At Boise, five District 6 athletes claimed gold medals Saturday at the annual Boise Relays at Dona Larsen Park.
Shelley’s Ty Wright cleared six feet, 10 inches to win boys elite high jump to set an outdoor track personal best by a half inch. That height puts the BYU signee and three-time state champion atop athletic.net’s all-classification rankings for boys high jump in Idaho as of Saturday evening.
A pair of Rigby athletes claimed titles in throwing events. Senior and Utah State signee Nathan Franz won boys elite shot put with a mark of 56-10.5 while senior and Wyoming signee Mateya Mobley won girls elite shot put with 39-2.5. This is the second year in a row Mobley has won the event at Boise Relays. She also placed fifth in girls elite discus (110-6) and Franz placed third in boys elite discus (158-1).
Bonneville’s Colton Reifschneider won double gold. The junior won the boys elite 100 meters in 11.41 seconds and the boys elite 200 in 22.65.
Thunder Ridge sophomore Jessica Moss got a win in the varsity girls 800, running a personal best 2:24.84. She also got second in the varsity girls 1,600 in a personal best 5:16.55.
Several athletes claimed top-five finishes at the meet. Moss’s older brother and Thunder Ridge junior, Stetson, placed third in the boys elite 1,600 in a personal best 4:18.84 and second in the boys elite 3,200 in 9:36.03. Skyline sophomore Sariah Harrison placed fourth in the girls elite 3,200 in a personal best time of 11:15.17, which also broke the school record time she set at last year’s state meet. Harrison’s teammate Dallin Hart placed third in the boys elite 3,200 in a personal best 9:39.54.
Skyline’s Breanne Herrmann and Macy Olson placed third and fourth in the girls elite 300 hurdles in respective times of 47.77 and 48.32. Herrmann also got a top-five finish in the varsity girls 2k steeplechase, placing third in 7:46.17. Teammate Zedekiah Davis placed fifth in boys elite 110 hurdles in 15.44 and fourth in boys elite 300 hurdles in a personal best 40.33. Bonneville’s Sade Williams placed fourth in the girls elite 200 in 26.74.
In field events, Rigby’s Kaden Hall cleared 6-4 to place second in boys elite high jump while Skyline’s Nick Carter placed third in varsity boys high jump (5-10). Skyline’s Zackary Lott and Caleb Mann each cleared 11-6 to place third and fourth, respectively, in varsity boys pole vault. Bonneville’s Magan Herbst placed second in varsity girls long jump (15-6) while Skyline’s Mattie Olson was fifth (personal best 15-3.25). Skyline’s Joel Cortez was third in boys elite shot put (50-0.5) and teammate Zion Johnson was fifth in boys elite triple jump (41-2).
Bonneville’s Shaylee Dye, Leighton Stolworthy, Magan Herbst, Sade Williams placed fifth in the girls 4x100 in 50.79 while Skyline’s Zion Johnson, Chayse Kidd, Miles Cook, Connor Maloney finished fourth in the boys 4x100 in 44.39.
Softball
FILER 20, SHELLEY 4 (3 INNINGS), WOOD RIVER 12, SHELLEY 2 (6 INNINGS): At Kimberly, the Russets dropped a pair of games to fall to 3-6. Shelley had an early lead against Filer, but back-to-back nine-run innings ended the game. Wood River took an early lead and the Russets couldn’t recover in the second game.
Shelley is at Sugar-Salem on Tuesday.
FILER 20, SHELLEY 4
Filer 2 9 9 — 20 15 1
Shelley 3 1 0 — 4 5 7
FILER — Pitchers: Samantha Taylor 2.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 7 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Fallon Stoddard 2-4, Sophie Bartholomew 2-4, McCarty Stoddard 2-3, Lexi Beard, 2-2, Marhi Carter 2-3, Jolene Boyer 2-2. 2B: Taylor, Carter, Bartholomew, M. Stoddard Beard. RBI: Taylor 2, Kailey Brown, Carter 3, Bartholomew 2, F. Stoddard, M. Stoddard 2, Beard.
SHELLEY — Pitchers: Dye 2.0 IP, 7 H, 11 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Hathway 1.0 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Kidman 2-2. 2B: Dye. 3B: Kidman. RBI: Dye, Kidman 2.
WOOD RIVER 12, SHELLEY 2 (6 INNINGS)
W. River 4 1 2 2 0 3 — 12 8 3
Shelley 0 0 0 0 0 2 — 2 5 8
WOOD RIVER — Pitchers: Morse 6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 6 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Dilwoiah 3-4, Molan 3-4. 2B: Cuellar. RBI: Thomsen, Diwoiah, Molan, Atienze.
SHELLEY — Pitchers: Christensen 3.1 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 5 BB; Dye 2.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 5 BB. Leading hitters: Taylor 2-3. RBI: Hathway, Tenerowiez.
THUNDER RIDGE 25, SKYLINE 14 (5 INNINGS): At Thunder Ridge, the Grizzlies put up a 12-run second inning, but it wasn’t enough as the Titans ended the game with 18 runs in the bottom of the fifth. Sidney Belliston’s three-run double to left clinched the game. Belliston finished with five RBIs as did AryLue Jones, who also had a homer. Sierra John recorded six RBIs and a homer for the Titans (3-5), who host Rigby on Tuesday. Skyline (0-8) hosts Idaho Falls on Thursday.
Skyline 0 (12) 0 2 0 — 14 6 4
TRidge 1 0 2 4 (18) — 25 16 2
SKYLINE — NA
Thunder Ridge — Pitchers: Kambryn Miller 1.1 IP, 2 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 1 K, 5 BB; Carlie Dye 0.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 0 BB; McKenna Trejo 3.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Witney Belliston 2-4, Sierra John 2-3, Trejo 2-3, AryLue Jones 3-5, Kalli McLaren 2-4, Sidney Belliston 4-4. 2B: W. Belliston, S. Belliston. HR: W. Belliston, John, Jones, McLaren. RBI: W. Belliston 2, S. Belliston 5, John 6, Jones 5, McLaren 2, Trejo.
Baseball
BONNEVILLE 12, MADISON 2 (5 INNINGS): At Bonneville, Bees pitchers Kolby Bird and Kai Howell combined to hold the Bobcats to two hits and one earned run. Bonneville (12-2) broke the game open with a six-run fourth inning.
Mason Flanary and Dylan Rydalch each had RBIs for the Bobcats (1-8), who play Highland at Halliwell Park on Tuesday.
Bonneville hosts Idaho Falls on Thursday.
BONNEVILLE 12, MADISON 2
Madison 0 0 1 1 0 — 2 2 6
Bonneville 0 2 4 6 x — 12 9 2
MADISON — Pitchers: Carter Boice 3.0 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Tyler Pena 1.0 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: RBI: Mason Flanary, Dylan Rydalch.
BONNEVILLE — Pitchers: Kolby Bird 4.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Kai Howell 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Tavyn Lords 2-3. 2B: Willie Nelson. 3B: Bruer Webster. RBI: Nelson 3, Randon Hostert 2, Lords, Alex Cortez.
KIMBERLY 13, TETON 3: At Kimberly, the Redskins were held to on hit in the loss. Teton (0-3) hosts Snake River on Wednesday.
Teton 0 0 0 0 3 — 3 1 6
Kimberly 4 3 1 2 3 — 13 12 5
TETON — NA
KIMBERLY — Pitchers: Tristyn O’Donnell 5.0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Braxton Hammond 2-4, Dawson Cummins 4-4, Nathaniel Bybee 4-4. 2B: Bybee 3, Cummins, Mckade Huft, Race Widmier. RBI: Bybee 4, Cummins 4, Hammond Mckade, Huft.
SKYLINE 20, THUNDER RIDGE 2 (5 INNINGS): At Melaleuca Field, the Grizzlies pounded out 18 hits and starter Landon Merzlock made an early lead stand up with a five-inning complete game, allowing no earned runs. Brody Owens knocked in five runs for the Grizzlies.
Skyline (9-3) host Blackfoot at Melaleuca Field on Wednesday. Thunder Ridge (1-10) hosts Rigby on Tuesday.
TRidge 0 0 0 0 2 — 2 4 3
Skyline (12) 3 1 4 x — 20 18 0
THUNDER RIDGE — Pitchers: Kaysen Isom 0.1 IP, 4 H, 10 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 3 BB; Cade Lowe 0.2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Dylan Forsgren 1.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Dawson Dunthorn 2.0 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: 3B: Taylor Cannon. RBI: Isom.
SKYLINE — Pitchers: Landon Merzlock 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Cruz Taylor 2-4, Nick Layland 3-4, Brody Owens 3-4, Chandler Robinson 3-3, Logan Taggart 2-3. 2B: Grant Southwick. HR: Brody Owens. RBI: Keaton Cushman, Layland 3, Owens 5, Robinson 3, Taggart 2, Easton Taylor, C. Taylor.
SOUTH FREMONT 16, BUHL 0 (5 INNINGS), SOUTH FREMONT 12, AMERICAN FALLS 2 (5 INNINGS): At Buhl, Bridger Erickson and Payton Hollist combined on a five-inning no-hitter for the Cougars against Buhl. Kyler Yancey had a double and triple and Bryan Popocatl knocked in three runs for South Fremont (10-1). The Cougars ran their win streak to 11 straight with the win over American Falls.
South Fremont plays at Marsh Valley on Tuesday.
SOUTH FREMONT 16, BUHL 0
S. Fremont 5 1 2 0 8 — 16 15 0
Buhl 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 1
SOUTH FREMONT — Pitchers: Bridger Erickson 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB; Payton Hollist 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Kyler Yancey 2-2, Daylin Duncan 2-2, Payton Hollist 2-2. Sawyer Klinger 2-5, Seth Klinger 2-3. 2B: Hollist, S. Klinger, Bryan Popocatl, Karter Yancey, Kyler Yancey. 3B: Kyler Yancey. RBI: Duncan, Erickson 2, German Gonzalez, Hollist 3, Sawyer Klinger, Seth Klinger, Talon Maupin, Popocatle 3, Karter Yancey 2.
BUHL — Pitchers: Waldo Urrutia 4.0 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 2 K, 5 BB; Preston Ray 1.0 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 1 K, 1 BB.
SOUTH FREMONT 12, AMERICAN FALLS 2 (5 INNINGS)
S. Fremont 5 3 0 3 1 — 12 11 2
A. Falls 0 0 0 0 2 — 2 4 4
SOUTH FREMONT — Pitchers: Daylin Duncan 0.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Kyler Yancey 0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Karter Yancey 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 8 K, 1 BB; Bryan Popocatl 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Hollist 3-4, Sawyer Klinger 2-3, Karter Yancey 2-4, Popocatl 2-3. 2B: Hollist, Karter Yancey, Popocatl. RBI: Bridger Erickson, Hollist 3, Sawyer Klinger 2, Karter Yancey, Popocatl 2.
AMERICAN FALLS — NA