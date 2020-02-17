Two boys and three girls from District 6 were among the athletes selected for the 17th annual Idaho Statewide High School All-Star Basketball Games scheduled for March 14 at North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene. The rosters were shared Monday.
Idaho Falls’ Keynion Clark and Rigby’s Britton Berrett made the roster for the boys region team while Bonneville’s Sadie Lott, Sugar-Salem’s Michelle Luke and Teton’s Waklee Kunz made the roster for the girls region team. The teams are divided into Region, consisting of athletes from outside of Boise, and Metro, consisting of athletes from in and around Boise.
This year’s selections were chosen by a committee consisting of Idaho high school media members from across the state. The selection committee for this year’s rosters included:
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune
Brandon Walton, The Idaho Press
Ben Jones, Magic Valley Times-News
Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal
Marlowe Hereford and Allan Steele, Post Register
The girls’ game starts at 2 p.m. Mountain Time and the boys’ game will be at 4:30 p.m. Mountain Time. The event also includes a 3-point shooting contest and dunk contest. The entire event will be broadcast on IdahoSports.com.
Boys basketball
SOUTH FREMONT 44, TETON 42: At Rexburg, No. 3 seeded South Fremont edged No. 2 seeded Teton to start the 3A District 6 tournament at Madison High School.
It was the first win over a conference opponent this season for South Fremont. The Cougars had lost its previous two meetings versus Teton by a combined seven points.
“We had a lead in the second half of each of the two previous games and weren’t able to close it out,” South Fremont coach Ryon Pope said. “I’m proud of my guys for being mentally tough to be able to finish the job.”
Jace Neville had 12 points and Kaimen Peebles added 11 for South Fremont (11-10), which plays No. 1 seeded Sugar-Salem in Wednesday’s semifinal. Luke Thompson had 17 points to lead Teton (13-6), which plays Friday in an elimination game versus the losing team from Wednesday’s game.
SOUTH FREMONT 44, TETON 42
South Fremont 16 11 10 7—44
Teton 8 14 14 6—42
SOUTH FREMONT—Dallin Orme 5, Bridger Erickison 6, Carsen Draper 2, Kaimen Peebles 11, Jace Neville 12, Tag Bair 8.
TETON—Nelson 7, Xander Vontz 9, Dusty Hess 4, Luke Thompson 17, Carson Reiley 3, Heuseveldt 2.
NORTH FREMONT 62, RIRIE 46: At St. Anthony, North Fremont began the 2A District 6 tournament with a win over three-time defending district champion Ririe.
The defending 2A state champion Huskies poured in 21 points in the second quarter to take a 37-22 lead at halftime. Four North Fremont players finished the evening with double-figure scoring totals: Jordan Hess and Luke Hill each had 13 points, Jordan Lenz had 12 and Paul Wynn added 10. No. 1 seeded North Fremont (17-2) reaches Thursday’s semifinals with the win and will play a to-be-determined opponent.
Harmon Brown had 12 points while Tyler Sutton added seven for No. 5 seeded Ririe (4-17), which plays in tonight’s elimination game versus West Jefferson.
NORTH FREMONT 62, RIRIE 46
Ririe 10 12 11 13—46
North Fremont 16 21 10 13—62
RIRIE—J. Criddle 2, R. Holland 6, Tyler Sutton 7, Landon Johnson 6, Harmon Brown 12, Keagan Park 6.
NORTH FREMONT—Jordan Hess 13, Jordan Lenz 12, Luke Hill 13, Max Palmer 4, Tyler Shuldberg 8, Paul Wynn 10, C. Orme 2.
Other scores2A District 6 tournament
Salmon 58, West Jefferson 47
1A Division I District 5-6 tournament
Elimination game: Butte County 53, Taylor’s Crossing 51