 2, Tao Johnson 5, Tyler Godfrey 1, Jordan Brizzee 5, Zach Marlowe 4, Dutch Driggs 4, Jay Scoresby 4, Kayden Toldson 23, Porter Harris 2, Gary Southwick 2.
MACKAY 77, GRACE LUTHERAN 38: At Mackay, Chase Green scored 27 points for the Miners in a win over Grace Lutheran.
The Miners led 51-19 at halftime.
“They kids are a lot more engaged the last few weeks,” Mackay coach Kelvin Krosch said. “They’re progressing very well.”
Nolan Moorman added 12 points for Mackay (7-3, 3-0), which hosts Challis on Wednesday.
MACKAY 77, GRACE LUTHERAN 38
Grace Lutheran 4 15 14 5—38
Mackay 23 28 21 5—77
GRACE LUTHERAN—Yaminez 12, Spencer 5, Bessel 15, Cummins 2, Hess 4.
MACKAY—Kyle Peterson 6, Marcado 2, Nolan Moorman 12, Devin Lynch 5, Sereck Peterson 4, Jacoda Whitworth 7, Chase Green 27, Kolton Holt 9, Nick Barnhardt 3.
BUTTE COUNTY 54, TAYLOR’S CROSSING 40: At Arco, the Pirates defeated the Eagles for a conference win.
Butte County coach Radley Gamett said the Pirates began the fourth quarter on a 9-0 run.
Bridger Hansen had a game-high 22 points while Brady McAffee added 11 and Tyler Wanstrom had 10 for Butte County (6-4, 1-1), which hosts West Jefferson on Tuesday.
BUTTE COUNTY 54, TAYLOR’S CROSSING 40
Taylor’s Crossing 5 13 9 13—40
Butte County 14 13 7 20—54
TAYLOR’S CROSSING—Hammond 13, Hatch 2, Hansen 6, Chamberlain 7, Shannon 12.
BUTTE COUNTY—Sage Cummins 7, Tyler Wanstrom 10, Konner Lambson 1, Ruger Stamos 2, Brady McAffee 11, Bridger Hansen 22.
Other scores
Boys
West Jefferson 59, Challis 28
Wrestling
SOUTH FREMONT 45, SNAKE RIVER 27
98: Ryker Simmons (SF) pin Daxton Jones, 0:58; 106: Sione Tavarez (SF) by forfeit; 113: Easton Gardner (SR) dec. Dillon Gneiting, 4-2; 120: Kolby Clark (SF) pin Brayden Anderson, 5:13; 126: Tuffy Briggs (SF) pin Edurson Wescott, 0:44; 132: Hunter Hobbs (SF) dec. Emilio Caldera, 8-4; 138: Beau Hackworth (SF) dec. Kolten Carter, 8-3; 145: Kyle Richardson (SR) dec. Jackson Coverley, 10-4; 152: Tate Benson (SR) pin Cesar Tavarez, 3:44; 160: River Eddins (SF) pin Tilden Polatis, 0:43; 170: Tristan Olson (SF) dec. Marcus Mortensen, 6-2; 182: Drake Anderton (SR) pin Justin Angell, 4:47; 195: Sawyer Hobbs (SF) pin Kade England, 0:37; 220: Nicholas Parris (SR) dec. Tydas Leavitt, 10-7; 285: Ty Belnap (SR) pin Bryan Popocatl, 2:16
AMERICAN FALLS 45, SUGAR-SALEM 38
98: Grayson Williams (AF) by forfeit; 106: Cooper Evans (AF) pin Blaze Klingler, 2:11; 113: Tristen Brown (SUG) pin Adrian Angulo, 1:06; 120: Jimmy Vasquez (AF) pin Wyatt Harris, 0:33; 126: Wrendon Osborne (AF) pin Kyler Singleton, 1:21; 132: Tanner Hansen (AF) dec. Skyler Klingler, 20-18; 138: Bridger Norman (SUG) pin Kyler Krehbeil, 1:26; 145: Isac Avalos (AF) pin Daxtyn Zollinger, 0:00; 152: Skyler Lerwill (SUG) dec. Jose Cervantes, 11-4; 160: Alfredo Flores (AF) pin Jacob Neal, 1:26; 170: Cody Tillery (SUG) pin Andrew Adkins, 1:07; 182: Browning Bennion (SUG) pin Jordan Stucki, 0:48; 195: Carson Roberts (SUG) pin Jesus Correa, 3:35; 220: Wyatt Kearn (AF) pin Kyler Dalling, 0:48; 285: Kenneth Copley (SUG) pin Juan Rosales, 0:16